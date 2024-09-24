We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
webOS UHD Signage
webOS UHD Signage
LG webOS UHD Signage
There are five people conducting a meeting in a room with UL3J series installed on the wall. There is another UL3J series installed across the meeting room on the wall past the window on the left.
*All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.
*Compared to LG's UL3G series
*SoC : System On Chip
**GUI : Graphical User Interface
*e.g. showing specific promotional information according to weather change to store visitors
**External sensors need to be purchased separately and tested for compatibility with webOS platform.
LG's Simple Advertisement Helper, Promota
The store owner is simply using a mobile phone to create menu contents on the menu board.
*LG Promota is can be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play store. (Not available for Europe/CIS Region)
LG’s Wireless Screen Sharing Solution, LG One:Quick Share
"This consist of images displaying the 3-step instructions on installing LG One:Quick Share USB Dongle and sharing the personal screen. The first image pairs the USB Dongle and the LG signage. The second image describes a person holding the USB dongle, attempting to connect it to the PC. The last image consists of people having a meeting by connecting an USB dongle device to a laptop, then sharing the screen through the UL3J on the wall."
*Users need to set up Soft AP enabled at Network Menu of the Signage.
**sers can enable Office Meeting Mode at EZ Setting Menu of the Signage.
***LG One:Quick Share needs to be purchased separately.
*Initial setting from display is required for Crestron Connected® compatibility.
**Network based control
*Using an HDMI cable connection (HDMI cable is optional)
*The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately.
So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
*Registered on April, 2021
Toutes les spécifications
-
Manuel et logiciels
Télécharger les manuels des produits et les derniers logiciels pour vos produits LG.
-
Dépannage
Trouvez des vidéos et des informations utiles sur vos systèmes de produits.
-
Information de garantie
Vérifier les informations de garantie LG ici.
-
Pièces et accessoires
Achetez filtres et pièces de remplacement LG authentiques
-
Enregistre-ment du
produit.
L’enregistrement de votre produit vous aidera à obtenir une assistance plus rapide.
-
Support produit
Trouver manuel, dépanner et la garantie de votre produit LG.
-
Assistance pour commander
Suivez votre commande et vérifiez la FAQ de la commande.
-
Demande de reparation
Demander un service de réparation en ligne.
Nous contacter
-
Clavardez avec nous
Obtenez vos réponses de nos assistants virtuels.
-
Envoyez-nous un courriel
Pas le temps de discuter ? Envoyez votre demande au soutien LG.
-
Appelez-nous
Parlez directement avec un de nos représentants.
-
Votre voix à l'équipe Exécutif LG
Votre opinion nous intéresse. Partagez-la avec l’équipe Exécutif LG.
White Paper
Pour accéder à plus de documents et de téléchargements techniques veuillez consulter le portail des partenaires en commerce électronique interentreprises de LG.