We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Gram Pro 17 pouces |
Copilot+ PC | Windows 11 Accueil
| Portable léger à double IA (1,5 kg) | Intel® Core™ X9 alimenté par IA, écran tactile IPS
17Z90UB-H
()
Ultra-portable Dual AI laptop for unmatched productivity
LG redefines portability—ultra-light and ultra-slim for true mobility, without compromising AI performance. Powered by LG gram’s exclusive Dual AI, combining On-device AI and Cloud AI, it delivers intelligent productivity wherever you go. Be a pro anywhere with the new ultra-portable Dual AI laptop.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
True portability isn’t just about weight. It’s about being slim, compact, and powered for extended daily use. LG gram combines all of these—lightweight design, a thin profile that takes up minimal space in your bag, and a long-lasting battery—so you can stay productive anytime, anywhere.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Ultra-light. Ultra-slim.
LG gram Pro combines an incredibly light weight of just 1,539g with a thin, super-slim 13.3mm profile.
*The thickness and weight measurements are derived at the thinnest and lightest point and may vary. Please see the specifications for detailed product dimensions.
Ultra-durable
LG gram is a laptop computer that passes 7 military-grade tests, ready for the conditions of travel and everyday use. It delivers the durability of a rugged notebook computer while maintaining its ultra-light design.
*LG gram: MIL-STD-810H standard testing and certification by KOLAS Labs. Passed 7 different MIL-STD 810H Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory that conforms to U.S. military standards. Compliant with the following methods for MIL-STD-810H Method 500.6 (Low Pressure (Altitude) Procedure I – Storage and Method and Procedure II – Operation); Method 501.7 (High Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II – Operation)); Method 502.7 (Low Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II – Operation)); Method 509.7 – Salt Fog Test; Method 514.8 – Vibration; Method 516.8 Shock (Procedure I – Functional and Procedure IV – Transit Drop). Device may not perform as tested in all conditions. Test performed in controlled environment. Do not attempt.
*If a consumer sustains any experiment or causes damage to the gram, it is not covered under warranty.
*Passing this test does not mean it is suitable for military use.
Ultra-lasting
Powered by a high-capacity battery, gram Pro maximizes battery life with an AI Smart Assistant that helps manage power efficiency based on your usage patterns, delivering uninterrupted use from morning to night.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*To use the AI battery saving mode usage detection notification feature, at least 80 hours of pattern learning is required.
Pro power meets AI brilliance
The latest Intel® Core™ Ultra processor, featuring Intel® Xe graphics and an NPU capable of delivering up to 50 TOPS for AI tasks, ensures fast responsiveness and stable performance even in multitasking environments. Combined with efficient power management, support for up to 32GB LPDDR5X memory, up to 2TB NVMe SSD storage, and an additional NVMe expansion slot enhances system speed and flexibility for video editing, 3D work, and AI-driven tasks.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The performance of the NPU and GPU varies depending on the processor, and the above TOPS value stated is shown as 'Up to'.
*The above Memory and SSD options require separate purchase, and prices may vary depending on country and model.
*Intel®, the Intel logo, and Intel core are trademarks of the Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.
Expanded AI experiences
with gram's Dual AI and Copilot+ PC
LG’s exclusive Dual AI solution delivers a seamless AI experience across both online and offline environments. Copilot+ PC AI features add even more flexibility to your workflow. Experience gram’s upgraded AI assistant for a smoother, more intuitive way to work.
*Images are for illustrative purposes, with sequences shortened, and may differ from actual user experience.
*This service offers paid features of GPT4o but does not support search integration or coding editor functionality. gram chat Cloud is free for the first year after user registration, after which it becomes a paid service. Users will be notified separately during this period and can opt out if they wish.
*Please note that gram chat On-Device is designed for specific requests and does not support continuous conversations. For best results, use it for straightforward, one-time requests only.
Enjoy On-Device AI, even offline
*The gram chat On-Device function allows you to interact with documents stored on your PC, and it does not handle simple daily information or questions requiring internet searches.
