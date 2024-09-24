About Cookies on This Site

24" All-in-One Thin Client for Healthcare with Webcam & Speaker

24" All-in-One Thin Client for Healthcare with Webcam & Speaker

24CR670NK6N

24" All-in-One Thin Client for Healthcare with Webcam & Speaker

LG Thin Client offers medical facilities an endpoint that delivers end-user performance and strong data protection.

Why Desktop Virtualization

Easy and Secure

LG Thin Client offers medical facilities an endpoint that delivers end-user performance and strong data protection. It provides a secure, cost-efficient, and reliable virtual desktop experience that's easy to implement and manage.

Powerful Security icon.

Powerful Security

Access Anytime, Anywhere icon.

Access Anytime, Anywhere

Convenient Collaboration Icon.

Convenient Collaboration

Cost Savings icon.

Cost Savings

*Not intended for use in displaying radiological images for review, analysis, or diagnosis; not intended for diagnostic radiology.

All-in-One Thin Client

Designed for Medical Environment

LG's 24CR670NK in compliance with IEC 60601 standards for medical electrical equipment. Also, its white colour body helps make dust and dirt visible so it is easy to remove substances**.

*Not intended for use in displaying radiological images for review, analysis, or diagnosis; not intended for diagnostic radiology.

**Recommended cleaning products are Isopropanol 100%, Ethanol 70%, Cidex OPA, 0.9% NaCl solution. All excluding screen. See user guide for cleaning instructions for more details.

Quad-core Processor

Powerful Performance

With Quad-core Processor and a powerful system memory option, 24CR670NK helps you complete your work faster and easier than ever.

quad-core processor enabling you to get work done fast, and easily.

the thin client offering Intel® Celeron N5105 Processor.

Processor

Intel® Celeron N5105

the thin client offering 4GB or 8GB DDR4.

RAM

4GB / 8GB DDR4

the thin client offering 16GB eMMC for storage.

Storage

16GB eMMC

*RAM and storage specifications as detailed above may differ by model.

LG Thin Client offers medical facilities an endpoint that delivers end-user performance and strong data protection.

Dual-band RFID

Public but Personalized

With RFID module, multiple people can use the device as a personalized thin client. This is useful for shift work, allowing various staffs to log into the personal virtual desktop on a single device. The RFID module improves security and prevents the leakage of sensitive data by facilitating end-user adjustment options such as controlling who is authorized to log into the thin client.

The push-pull type built-in Full HD webcam with vivid and clear imaging support remote medical care and video conferencing.

Full HD IPS Display

Clearly Visible at Wide Angle

LG All-in-One Thin Client with IPS technology delivers visual comfort especially for sharing charts and medical information with others.

Up to 2 Display Support

Multi Display Set-up

LG 24CR670NK supports up to 4K UHD resolution dual displays. With flexibility for multi-monitor set-up options, you can get more done in less time.

*Supporting connected displays via USB Type-C™ and DisplayPort out.

Fanless Design

Silent and Cost-efficient

The fanless design reducing the noise not only helps hospital staffs to keep concentrate their work, but is cost effective by decreasing the device failure rate due to fans.

Ergonomic Design

Smart Workspace

The 24CR670NK supports tilt, swivel, pivot and height adjustment options for comfort at work. These ergonomics also make it easy to share content with others and set up the equipment for shift work, leading to user convenience.

the thin client offering tilt adjustment.

Tilt

-5° ~ 35°

the thin client offering swivel adjustment.

Swivel

0° ~ 355°

the thin client offering pivot adjustment.

Pivot

±90° (Bi-directional)

the thin client offering height adjustment.

Height

0 ~ 130mm

the thin client in the ergonomic design supporting tilt, swivel, pivot and height adjustment options.

Toutes les spécifications

