55'' 700 nits FHD Slim Bezel Video Wall

55VH7J-H

Front view with infill image

Artistic Immersion, Overwhelming Captivation

Artistic Immersion, Overwhelming Captivation

*All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.

Seamless Large Screens with Extreme-Narrow Bezel

The ultra slim bezel, with its 1.74mm BtoB (Panel Bezel to Panel Bezel), drastically reduces bezel interference and delivers immersive and seamless content on assembled video wall screens.

Seamless Large Screens with Extreme-Narrow Bezel

*The 1.74mm BtoB (Panel Bezel to Panel Bezel) have been verified by Nemko, a global institution that tests and certifies electrical equipment.

Image Gap Reduction

The VH7J-H includes an image improvement algorithm that can reduce image gaps among tiled displays when playing back videos. Objects located on the bezel boundaries are adjusted for a seamless viewing experience.

Image Gap Reduction

*The "LG Conventional" refers to displays which do not include an image improvement algorithm.
**The image shown above are for illustration purposes only.

Higher Viewing Angle

Higher Viewing Angle

Large screens are usually positioned higher than human-eye level. Wide half luminance angle (40˚) enables effective picture quality for video walls. The viewing angle of the VH7J-H is high enough to display vivid colours throughout the screen without any colour distortion.

*Results based on in-house testing. Actual test results may differ depending on environment and measuring equipment.

Wider Viewing Angle

Wider Viewing Angle

LG IPS panel technology enables stable and smooth control of liquid crystals, and allows the screen to be viewed from virtually any angle. Therefore, the VH7J-H captivates the attention of more viewers with lifelike colours, regardless of their viewing position.

Easy Colour Adjustment

Easy Colour Adjustment

Depending on the content, the colour temperature of the display can be easily adjusted in increments of 100K using a remote control.

Simple White Balance Adjustment

Simple White Balance Adjustment

In conventional video walls, white balance was adjustable only in “full-white” mode, but the VH7J-H allows you to modify each value of grey scale to achieve more detailed and precise white balance adjustment.

High Performance and Great Scalability

High Performance and Great Scalability

Thanks to its built-in SoC and webOS smart signage platform, the VH7J-H can execute several tasks at once while providing smooth content playback without the need for a media player. As webOS supports HTML5 as a web-based platform and offers SDK (Software Development Kit), it is even easier for SIs to build and optimize their web apps.

*SDK can be downloaded with the link below. (https://webossignage.developer.lge.com)

Flexible Content Creation

Flexible Content Creation

Four different videos can be played simultaneously via web apps, and various animation effects, such as scaling or rotating, are added to content using CSS (Cascading Style Sheets) transition effects. Real-time streaming is also available, providing the flexibility to organize and diversify content free from capacity limits.

*Supported protocols : RTSP, RTP, HLS, UDP Multicast.

Intuitive Menu Structure

Intuitive Menu Structure

The menu structure has been optimized for commercial use. It simplifies approach flows and groups similar functions together, adopting a more intuitive GUI for ease of use. This way, users can avoid having to do trial-and-error when exploring desired functions and managing displays.

Dedicated GUI for Portrait Orientation

Dedicated GUI for Portrait Orientation

The conventional GUI (Graphic User Interface) was designed based on landscape-oriented consumer TV usage, so OSD (On Screen Display) wasn’t well-suited for screens in portrait mode. The OSD of the VH7J-H, however, consists of a long range menu with bigger font sizes and a 9:16 ratio, creating a comfortable and efficient business environment.

Conformal Coating

Video wall in various places can't avoid exposure to environments with dust, and humidity, which may lead to hampered performance over time. Conformal coating on the major circuit board (power board) significantly reduces these risks from such environments by protecting video wall from salt, dust, iron powder, humidity, etc.

Conformal Coating

*Actual images (Signage display) available may differ from the example images shown.

EMC Class B Certified

The VH7J-H is certified as EMC Class B, which requires electronic equipment made for use in residential environments as well as commercial, industrial, or business environments. Therefore, it is suitable for up-close uses such as corporate meeting rooms, board rooms, etc.

EMC Class B Certified

Real-Time LG ConnectedCare

Maintenance is easy and fast with the optional LG ConnectedCare* service, a cloud service solution provided by LG. It remotely manages the status of displays in client workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote-control services, enabling the stable operation of clients' businesses.

Real-Time LG ConnectedCare

*LG ConnectedCare is the brand name of LG Signage365Care Service. The availability differs by region.

Daisy Chain Capability

A LAN daisy chain allows you to control and monitor video walls and even update their firmwares at once. Also, through UHD daisy chain using HDMI and DisplayPort, you can easily set up a UHD video wall without the need of DisplayPort MST.

Daisy Chain Capability

IP5x Certified Design

The IP5x Dust-Proof Certification ensures that the product is protected from dust, eliminating the risk of performance degradation.

IP5x Certified Design

Toutes les spécifications