*Some features may not work properly during initial use due to the On-Device AI's need for pre-learning time to adapt to the user. ① gram chat On-Device requires indexing to combine words with data from your PC content, which may take time to deliver desired results. ② At least 80 hours of pattern learning are required to use the battery usage detection notification.
*AI search results may vary depending on the data at the time of search, and the accuracy of the content is not guaranteed, so user verification is required.
*This feature supports English and Korean language only.
**Documents over 200,000 characters are not stored. Up to 1,000 documents under this limit can be saved. gram AI uses data stored on your laptop to provide search results and answers. Outputs may vary and are not guaranteed to be accurate. User discretion is advised.
***The PC screen is captured approximately once every 2 seconds, with a storage limit of about 13GB. Captured images are automatically deleted after a certain period. Users can customize settings such as whether to use the feature, screen storage duration, and capacity via the gear icon at the top of gram chat.
***This feature is disabled by default and is opt-in, which you can activate if you wish to use it.
***This feature: ① May have difficulty searching for handwritten text, blurry images, or decorative fonts. ② Searches rely on exact text matches, including spacing. ③ Using audio capture may reduce computing performance.
***This function doesn't recover lost files; instead, it helps users navigate to the previous screen by searching keywords. Users can retrieve files using copy and paste.
****Supported system settings: • Dark mode / • Fn lock / • Battery life extension / • AI battery usage detection / • Reader mode / • Touchpad / • Battery saving mode / • USB-C offline charging / • Brightness Control / • Sound Control
Copilot+ PC:
the AI assistant in Windows
Heavy projects? Light lift
Copilot+ PCs handle your most demanding edits with ease so you can stay focused on progress, without slowing down.
One click, more actions
Instant shortcuts to help you understand it, write it, and move on. Plus, it can recognize images too, letting you save time and stay focused all in one click.*
Find it instantly,search in your own language
Recall brings back what you’ve seen before by describing it. Natural Search helps you find what’s on your PC using natural language—no keywords needed.**
*Image actions now available across devices; other actions vary by device region, language and character set. Subscription required for some actions. See aka.ms/copilotpluspcs
**Works with specific text, image, and document formats only; optimized for select languages (English, Chinese (Simplified), French, German, Japanese, and Spanish). See aka.ms/copilotpluspcs
***Windows Hello facial recognition available on select Copilot+ PCs.
****Copilot in Windows requires Windows 11. Some features require an NPU. Timing of feature delivery and availability varies by market and device. See http://aka.ms/WindowsAIFeatures.
17 inch large screen. Pro productivity.
Experience clear, detailed visuals on LG gram’s 17 inch WQXGA display. With a 2560×1600 resolution and a spacious 16:10 aspect ratio, the large 17 inch screen provides ample workspace for multitasking productivity, making it easier to manage multiple windows and tasks at once. Featuring DCI-P3 99% (Typical) color coverage and 350 nits (Typical) brightness, it delivers sharp detail and accurate color across the entire display.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*DCI-P3 Typical 99%. (DCI-P3: The colour standard defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI)).
Intuitive touch screen control
Interact directly on the screen to move between apps, adjust content, and get things done smoothly. The responsive touchscreen keeps actions quick and precise, helping your workflow stay uninterrupted.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The above program is not included in the package (sold separately).
21% improved airflow**.
Performance built to last.
Work and play with focus while staying cool. The dual-fan design supports improved airflow to help maintain stable system operation during demanding tasks, including AI-based workloads. The fans are designed to support airflow levels up to 21% higher than the previous model, contributing to reliable thermal management.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*AI cooling mode will take effect after a reboot following the BIOS update. The BIOS update is automatically performed during the first boot after purchase, and it will be installed upon reboot if the user agrees to reboot.
**“21% more airflow” is based on internal testing versus the previous-year LG gram model (16Z90TP) under the same test conditions. Actual results may vary.
