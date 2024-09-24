About Cookies on This Site

Téléviseur homologué UL pour usage dans les hôpitaux

43UN672M0UB

Vue de face avec image de remplissage

*Toutes les images de cette page sont présentées à des fins d’illustration uniquement.

Un patient allongé dans son lit regarde la télévision tout en l’écoutant au moyen d’un haut-parleur d’oreiller.

Prise en charge d’un haut-parleur d’oreiller

 

 

Le téléviseur pour usage dans les hôpitaux est doté d’une interface compatible avec un haut-parleur d’oreiller* qui peut commander le son et l’image du téléviseur directement à partir du chevet du patient.

Prise en charge d’un dispositif d’appel infirmier

Grâce au système d’appel infirmier fourni par un haut-parleur d’oreiller* connecté au téléviseur pour usage dans les hôpitaux de LG, le personnel peut être appelé immédiatement en cas d’urgence.

Homologué UL pour usage dans les hôpitaux

Le téléviseur pour usage dans les hôpitaux est conçu pour un environnement médical et hospitalier, et il répond aux normes de sécurité de l’UL.

*LG ne fournit pas le haut-parleur d’oreiller (vendu séparément).

Un téléviseur UN672M installé au mur s’intègre harmonieusement à la chambre d’hôpital. La vue de côté est agrandie pour montrer sa conception plus mince.

Profondeur réduite pour un aspect épuré

Avec sa conception plus mince*, la série UN672M s’intègre harmonieusement à l’aménagement intérieur des hôpitaux.

*Par rapport à l’ancienne série de téléviseurs UT672M pour usage dans les hôpitaux de LG.

Un patient regarde une vidéo sur demande sur un téléviseur accroché au mur sans boîtier décodeur.

Prise en charge de b-LAN

Le téléviseur pour utilisation dans les hôpitaux de LG prend en charge le réseau local à large bande (b-LAN) intégré, ce qui permet d’offrir des services de télévision à la carte et de vidéo sur demande sans avoir besoin d’un décodeur.

Les données de réglage de l’écran peuvent être stockées sur clé USB et transmises à d’autres écrans.

Clonage par USB

Le clonage des données par USB rend la gestion de plusieurs écrans efficace. Il n’est pas nécessaire de configurer chaque écran un par un; les données peuvent être copiées sur une clé USB* pour un écran, puis envoyées aux autres écrans par un connecteur USB.

*LG ne fournit pas la clé USB (vendue séparément).

Chaque télécommande ne commande qu’un seul téléviseur désigné.

Prise en charge de la fonction Multi IR

La fonction Multi IR* élimine les interférences de signal des télécommandes qui peuvent se produire entre plusieurs téléviseurs dans un même endroit. Le téléviseur pour utilisation dans les hôpitaux de LG prend en charge cette fonction lorsqu’il est utilisé avec la télécommande Multi IR, de sorte que les utilisateurs peuvent commander librement leur propre téléviseur sans déranger les autres.

*LG ne fournit pas la télécommande Multi IR (vendue séparément).

Solution de gestion pour les hôpitaux Pro:Centric

La solution de gestion pour les hôpitaux Pro:Centric Direct offre des outils d’édition simples et faciles à utiliser qui permettent de gérer les services et le réseau IP. La solution Pro:Centric Direct permet aux utilisateurs de modifier leur interface facilement grâce aux paramètres de personnalisation et gère efficacement tous les téléviseurs pour utilisation dans les hôpitaux de LG d’un même établissement.

Un homme modifie à distance le contenu et les paramètres de plusieurs téléviseurs pour utilisation dans les hôpitaux à l’aide de la solution Pro:Centric Direct.

*La solution Pro:Centric Direct est vendue séparément.

**Certaines fonctionnalités peuvent ne pas être prises en charge en fonction des versions du PCD.

Prise en charge de la reconnaissance vocale

LG a intégré la fonction de reconnaissance vocale au téléviseur UN672M pour utilisation dans les hôpitaux de LG afin de faciliter l’interaction et d’augmenter la satisfaction de l’utilisateur. Cette fonctionnalité permet de commander facilement le téléviseur sans appuyer sur les boutons de la télécommande.

Une femme commande un téléviseur en parlant à une télécommande dotée de la fonctionnalité de reconnaissance vocale.

*La télécommande Magic Motion est requise (vendue séparément).

Pro:Idiom

Le téléviseur UN672M prend en charge le déchiffrage Pro:Idiom, ce qui permet de déverrouiller l’accès à du contenu numérique de grande valeur à l’aide de Pro:Idiom DRM (Digital Right Management), qui empêche la copie illégale du contenu.

L’utilisation de Pro:Idiom peut empêcher la copie illégale de contenu.

Key Feature

  • Homologué UL pour usage dans les hôpitaux
  • Prise en charge d’un haut-parleur d’oreiller
  • Prise en charge d’un dispositif d’appel infirmier
  • Pro:Idiom
Toutes les spécifications

ACCESSOIRES

  • Câble d’alimentation

    1,8 m, type droit

AUDIO (SON)

  • Haut-parleur (Sortie audio)

    10W + 10W

SYSTÈME DE RADIODIFFUSION

  • Numérique

    ATSC/MAQ clair/NTSC analogique

CONCEPTION

  • Couleur avant

    Bleu cendré

  • Type de socle

    Pas de socle

DIMENSIONS/POIDS

  • Largeur du cadre (G/D/H/B, hors cadre)

    6,9/6,9/6,9/18,4 mm

  • Largeur du cadre (G/D/H/B, sur cadre)

    12,8/12,8/12,8/19,9 mm

  • Dimensions à l’expédition (L x H x P)

    1055 × 660 × 142 mm

  • Dimensions sans socle (L x H x P)

    967 × 564 × 57,1 mm

  • Poids avec socle

    8,8 kg

ÉCRAN

  • Résolution

    3840 × 2160 (UHD)

  • Dimensions (pouces)

    43 po

INFOS

  • Catégorie

    Pro:Centric Smart

MÉCANIQUE

  • Compatible avec VESA

    200 × 200 mm

SPÉCIF. ALIMENTATION

  • Consommation d’énergie (max.)

    119 W

  • Alimentation (V, Hz)

    100 à 240 V c.a.; 50/60 Hz

  • Consommation d’énergie en veille

    Moins de 0,5 W

STANDARD

  • EMC

    FCC

  • Sécurité

    UL

VIDÉO

  • Optimiseur de jeu vidéo

    Oui

  • HDR_HDR 10 Pro

    Oui

  • HDR_HLG (Hybride Log Gamma)

    Oui

White Paper

extension : pdf
Quest for Genius.pdf
Télécharger

Pour accéder à plus de documents et de téléchargements techniques veuillez consulter le portail des partenaires en commerce électronique interentreprises de LG.