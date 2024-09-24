About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
38" UltraWide™ QHD+ (3840x1600) Curved monitor

Caractéristiques

Galerie

Spécifications

Assistance

Ressource

Trouver un détaillant
Demande d'achat

38" UltraWide™ QHD+ (3840x1600) Curved monitor

38BR85QC-W

38" UltraWide™ QHD+ (3840x1600) Curved monitor

See more, do more

*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

38" WQHD+ display with 144Hz.

Expand your work

38" WQHD+ display with 144Hz

USB Type-C, RJ45, and various ports.

Connect to
everything

USB Type-C, RJ45, and various ports

PBP and PIP, Built-in KVM.

Jiggle
all tasks

PBP and PIP / Built-in KVM

HDR600 with DCI-P3 98% (Typ.).

See real
colours

HDR600 with DCI-P3 98% (Typ.)

LG Switch app.

Switch
swiftly

LG Switch app

*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

WQHD+ (3840x1600) Curved (2300R)

Ultra-spacious
productivity

The UltraWide™ QHD+ (3840x1600) screen with 2300R curvature and a 3-side borderless design is ideal for multitasking, as it can display multiple programs at once.

*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

Nano IPS with DCI-P3 98% (Typ.)

Every detail comes to life

With Nano IPS and support for DCI-P3 98% (Typ.) coloor gamut on the high-resolution WQHD+ (3840x1600) display, you can experience a wide colour spectrum with detailed colour and contrast.

Nano IPS with DCI-P3 98% (Typ.).

*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

VESA DisplayHDR™ 600

Clean and bright HDR

Featuring VESA DisplayHDR™ 600, this monitor offers a wide range of brightness and contrast for an immersive experience when playing the latest HDR games, watching movies, and viewing pictures.

*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

*This feature may vary depending on the user's PC setting or environment.

Dual Controller (Built-in KVM)

Multi devices, one monitor

The dual controller helps to work through a single monitor with two computers and transfer files to either computer. Also, the built-in KVM feature allows you to control both computers with a single keyboard and mouse.

Dual Controller (Built-in KVM).

*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

*Connect two computers to the monitor with USB-C and USB A-B cables to work properly. Both cables are included in the package.

*For the dual controller feature, both computers (Main PC and SUB PC) are required to be on the same network. And this monitor has to connect to the computer running in Main PC mode.

PBP & PIP

One screen, multi views

Streamline your multitasking by making use of Picture-by-Picture and Picture-in-Picture to connect multiple devices, split your screen, or float a smaller window over your main window.

*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

LG Switch app

Switch swiftly

LG Switch app helps to optimize the monitor to your work and life. You can readily divide the whole display up to 6, change the theme design, or even launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey.

*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

*To download the latest LG Switch app, search for 38BR85QC in the LG.com Support Menu.

Built-in speakers with MaxxAudio.

Built-in speakers with MaxxAudio®

Immersed in sound

Built-in 7W x 2ch speaker delivers clear sound without additional peripherals, providing more space on your desk for your comfort and needs.

*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

USB Type-C™, RJ45

Productivity hub
with easy connectivity

Make the most of your productivity with a monitor featuring RJ45 (LAN port) for wired Ethernet. The USB Type-C™ port supports connection to various devices, data transfer, and up to 90W of power delivery via only a single cable.

Display pictogram.

Display

Data pictogram.

Data

Power delivery pictogram.

Power Delivery

Ethernet pictogram.

Ethernet

USB Type-C™, RJ45 port.

*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.

*The cables included in the package are HDMI, USB-C, USB A-B, HDMI, and DP.

Close-up view of ports.

Supported ports

USB 3.0 upstream pictogram.

USB 3.0 upstream

USB 3.0 downstream pictogram.

4 x USB 3.0 downstream

USB Type-C pictogram.

2 x USB Type-C

LAN pictogram.

LAN

HDMI pictogram.

2 x HDMI

DisplayPort pictogram.

DisplayPort

Ergonomic design

Easy and comfy

Get your perfect viewing angle with the ergonomically designed stand: adjust the height, tilt, and swivel easily to find the position that fits you best.

This monitor offers 3-side Virtually Borderless.

Borderless design

3-side Virtually Borderless

The monitor offering swivel adjustment.

Swivel

-15~15˚

The monitor offering tilt adjustment.

Tilt

-5~25˚

The monitor offering height adjustment.

Height adjustable

483.9~593.9mm

*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

What’s in the box

1. Stand body 2. Stand base 3. Cable holder 4. Power code 5. HDMI cable 6. DP cable 7. USB A to B cable 8. USB C to C cable

Stand body, Stand base, Cable holder, Power code, HDMI cable, DP cable, USB A to B cable and USB C to C cable in the box.

*The image of the product is for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

Key Feature

  • 38” 21:9 WQHD+ (3840x1600) Curved Nano IPS display
  • VESA Display HDR™ 600 / DCI-P3 98% (Typ.)
  • 144Hz refresh rate / IPS 1ms (GtG)
  • PBP / PIP, Dual Controller (Built-in KVM)
  • Height / Tilt / Swivel adjustable stand
  • USB Type-C™, HDMI, DP, RJ45, USB (Upstream/downstream)
Imprimer

Toutes les spécifications

Pour accéder à plus de documents et de téléchargements techniques veuillez consulter le portail des partenaires en commerce électronique interentreprises de LG.