Immersive spatial sound all around you
Soundscapes come alive. Dolby Atmos technology envelops you in a lush, expansive, 360-degree auditory adventure.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Dolby, Dolby Atmos and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
*Dolby Atmos performance claims are based on information provided on the official Dolby Atmos website.
Key features of LG gram Link
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*To work properly, install the LG gram Link app on your mobile devices, with iOS version 16.4 or later and Android version 9 or higher required.
*To install the LG gram link app, you can use the [LG Update program] to automatically find and install the LG Update app that matches your system. (Applies to models released in 2024 and later).
*The webOS integration feature is supported only on models running webOS26.
*The file sharing feature can be used without a network connection via Bluetooth. All other features require the laptop and mobile device to be connected to the same network.
*Smart Monitor support will be available at a later date. Some Smart TVs and monitors may not be supported.
*iOS, Android logos are registered trademarks of Apple Inc., Google LLC, and LG Electronics Inc., respectively.
*Screens simulated. Features and app availability may vary by region.
*This feature is supported with an active internet connection.
*Support is scheduled to begin from Q1 2026. Supported models and availability may vary by country.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*USB Type-C™ and USB-C™ are trademarks of USB Implementers Forum.
*A portable laptop charger (adapter) is included in the package.
Key Feature
- Écran tactile IPS LCD 17 pouces 16:10 2,5K (2560x1600)
- Copilot+ PC | Windows 11 Home
- Seulement 1 539g pour un portable de 17 pouces | Batterie de 77Wh
- Intel® Core™ Ultra Processeur | LPDDR5x RAM / NVMe Gen4 SSD
- IA duale (IA sur appareil + IA infonuagique) | Lien LG Gram
Toutes les spécifications
ACCESSOIRES
Accessoires
Adaptateur pour ordinateur portable, câble USB C vers C
BATTERIE
Batterie
Batterie Li-ion 77 Wh
BOUTON
Bouton
Bouton d’alimentation avec LED
CONNECTIVITÉ
Sans fil
Intel WiFi-7
CONCEPTION
Couleur
"Couleur : bronze mat Partie A : Mg (bronze) Partie B : PC-ABS avec verre tactile Partie C : Mg (bronze) Partie D : Mg (bronze)"
DIMENSIONS/POIDS
Poids (lb)
3.39lbs
ÉCRAN
Luminosité
400 nits
Gamme de couleurs
DCI-P3 99 % (typique)
Contraste
1500:1 (typique)
Type de panneau
IPS LCD with Touch glass
Rapport
16:10
Taux de rafraîchissement
60Hz
Résolution
WQXGA (2560*1600) LCD
Temps de réponse
30 ms (typique)
Taille (cm)
43.18cm
INFORMATION
Catégorie de produit
gram Pro
Année
Y26
DISPOSITIF D’ENTRÉE
Clavier
Clavier rétroéclairé pleine taille (États-Unis : 100 touches)
Dispositif de pointage
"Pavé tactile de précision avec fonctions de défilement et de gestes Grand pavé tactile (dimensions : 131,5 × 83,6)"
TERMINAUX D’ENTRÉE/DE SORTIE
HDMI
HDMI 2.1 (4K à 60 Hz)
LOGICIELS PRÉINSTALLÉS
Bamboo Paper
X
Dolby Atmos
'O
Paramètres du stylet LG
X
SÉCURITÉ
Sécurité SSD
Sécurité SSD
SON
Audio
Audio HD avec Dolby Atmos
Haut-parleur
"Haut-parleurs stéréo (3,0 W × 2) Smart AMP (max. 5 W)"
STOCKAGE
SSD
"Emplacements SSD M.2 doubles, Gen4 NVMe : 1 To *4Xe (valeur)"
SYSTÈME
Mémoire
32 Go LPDDR5X (double canal, 6800 MHz (valeur))
Système d’exploitation
Windows 11 Famille
Processeur
Processeur Intel® Core™ Ultra U7 355 (8 cœurs : 4P + 4 LP-E, fréquence maximale du P-Core jusqu’à 4,7 GHz, cache Intel Smart Cache de 12 Mo)
Manuel et logiciels
Télécharger les manuels des produits et les derniers logiciels pour vos produits LG.
