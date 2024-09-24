About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Téléviseur 4K UHD intelligent

Caractéristiques

Galerie

Spécifications

Assistance

Ressource

Trouver un détaillant
Demande d'achat

Téléviseur 4K UHD intelligent

50UM670H0UA

Téléviseur 4K UHD intelligent

Vue de face avec image de remplissage

Téléviseur 4K UHD intelligent avec Pro:Centric Direct

Un téléviseur sur le mur d’un hôtel affiche un écran lumineux et éclatant.

*55 po.

*Toutes les images de cette page sont présentées à des fins d’illustration uniquement.

Pro:Centric Cloud

Pro:Centric Cloud améliore la convivialité de la solution CMS de l’entreprise et le déploiement de l’infonuagique du système, afin de renforcer le service de la solution tierce. Il offre également divers modèles de conception, pour améliorer la collecte de données et la plateforme d’analyse avec un tableau de bord attrayant. En plus de ces nouvelles fonctionnalités, LG Channels offre un moyen pratique d’accéder à un large éventail de contenus provenant de chaînes diffusées par contournement, y compris des chaînes de télévision, sans appareils ou abonnements supplémentaires. De plus, Mobile Application Creator vous permet de simplifier le processus de mise en place de services de conciergerie sur les appareils mobiles pour les visiteurs. Grâce à cette fonction, les demandes des clients sont satisfaites sur-le-champ.

La femme travaille par le biais de Pro:Centric Cloud.

Pro:Centric Direct

La solution de gestion du contenu hôtelier Pro:Centric Direct offre des outils d’édition simples et faciles à utiliser, ce qui permet d’effectuer la gestion des services et du réseau IP en un seul clic. La solution Pro:Centric Direct permet aux utilisateurs de modifier leur interface facilement grâce aux paramètres de personnalisation et gère efficacement tous les téléviseurs de la pièce. La dernière version du PCD offre un contrôle en salle basé sur l’IdO ainsi qu’une fonction de contrôle vocal grâce au traitement du langage naturel (TLN) de LG. Ces fonctions de l’IdO et liées à la voix seront votre point de départ pour préparer les chambres d’hôtel de la génération future grâce à l’intelligence artificielle.

Un homme gère le contenu et les paramètres du téléviseur dans l’hôtel en utilisant la solution Pro:Centric Direct via un serveur.

*Certaines fonctionnalités peuvent ne pas être prises en charge en fonction des versions du PCD.

Pro:Idiom

La gestion des droits numériques (GDN) donne accès à du contenu de qualité supérieure pour assurer un déploiement rapide et étendu de contenu HD et d’autres contenus numériques de premier choix.

Pro:Idiom protège le téléviseur ultra HD et d’autres contenus numériques de grande valeur.

Le modèle UM670H installé au mur s’intègre harmonieusement à la chambre d’hôtel. La vue de côté est agrandie pour montrer sa conception plus mince.

Profondeur réduite pour un aspect épuré

Avec sa conception mince, la série UM670H s’intègre harmonieusement au décor intérieur, donnant une impression de modernité aux visiteurs.

Une personne contrôle les paramètres du téléviseur avec le mode d’affichage public.

Mode affichage public (mode hôtel)

De la sélection des chaînes au niveau du volume, vous pouvez contrôler les réglages du téléviseur dans les aires de travail. Vous pouvez aussi réinitialiser les téléviseurs selon les paramètres par défaut, selon le besoin.

La fonction SoftAP du téléviseur permet de connecter d’autres appareils comme les téléphones mobiles, les ordinateurs portables et les tablettes.

Logiciel SoftAP

Le point d’accès logiciel (SoftAP) est une fonction Wi-Fi « virtuelle » qui utilise le téléviseur comme point d’accès sans fil, pour permettre aux invités de connecter leurs propres appareils au SoftAP.

 

*SoftAP doit être réglé dans le menu d’installation après la mise sous tension du téléviseur.

*La reproduction intelligente ne peut pas être utilisée en même temps.

Une femme commande un téléviseur en parlant à une télécommande dotée de la fonctionnalité de reconnaissance vocale.

Reconnaissance vocale

LG a intégré la fonction de reconnaissance vocale au téléviseur UM670H de LG afin de faciliter l’interaction et d’augmenter la satisfaction de l’utilisateur. Cette fonction permet de contrôler aisément le téléviseur sans appuyer sur un bouton de télécommande.

 

*La télécommande Magic Motion est requise (vendue séparément).

Key Feature

  • Résolution : 3840 × 2160 (UHD 4K)
  • Pro:Centric Direct
  • Pro:Centric Cloud
  • Pro:Idiom
Imprimer

Toutes les spécifications

White Paper

extension : pdf
Quest for Genius.pdf
Télécharger

Pour accéder à plus de documents et de téléchargements techniques veuillez consulter le portail des partenaires en commerce électronique interentreprises de LG.