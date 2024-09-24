About Cookies on This Site

86UL3J-N

Vue de face avec image de remplissage

Affichage webOS UHD de LG

Cinq personnes sont en réunion dans une salle où la série UL3J est installée au mur. Une autre série UL3J est installée de l’autre côté de la salle de réunion sur le mur, après la fenêtre à gauche.

*Toutes les images de cette page Web sont présentées à des fins d’illustration uniquement.

Présenter une qualité d’écran vive et éclatante en agrandissant le contenu de l’écran.

Superbe qualité d’image avec résolution Ultra-HD

La résolution UHD rend les couleurs et les détails plus vifs et réalistes. De plus, le grand angle de visionnement fournit un contenu clair.

Les dimensions du cadre sont de 6,9 mm sur 18,4 mm et sa finesse de 57,5 mm.

Conception mince sophistiquée

Le cadre de cette série est plus petit et mince, ce qui permet d’économiser de l’espace et de faciliter l’installation. De plus, il donne une expérience encore plus immersive de l’écran et offre une conception sophistiquée, qui améliore le décor de l’endroit où le produit est installé.

*Par comparaison à la série UL3G de LG.

La plateforme webOS permet d’organiser facilement un certain nombre de tâches qui peuvent être effectuées simultanément.

Haute performance avec webOS 6.0 de LG

webOS 6.0 de LG, mise à jour avec un système sur puce haute performance et un moteur web, est disponible sur la série UL3J pour l’exécution fluide de plusieurs tâches. La plateforme d’affichage intelligent LG webOS améliore le confort de l’utilisateur grâce à une GUI** intuitive.

*SoC : Système sur puce.

**GUI : interface utilisateur graphique.

Divers capteurs et panneaux d’affichage externes peuvent être connectés par le biais d’un connecteur USB, ce qui permet de proposer facilement des solutions à valeur ajoutée.

Diverses connexions du capteur

La plateforme d’affichage intelligent webOS de LG permet de fournir facilement des solutions à valeur ajoutée* en prenant en charge des connexions simples avec des capteurs externes** tels que GPIO, NFC/RFID, les capteurs de température, etc. au moyen d’un connecteur USB.

*P. ex., afficher des renseignements promotionnels spécifiques sur les changements météorologiques aux visiteurs du magasin.

**Les capteurs externes doivent être achetés séparément et leur compatibilité avec la plateforme webOS doit être vérifiée.

La solution de partage d’écran sans fil de LG, LG One:Quick Share

LG One:Quick Share est une solution de partage d’écran sans fil disponible sur la série UL3J, l’unité de transmission USB et son application. Vous pouvez simplement partager l’affichage de votre ordinateur avec l’écran grâce à la clé USB et au Wi-Fi intégré* et régler les paramètres de base (volume, mode d’image, luminosité automatique, etc.) de l’écran connecté sans télécommande. De même, le mode réunion de bureau** vous permet d’afficher l’ordre du jour et de noter avant le début de la réunion.

Il s’agit d’images qui présentent les instructions en 3 étapes pour installer la clé USB One:Quick Share de LG et partager l’écran personnel. La première image associe la clé USB et l’affichage LG. La deuxième image présente une personne qui tient la clé USB et qui tente de le connecter à l’ordinateur. La dernière image montre des personnes en réunion grâce à une clé USB connectée à un ordinateur portable et un partage de l’écran avec l’UL3J sur le mur.

*Les utilisateurs doivent configurer Soft AP activé dans le menu réseau de l’affichage.

**Les utilisateurs peuvent activer le mode réunion de bureau dans le menu Paramètres EZ de l’affichage.

***LG One:Quick Share doit être acheté séparément.

La série UL3J est contrôlée et surveillée à distance par le gestionnaire de contrôle sur des appareils mobiles ou des ordinateurs portables.