Dépannage
Trouvez des vidéos et des informations utiles sur vos systèmes de produits.
Information de garantie
Vérifier les informations de garantie LG ici.
Pièces et accessoires
Achetez filtres et pièces de remplacement LG authentiques
Enregistre-ment du
produit.
L’enregistrement de votre produit vous aidera à obtenir une assistance plus rapide.
Support produit
Trouver manuel, dépanner et la garantie de votre produit LG.
Assistance pour commander
Suivez votre commande et vérifiez la FAQ de la commande.
Demande de reparation
Demander un service de réparation en ligne.
Nous contacter
Clavardez avec nous
Obtenez vos réponses de nos assistants virtuels.
Envoyez-nous un courriel
Pas le temps de discuter ? Envoyez votre demande au soutien LG.
Appelez-nous
Parlez directement avec un de nos représentants.
Votre voix à l'équipe Exécutif LG
Votre opinion nous intéresse. Partagez-la avec l’équipe Exécutif LG.
Pour accéder à plus de documents et de téléchargements techniques veuillez consulter le portail des partenaires en commerce électronique interentreprises de LG.
Produit Recommandé
LG Gram Pro 17 pouces |
Copilot+ PC | Windows 11 Accueil
| Portable léger à double IA (1,5 kg) | Intel® Core™ X9 alimenté par IA, écran tactile IPS
17Z90UB-H
()
Ultra-portable Dual AI laptop for unmatched productivity
LG redefines portability—ultra-light and ultra-slim for true mobility, without compromising AI performance. Powered by LG gram’s exclusive Dual AI, combining On-device AI and Cloud AI, it delivers intelligent productivity wherever you go. Be a pro anywhere with the new ultra-portable Dual AI laptop.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
True portability isn’t just about weight. It’s about being slim, compact, and powered for extended daily use. LG gram combines all of these—lightweight design, a thin profile that takes up minimal space in your bag, and a long-lasting battery—so you can stay productive anytime, anywhere.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Ultra-light. Ultra-slim.
LG gram Pro combines an incredibly light weight of just 1,539g with a thin, super-slim 13.3mm profile.
*The thickness and weight measurements are derived at the thinnest and lightest point and may vary. Please see the specifications for detailed product dimensions.
Ultra-durable
LG gram is a laptop computer that passes 7 military-grade tests, ready for the conditions of travel and everyday use. It delivers the durability of a rugged notebook computer while maintaining its ultra-light design.
*LG gram: MIL-STD-810H standard testing and certification by KOLAS Labs. Passed 7 different MIL-STD 810H Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory that conforms to U.S. military standards. Compliant with the following methods for MIL-STD-810H Method 500.6 (Low Pressure (Altitude) Procedure I – Storage and Method and Procedure II – Operation); Method 501.7 (High Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II – Operation)); Method 502.7 (Low Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II – Operation)); Method 509.7 – Salt Fog Test; Method 514.8 – Vibration; Method 516.8 Shock (Procedure I – Functional and Procedure IV – Transit Drop). Device may not perform as tested in all conditions. Test performed in controlled environment. Do not attempt.
*If a consumer sustains any experiment or causes damage to the gram, it is not covered under warranty.
*Passing this test does not mean it is suitable for military use.
Ultra-lasting
Powered by a high-capacity battery, gram Pro maximizes battery life with an AI Smart Assistant that helps manage power efficiency based on your usage patterns, delivering uninterrupted use from morning to night.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*To use the AI battery saving mode usage detection notification feature, at least 80 hours of pattern learning is required.
