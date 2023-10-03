About Cookies on This Site

Moniteur IPS à DEL de 22 po (diagonale de 21,5 po)

22MB35PY-I

Certains détails du produit, y compris sa conception, ses fonctionnalités et ses caractéristiques techniques, peuvent ne pas être offerts dans toutes les régions. Communiquez avec votre bureau local pour connaître les disponibilités.
Imprimer

Toutes les spécifications

AFFICHAGE

Type de panneau

IPS

PANNEAU

Taille du panneau

Catégorie des 22 po (diagonale de 21,5 po)

Gamme de couleurs (CIE1976)

72%

Intensité des couleurs (nombre de couleurs)

16,7 millions de couleurs

Taille des pixels (mm)

0,248 x 0,248

Rapport hauteur/largeur

16:09

Résolution

1 920 x 1 080

Luminosité

250 cd/m²

Taux de contraste (original)

1 000:1

Rapport de contraste dynamique

5 000 000:1

Temps de réponse (reflet/antireflet)

5ms

Traitement de la surface

Antireflets, 3H

Angle de visionnement (H x V)

178˚/178˚

AUDIO

Entrée Audio PC

Oui

HAUT-PARLEUR

Type

2 canaux stéréo

Sortie audio (Watt)

1W x 2

ENTRÉE

D-Sub

Oui

DVI-D

Oui

Autres

USB 1 en amont/2 en aval

ALIMENTATION

Type

Alimentation intégrée (alimentation seulement)

Entrée

100 ~ 240 V, 50/60 Hz

Sortie (pour haut-parleur)

27W (12V/2,3A)

Mode Éco/Veille (max.)

0,3W

Consommation normale sous tension (EPA 6.0)

17W

Consommation normale sous tension (type)

25W

C.C. éteint

0,3W

EXIGENCES

Sécurité

TCO (6.0), UL (cUL), TUV-GS, TUV-Ergo, FCC-B, CE

EPA (6.0)

Oui

ISO 13406-2 (ISO 9241-307)

Oui

EPEAT

Oui (or)

Windows

Oui (WindowsMD 8)

FRÉQUENCE

Fréquence H (analogique/numérique)

30kHz ~ 83kHz

Fréquence V (analogique/numérique)

56Hz ~ 75Hz

ENCEINTE

Couleur

Noir avec finition en bordure

Poids avec le socle

3,58kg (7,9lb)

Moniteur avec le socle

50,80cm x 22,35cm x 46,23cm (20,0po x 8,8po x 18,2po)

Moniteur sans le socle

50,80cm x 6,1cm x 30,48cm (20,0po x 2,4po x 12,0po)

Poids du moniteur (sans le socle)

2,72kg (6,4lb)

Boîte

57,66cm x 37,34cm x 20,07cm (22,7po x 14,7po x 7,9po)

Poids de la boîte

5,43kg (12,1lb)

Socle démontable

Oui

Inclinaison (angle)

-5° (avant) ~ 20° (arrière)

Rotation (angle)

Oui

Interface de fixation VESAMC standard

100mm x 100mm

Pivot

Oui (90°)

Hauteur (mm)

120mm

GARANTIE

Garantie

Garantie limitée de 3 ans (pièces/main-d’œuvre/rétroéclairage)

ACCESSOIRES

Cordon d’alimentation

Oui

D-Sub

Oui

DVI-D

Oui

Audio PC

Oui

CARACTÉRISTIQUES SPÉCIALES

Rapport d’origine

Oui

Mode Lecture

Oui

DDC/CI

Oui

Verrouillage des touches

Oui

HDCP

Oui

Fonctionnalités prêtes à l’emploi

Oui

Autointelligent (résolution automatique)

Oui

Protection contre le scintillement

Oui

Économie d’énergie intelligente

Oui

CONNECTIVITÉ

USB

Oui

CODE CUP

22MB35PY-I

719192197107

