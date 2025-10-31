About Cookies on This Site

LG MAGNIT
Demande d'achat

LG MAGNIT

LG MAGNIT

LSAB007-N24
Front view with infill image
Front view
-45 degree side view
-90 degree side view
+45 degree rear side view
+90 degree side view
Rear view
Bottom view
Top view
principales caractéristiques

  • Pas de pixel : 0,78 mm
  • Luminosité : 1 000 nits (pic), 500 nits (max.)
  • Écran à micro DEL
  • Technologie de pastillage
  • Rapport de contraste (10 lux) : 28 000: 1
  • Transmission du signal sans câble et connexion à l’alimentation électrique
Plus

Gagnant de nombreux prix de conception

Logo du prix Red Dot Design 2020

Prix Red Dot Design 2020

Logo du prix International Design Excellence Award 2020

Prix International Design Excellence Award 2020

Logo du prix PIN UP Design 2020

Prix PIN UP Design 2020

Logo du prix Good Design 2020 pour la Corée

Prix Good Design 2020 pour la Corée

LG MAGNIT, notre premier écran à micro DEL

LG MAGNIT, votre premier écran à micro DEL

Voyez le magnifique succès qu’apporte l’écran LG MAGNIT aux affaires et aux loisirs.

Micro LED

La véritable innovation derrière
de nouvelles profondeurs.

Un grand et majestueux écran LG MAGNIT est installé dans le hall d’entrée d’une entreprise. On voit des paysages sous-marins éclatants sur l’écran.

*Toutes les images de cette page sont présentées à des fins d’illustration uniquement.

Immersion noire,
détails animés

Le transfert de puce révolutionnaire du LG MAGNIT, son revêtement noir intégral et sa nouvelle technologie de traitement de surface s’unissent pour offrir des noirs exceptionnels, des couleurs vives, un contraste amélioré et une expérience visuelle immersive inégalée. Faites l’expérience du summum de l’excellence visuelle, alors que les détails les plus complexes des scènes sombres sont visibles dans l’obscurité.

La nuit étoilée et les chaînes de montagnes sombres sont détaillées et richement colorées.

*Basé sur l’affichage à DEL traditionnel de LG.

Couleurs exactes, comme prévues

La judicieuse sélection des puces à DEL du LG MAGNIT garantit des couleurs uniformes et pures sur l’ensemble de l’écran. Grâce à la longueur d’onde réduite, faites l’expérience de couleurs vives et précises qui représentent fidèlement la source originale. La technologie de transfert de gamme améliorée rehausse la représentation des couleurs, ce qui est idéal pour les environnements qui exigent une reproduction précise et réaliste des couleurs.

Les ondulations de l’eau reflètent une lumière colorée, et chaque couleur est vivement représentée.

Grand angle de visionnement en couleur

Le LG MAGNIT établit une nouvelle norme en matière d’uniformité des couleurs, offrant des teintes vives sous différents angles. Que vous soyez devant ou sur le côté du LG MAGNIT, celui-ci affiche des couleurs précises. Le résultat? Une représentation uniforme des couleurs pour toutes les personnes qui se trouvent dans une grande pièce. L’uniformité des couleurs du LG MAGNIT a également été reconnue par la certification TÜV pour son grand angle de visionnement.

La même scène est affichée sur plusieurs écrans placés à des angles différents. Chaque écran montre exactement la même scène avec des couleurs précises et uniformes et sans distorsion d’angle.

*Le module DEL des modèles LSAB007-*22 009-*23, U33, 012-*2, U22 a réussi le test approuvé par TÜV Rheinland suivant : « 2 PfG Q2865 / 05.23 Evaluation of Color consistency wide viewing angle ». Le test évalue des aspects tels que l’uniformité des couleurs (gauche/droite), l’uniformité des couleurs (haut/bas), la direction des couleurs, la segmentation de l’angle de visionnement (gauche/droite) et l’uniformité des couleurs (gamme de couleurs). (Certificat no Q50589187 0001)

Une lumière et des ombres plus intenses

Le LG MAGNIT, d’un noir absolu, offre un taux de contraste exceptionnellement élevé, une caractéristique essentielle à l’affichage d’une image de grande qualité. La différence entre les zones sombres et les zones claires est évidente. Chaque détail du contenu est clair. Le LG MAGNIT a également reçu la certification TÜV pour sa clarté d’image exceptionnelle dans les images de niveaux de gris à faible luminosité. Grâce à cette excellente qualité d’affichage des images de niveaux de gris à faible luminosité, même les scènes les plus sombres sont affichées avec une précision remarquable, ce qui permet aux spectateurs de voir chaque nuance et chaque détail comme prévu.

La lumière du soleil traverse le feuillage dense des arbres, et même les détails de la forêt sombre sont évidents.

*Le module DEL des modèles LSAB007-*22, 009-*25, 009-*33, 012-*22 a réussi le test approuvé par TÜV Rheinland suivant : « 2 PfG Q2893 / 05.24 Evaluation of Low Grayscale Image Clarity ». Ce test évalue des aspects tels que le taux de perte de pixels, l’équilibrage des blancs et la différence de gamma. (Certificat no Q50632140 0001)

Un affichage visuellement uniforme et parfaitement intégré

La technologie d’alignement des modules du LG MAGNIT réduit au minimum les écarts sur la surface avant des modules ainsi que les variations de niveaux de noir entre les modules, avant même que le produit ne quitte l’usine. De plus, lors de l’installation, s’il y a des écarts entre les écrans, notre fonction de réglage de l’axe Z permet un alignement facile sans qu’il soit nécessaire de démonter le produit, ce qui garantit une expérience visuelle sans faille.