Pro power meets AI brilliance
The latest Intel® Core™ Ultra processor, featuring Intel® Xe graphics and an NPU capable of delivering up to 50 TOPS for AI tasks, ensures fast responsiveness and stable performance even in multitasking environments. Combined with efficient power management, support for up to 32GB LPDDR5X memory, up to 2TB NVMe SSD storage, and an additional NVMe expansion slot enhances system speed and flexibility for video editing, 3D work, and AI-driven tasks.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The performance of the NPU and GPU varies depending on the processor, and the above TOPS value stated is shown as 'Up to'.
*The above Memory and SSD options require separate purchase, and prices may vary depending on country and model.
*Intel®, the Intel logo, and Intel core are trademarks of the Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.
Expanded AI experiences
with gram's Dual AI and Copilot+ PC
LG’s exclusive Dual AI solution delivers a seamless AI experience across both online and offline environments. Copilot+ PC AI features add even more flexibility to your workflow. Experience gram’s upgraded AI assistant for a smoother, more intuitive way to work.
*Images are for illustrative purposes, with sequences shortened, and may differ from actual user experience.
*This service offers paid features of GPT4o but does not support search integration or coding editor functionality.
*gram chat Cloud is available by installing the app via the link in the My gram App. The service is provided free of charge for up to one year, and installation and use are optional. After the free period, the service will no longer be available, and no paid subscription is offered.
*Please note that gram chat On-Device is designed for specific requests and does not support continuous conversations. For best results, use it for straightforward, one-time requests only.
Enjoy On-Device AI, even offline
*The gram chat On-Device function allows you to interact with documents stored on your PC, and it does not handle simple daily information or questions requiring internet searches.
*Some features may not work properly during initial use due to the On-Device AI's need for pre-learning time to adapt to the user. ① gram chat On-Device requires indexing to combine words with data from your PC content, which may take time to deliver desired results. ② At least 80 hours of pattern learning are required to use the battery usage detection notification.
*AI search results may vary depending on the data at the time of search, and the accuracy of the content is not guaranteed, so user verification is required.
*This feature supports English and Korean language only.
**Documents over 200,000 characters are not stored. Up to 1,000 documents under this limit can be saved. gram AI uses data stored on your laptop to provide search results and answers. Outputs may vary and are not guaranteed to be accurate. User discretion is advised.
***The PC screen is captured approximately once every 2 seconds, with a storage limit of about 13GB. Captured images are automatically deleted after a certain period. Users can customize settings such as whether to use the feature, screen storage duration, and capacity via the gear icon at the top of gram chat.
***This feature is disabled by default and is opt-in, which you can activate if you wish to use it.
***This feature: ① May have difficulty searching for handwritten text, blurry images, or decorative fonts. ② Searches rely on exact text matches, including spacing. ③ Using audio capture may reduce computing performance.
***This function doesn't recover lost files; instead, it helps users navigate to the previous screen by searching keywords. Users can retrieve files using copy and paste.
****Supported system settings: • Dark mode / • Fn lock / • Battery life extension / • AI battery usage detection / • Reader mode / • Touchpad / • Battery saving mode / • USB-C offline charging / • Brightness Control / • Sound Control
Copilot+ PC:
the AI assistant in Windows
Heavy projects? Light lift
Copilot+ PCs handle your most demanding edits with ease so you can stay focused on progress, without slowing down.
One click, more actions
Instant shortcuts to help you understand it, write it, and move on. Plus, it can recognize images too, letting you save time and stay focused all in one click.*
Find it instantly,search in your own language
Recall brings back what you’ve seen before by describing it. Natural Search helps you find what’s on your PC using natural language—no keywords needed.**
*Image actions now available across devices; other actions vary by device region, language and character set. Subscription required for some actions. See aka.ms/copilotpluspcs
**Works with specific text, image, and document formats only; optimized for select languages (English, Chinese (Simplified), French, German, Japanese, and Spanish). See aka.ms/copilotpluspcs
***Windows Hello facial recognition available on select Copilot+ PCs.
****Copilot in Windows requires Windows 11. Some features require an NPU. Timing of feature delivery and availability varies by market and device. See http://aka.ms/WindowsAIFeatures.
