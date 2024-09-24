Série Ultramince

About Cookies on This Site

LSCB025-CK

Vue de face avec image à l’écran * L’image ci-dessus peut différer de l’apparence réelle.
La profondeur du boîtier de la série LSCB est comparable au diamètre d’une balle de tennis de table.

Ultramince

Sa conception ultramince d’une épaisseur de 41 mm est le plus grand avantage du produit. Cette caractéristique permet à la série LSCB d’être installée dans divers endroits, car sa faible épaisseur l’aide à s’harmoniser avec son environnement.

Le boîtier se détache facilement de l’écran.

Installation facile et sans problème

La série LSCB peut être facilement installée et gérée depuis la partie avant pour une utilisation simplifiée. Grâce à cette caractéristique, aucun espace supplémentaire à l’arrière du produit n’est nécessaire pour l’entretien. Ses modules à DEL peuvent également être simplement fixés ou détachés à l’aide d’un outil d’aspiration.

Les résolutions UHD et pleine HD sont décrites comme ayant un format d’image de 16:9.

Configuration pleine HD/UHD 16:9

Chaque boîtier utilise un format d’image de 16:9, le même que celui le plus couramment utilisé dans les écrans pour les contenus pleine HD et UHD. Cela vous permet de continuer à utiliser le contenu existant sans coût et temps supplémentaires pour l’édition.

Conception de coin à 90°offert

Si vous ajoutez l’option de coin à 90°, la série LSCB s’intègre naturellement à l’espace et offre un contenu fluide aux clients.

Le contenu avec l’option de coin à 90° est affiché sans aucune discontinuité, même lorsque l’affichage est installé dans un coin.

Les certifications CEM classe B et BS 476 section 7, classe 1 sont décrites.

Certification CEM classe B et conception résistante aux incendies

Grâce à une certification CEM de classe B, la série LSCB est à l’abri des ondes électromagnétiques, qui sont nocives pour l’environnement et le corps humain. Elle est conçue avec une certification de protection contre les incendies pour empêcher la propagation rapide des flammes en cas d’incendie.

Compatibilité avec
les solutions de logiciel de LG

Lorsqu’elle est connectée au contrôleur de système CVCA de LG, la série LSCB est compatible avec les solutions de logiciel de LG, notamment SGC SuperSign, l’assistant à DEL et ConnectedCare, qui aident les clients à gérer leur propre entreprise habilement.

Un technicien de LG surveille l’état de l’écran à DEL grâce au contrôleur et aux solutions de logiciel webOS de LG.

*La disponibilité du service ConnectedCare de LG, qui doit être acheté séparément, varie selon les régions. Veuillez communiquer avec le représentant commercial de LG de votre région pour obtenir plus de détails.

*Les éléments suivants peuvent être gérés par le service ConnectedCare de LG : carte principale (température, état des signaux, vérification FPGA, état de la connexion Ethernet), carte de réception (température, alimentation DEL).

Écran incurvé à DEL flexible

Le modèle LSCB-CKF, un écran incurvé à DEL flexible spécialement conçu, prend en charge de véritables courbures concaves et convexes jusqu’à 383 mm*. Cela améliore considérablement la flexibilité de la conception, ce qui permet aux utilisateurs de créer librement l’écran incurvé qu’ils souhaitent obtenir.

Les deux murs du couloir intérieur sont incurvés, et des écrans à DEL sont installés tout le long du mur.

*S’applique uniquement aux modèles LSCB15-CKF, LSCB18-CKF et LSCB25-CKF. Le modèle LSCB12-CKF prend en charge des courbures jusqu’à 1 720 mm.

Prise en charge de la redondance de l’alimentation et des signaux

La série LSCB est conçue pour prendre en charge la redondance du signal et de l’alimentation, assurant ainsi le confort des utilisateurs. Avec une unité d’alimentation de secours intégrée en option et une redondance des signaux, les clients peuvent expérimenter le fonctionnement continu de l’écran sans panne d’alimentation, tandis que les contrôleurs doubles peuvent réduire les pannes d’écran avec une entrée de signal bidirectionnelle.

En ce qui concerne l’affichage à DEL traditionnel de LG, l’erreur est noircie, tandis que pour la série LSCB de LG, seule l’erreur est noircie et affichée.

*La mention « traditionnel » ci-dessus fait référence aux écrans à DEL qui ne prennent pas en charge le mode de redondance de l’alimentation/du signal.

**La fonction de prise en charge de la redondance de l’alimentation est offerte en option.

***Dans le cas de la prise en charge de la redondance de l’alimentation, des coûts supplémentaires peuvent être ajoutés.

Key Feature

  • Pas de pixel : 2,50 mm
  • Luminosité : 800 cd/m²
  • Ultramince
  • CEM de classe B, BS 476 section 7, classe 1
Toutes les spécifications

White Paper

extension : pdf
Quest for Genius.pdf
Télécharger

