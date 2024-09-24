We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG CreateBoard
A New Level of Classroom with LG CreateBoard
Class is being conducted in the classroom, and the class material screen which is displayed on the classroom wall's LG CreateBoard is being shared on the students' tablets.
*All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
Various Teaching Templates
LG CreateBoard offers a variety of educational templates and teaching tools such as a ruler, table, and sticky notes, allowing for active engagement by students and enabling intuitive classes. Editing images and videos becomes easy with LG CreateBoard, and created resources can be easily shared with others through QR codes.
Students are solving problems using various ruler models on the LG CreateBoard menu.
Multi-touch
LG CreateBoard can simultaneously detect up to 40 points for multi-touch functionality. This creates a lifelike board touch experience, helping students easily become accustomed and truly engage in classes. This leads to the maximum concentration and organic engagement of students.
"In the classroom, several students are simultaneously writing on the LG CreateBoard screen. "
*A max of 32 points are recognized in the Android environment, and a max of 40 points are detected in the Windows environment.
*Up to 10 points can be recognized in the writing app.
Easy to Save / Import / Export
LG CreateBoard includes simple import and export functionality. Resources can be saved and imported directly to and from Google Drive or OneDrive, and files can be imported from a USB drive (Users can browse resources saved on USB storage).
Materials used to conduct class can be shared through the LG CreateBoard's import and export function after class.
Wireless ScreenShare
LG CreateBoard Share enables users to show up to 9 shared screens or a file on a screen in real-time when the LG CreateBoard Share app is installed on the device. Also, files from the host can be easily sent to any devices connected to the LG CreateBoard Share app, and several quick controls by the host are available.
The LG CreateBoard can easily share screens with multiple devices in real time via app and website.
*LG CreateBoard also supports app-less sharing for PC (via website) and mobile devices within the same network.
*For a more stable connection, we recommend the installation of a dedicated app (LG CreateBoard Share).
LG ConnectedCare DMS
LG ConnectedCare DMS is a cloud solution for remotely monitoring, controlling, and managing the status of LG CreateBoard installed in educational environments. This feature enables IT managers to operate and manage important resources on operating devices without physically visiting sites.
An IT manager is managing/controlling the status of the LG CreateBoard through LG ConnectedCare DMS.
*'LG ConnectedCare DMS' needs to be purchased separately.
*The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare DMS' service differs by region, so please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
*LG ConnectedCare DMS supports the TR3DJ/TR3PJ/TR3DK Series as of now(plus more to come) under a cloud environment.
Remote-control / Scheduling
Frequently used controls such as the power on/off, scheduling, brightness, and screen lock functions can be applied using a remote control.
Broadcasting / Alert Messaging
Messages and a range of other content can be sent from the main system to individual classroom devices connected to LG ConnectedCare DMS. In case of urgent occasions such as a fire or a natural disaster, alert messages can be distributed manually across the system, which help teachers and students promptly take safety action.
The user can set a threshold for receiving an warning/error signal for eight categories: display temperature, CPU usage, etc. The current status of the issue is easily indicated in categories, enabling for quick real-time responses. Issues can be managed remotely with an LG ConnectedCare DMS solution.
Threshold Settings
Users can set thresholds in eight categories including display temperature, memory usage, or signal, and can receive warning or error notifications based on their threshold settings.
Monitoring & Fault Diagnosis
An engineer can check the status in real-time and diagnose problems remotely. Also, the current status of issues can be categorized, allowing for easy viewing and quick responses.
Issue Management
Remote issue management can be carried out by the LG ConnectedCare DMS solution. This makes management safer and more efficient, facilitating the stable operation of the classroom.
Bluetooth Connectivity
LG CreateBoard supports wireless Bluetooth connections to various devices such as a speaker, mouse, keyboard, etc. This is optimal for building a hybrid environment so that online and offline classes can proceed smoothly.
The LG CreateBoard can wirelessly connect to devices such as keyboards, mice, and speakers via Bluetooth.
C-type Connection
USB-C connectivity simplifies connections which enables charging and sending data simultaneously over just one single cable.
The LG CreateBoard easily transmits data via USB-C connectivity and can charge up to 65W.
*USB Type-C cables are sold separately.
*OPS : Open Pluggable Specification
*OPS Player for LG CreateBoard is sold separately.
*Multi window mode may not work for some apps.
*PIP mode is available for the external source screen.
Secure Function
Screen Lock
Teachers can lock the screen using the Screen Lock function, and unlock it by entering a password. Users can set the Screen Lock in the Settings menu to protect the device from unidentified users.
Pour accéder à plus de documents et de téléchargements techniques veuillez consulter le portail des partenaires en commerce électronique interentreprises de LG.