Surveillance et contrôle à distance

Cette solution de surveillance basée sur le Web est conviviale et permet à l’utilisateur d’être à l’aise. Elle permet à l’utilisateur d’avoir un accès complet, n’importe où et à tout moment, à partir de son téléphone mobile et de son ordinateur dans un environnement accessible par réseau, tout en ayant accès aux données actuelles et passées. Elle permet aux utilisateurs de surveiller l’appareil, d’effectuer les réglages nécessaires et de le commander à distance en temps réel.

Il ne font qu’un dans les salles de réunion avec l’affichage et un système de contrôle AV qui aide les utilisateurs à contrôler la série UL3J.

Compatibilité avec le système de contrôle AV

La série UL3J a été certifiée Crestron ConnectedMD* pour sa grande compatibilité avec les contrôles professionnels AV afin de permettre une intégration fluide et un contrôle automatisé**, pour améliorer l’efficacité de la gestion de l’entreprise.

*Le réglage initial de l’écran est nécessaire pour la compatibilité avec Crestron ConnectedMD.

**Contrôle basé sur le réseau.

Une visioconférence est organisée alors que des personnes sont affichées sur des panneaux installés sur le mur.

Compatibilité avec le système de visioconférence

Pour une réunion visuelle efficace, la série UL3J soutient sa compatibilité avec les solutions Cisco qui offre un contrôle puissant et intégré* pour une visioconférence plus intelligente.

*Utilisation d’une connexion par câble HDMI (le câble HDMI est optionnel).

L’un des affichages muraux est doté d’un haut-parleur intégré qui offre un son riche.

Haut-parleur intégré

Pas besoin d’acheter ou d’installer de haut-parleurs externes, puisque des haut-parleurs intégrés agrémentent le contenu d’effets sonores.

Distribution pratique de contenu par Wi-Fi.

Distribution simplifiée du contenu
et mise à jour du logiciel

La série UL3J est dotée d’une connexion Wi-Fi intégrée qui facilite la distribution de contenu sans fil et la mise à jour du micrologiciel sous le même réseau.

La série UR3J est accrochée au mur et une femme utilise un ordinateur personnel et un téléphone mobile. Cette image montre que l’affichage peut être connecté sans fil à l’ordinateur et au téléphone mobile qu’elle tient.

Point d’accès sans fil

La série UL3J fonctionne comme un routeur virtuel qui peut servir de point d’accès sans fil pour les appareils mobiles.

L’employé de LG surveille à distance la série UL3J installée dans un autre endroit.

Service LG ConnectedCare en temps réel

L’entretien est simple et rapide grâce au service optionnel LG ConnectedCare*, une solution de service d’infonuagique fournie par LG. Elle gère à distance l’état des écrans sur les lieux de travail des clients pour le diagnostic des pannes et les services de commande à distance, ce qui contribue à la stabilité des activités des clients.

*La disponibilité du service LG ConnectedCare diffère selon les régions et il doit être acheté séparément.

**Donc, veuillez communiquer avec le représentant commercial LG de votre région pour plus de détails.

Il est démontré que la série UL3J est vérifiée par EPEAT.

Reconnu par l’EPEAT

L’Electronic Product Environmental Assessment Tool (EPEAT) est une méthode qui permet à plusieurs groupes de clients d’évaluer l’effet d’un produit sur l’environnement. UL3J est un écran certifié EPEAT Bronzecertified*, ce qui signifie qu’il répond à tous les critères requis dans la catégorie Ordinateurs et écrans.

*Enregistré en avril 2021.

Key Feature

  • Luminosité (typ.) : 400 nit
  • Résolution : Ultra-HD (3840 × 2160)
  • Haute performance basée sur webOS
  • Haut-parleur intégré
  • Compatible avec le One:Quick Share de LG
  • Compatible avec le système de contrôle AV
Toutes les spécifications

White Paper

extension : pdf
Quest for Genius.pdf
Télécharger

Pour accéder à plus de documents et de téléchargements techniques veuillez consulter le portail des partenaires en commerce électronique interentreprises de LG.