L’écran du LG MAGNIT, qui présente des écarts minimes entre les modules, affiche un ciel bleu et des nuages sans déviation des couleurs.

Processeur d’images intelligent

Le processeur intelligent Alpha 7, qui découle de la technologie des téléviseurs de LG, reconnaît et analyse le contenu original, optimisant ainsi la clarté et la netteté du contenu.

L’image de nuit à droite, qui a été optimisée grâce au processeur intelligent Alpha 7, est plus nette et plus détaillée que l’image de nuit à gauche.

*Les fonctions ci-dessus sont créées en utilisant la technologie IA d’apprentissage en profondeur pour améliorer la qualité de l’image.

Expression des couleurs vives grâce à la technologie HDR

Grâce à la prise en charge de la technologie HDR (HDR10, HDR10 Pro*), les contenus sont plus vifs et ont un impact visuel important. Le spectre de couleurs plus large et le rapport de contraste plus élevé permettent aux utilisateurs de profiter pleinement de contenus dynamiques.

Les motifs traditionnels coréens brillants et colorés sont plus vifs et détaillés sur l’écran doté de la technologie HDR.

*La technologie HDR10 Pro est la solution HDR exclusive à LG pour traiter le signal HDR à l’aide de la reproduction tonale dynamique améliorée.

Une conception robuste pour un entretien minimal

Le LG MAGNIT est doté d’une durabilité améliorée pour le protéger contre les divers risques que posent la poussière, les interférences électromagnétiques, la propagation des flammes et les chocs, entre autres. Cela est particulièrement important pour les installations dans les lieux publics, car cela permet de réduire les conséquences des accidents.

Le LG MAGNIT est doté d’une durabilité améliorée contre la poussière, les interférences électromagnétiques, la propagation des flammes et les chocs.

*Basé sur des tests internes conformément aux critères de certification, ou dans des conditions de fonctionnement réelles.

Conception optimale sans câble pour une installation simple.

L’innovant LG MAGNIT est doté de la technologie de transmission du signal sans câble. Ainsi, aucun câble de signal et d’alimentation n’est nécessaire entre les boîtiers, et vous n’avez pas besoin de câbles, sauf pour brancher l’écran à son contrôleur de système et à l’alimentation. Lors de la configuration d’un écran UHD au format 16:9, seuls six câbles de signal et six câbles d’alimentation sont nécessaires. La conception d’assemblage en bloc facilite l’installation et simplifie la structure arrière de l’écran.

La technologie de transmission de signal sans fil permet aux boîtiers de se connecter les uns aux autres, et sa conception d’assemblage simplifie la structure arrière de l’écran.

L’écran du LG MAGNIT n’a pas de connexions de câbles entre les boîtiers, mais seulement 6 câbles pour le branchement au contrôleur du système et à l’alimentation principale.

Écran à DEL
avec gestion d’énergie intelligente

Le LG MAGNIT consomme peu d’énergie lors de l’utilisation grâce à la technologie de cathode commune avec circuit d’attaque intégré et passe au mode veille lorsqu’il n’y a aucun signal d’entrée. Le LG MAGNIT offre une solution de gestion d’énergie intelligente qui augmente l’efficacité énergétique, autant lorsqu’il est utilisé que lorsqu’il ne l’est pas.

Le LG MAGNIT, qui améliore l’efficacité énergétique grâce à la technologie de cathode commune et à des fonctions telles que le mode veille, est installé en évidence sur un grand mur au centre d’un bureau, ce qui crée une atmosphère spacieuse et écologique.

Compatibilité avec le système de contrôle AV

Le LG MAGNIT a été certifié Crestron ConnectedMD pour sa grande compatibilité avec les contrôles professionnels AV afin de permettre une intégration fluide et un contrôle automatisé*, pour ainsi améliorer l’efficacité de la gestion de l’entreprise.

Des gens participent à une conférence dans une pièce où se trouve un LG MAGNIT. Il y a une télécommande AV sur le bureau.

*Contrôle basé sur le réseau.

Des accessoires dédiés pour assurer la propreté

Il est possible de se procurer des ensembles de cadres adaptés à diverses tailles d’écran (108 po, 136 po et 163 po) pour créer des écrans aux bords plus lisses. Il est également possible de se procurer des fixations murales personnalisables compatibles avec différentes tailles, garantissant ainsi une intégration parfaite de l’écran dans votre espace.

Grâce aux ensembles de cadres et aux fixations murales, les modèles de 108, de 136 et de 163 pouces ressemblent à des œuvres d’art accrochées au mur.

Service ConnectedCare en temps réel

L’entretien est simple et rapide grâce au service optionnel ConnectedCare*, une solution de service infonuagique fournie par LG. Le service gère à distance l’état des écrans sur les lieux de travail des clients pour le diagnostic des pannes et les services de commande à distance, ce qui contribue à la stabilité des activités des clients.

Un ingénieur de LG surveille en temps réel l’état du LG MAGNIT installé dans le hall d’entrée d’une entreprise.

*ConnectedCare est le nom de marque du service LG Signage365Care. La disponibilité varie selon les régions.

Key Feature

Toutes les spécifications

White Paper

extension : pdf
Quest for Genius.pdf
Pour accéder à plus de documents et de téléchargements techniques veuillez consulter le portail des partenaires en commerce électronique interentreprises de LG.