17 inch large screen. Pro productivity.
Experience clear, detailed visuals on LG gram’s 17 inch WQXGA display. With a 2560×1600 resolution and a spacious 16:10 aspect ratio, the large 17 inch screen provides ample workspace for multitasking productivity, making it easier to manage multiple windows and tasks at once. Featuring DCI-P3 99% (Typical) color coverage and 350 nits (Typical) brightness, it delivers sharp detail and accurate color across the entire display.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*DCI-P3 Typical 99%. (DCI-P3: The colour standard defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI)).
Intuitive touch screen control
Interact directly on the screen to move between apps, adjust content, and get things done smoothly. The responsive touchscreen keeps actions quick and precise, helping your workflow stay uninterrupted.
21% improved airflow**.
Performance built to last.
Work and play with focus while staying cool. The dual-fan design supports improved airflow to help maintain stable system operation during demanding tasks, including AI-based workloads. The fans are designed to support airflow levels up to 21% higher than the previous model, contributing to reliable thermal management.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*AI cooling mode will take effect after a reboot following the BIOS update. The BIOS update is automatically performed during the first boot after purchase, and it will be installed upon reboot if the user agrees to reboot.
**“21% more airflow” is based on internal testing versus the previous-year LG gram model (16Z90TP) under the same test conditions. Actual results may vary.
Immersive spatial sound all around you
Soundscapes come alive. Dolby Atmos technology envelops you in a lush, expansive, 360-degree auditory adventure.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Dolby, Dolby Atmos and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
*Dolby Atmos performance claims are based on information provided on the official Dolby Atmos website.
Key features of LG gram Link
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*To work properly, install the LG gram Link app on your mobile devices, with iOS version 16.4 or later and Android version 9 or higher required.
*To install the LG gram link app, you can use the [LG Update program] to automatically find and install the LG Update app that matches your system. (Applies to models released in 2024 and later).
*The webOS integration feature is supported only on models running webOS26.
*The file sharing feature can be used without a network connection via Bluetooth. All other features require the laptop and mobile device to be connected to the same network.
*Smart Monitor support will be available at a later date. Some Smart TVs and monitors may not be supported.
*iOS, Android logos are registered trademarks of Apple Inc., Google LLC, and LG Electronics Inc., respectively.
*Screens simulated. Features and app availability may vary by region.
*This feature is supported with an active internet connection.
*Support is scheduled to begin from Q1 2026. Supported models and availability may vary by country.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*USB Type-C™ and USB-C™ are trademarks of USB Implementers Forum.
*A portable laptop charger (adapter) is included in the package.
Key Feature
- Écran tactile IPS LCD 17 pouces 16:10 2,5K (2560x1600)
- Copilot+ PC | Windows 11 Home
- Seulement 1 539g pour un portable de 17 pouces | Batterie de 77Wh
- Intel® Core™ Ultra Processeur | LPDDR5x RAM / NVMe Gen4 SSD
- IA duale (IA sur appareil + IA infonuagique) | Lien LG Gram
Toutes les spécifications
ACCESSOIRES
Accessoires
Adaptateur pour ordinateur portable, câble USB C vers C
BATTERIE
Batterie
Batterie Li-ion 77 Wh
BOUTON
Bouton
Bouton d’alimentation avec LED
CONNECTIVITÉ
Sans fil
Intel WiFi-7
CONCEPTION
Couleur
"Couleur : bronze mat Partie A : Mg (bronze) Partie B : PC-ABS avec verre tactile Partie C : Mg (bronze) Partie D : Mg (bronze)"
DIMENSIONS/POIDS
Poids (lb)
3.39lbs
ÉCRAN
Luminosité
400 nits
Gamme de couleurs
DCI-P3 99 % (typique)
Contraste
1500:1 (typique)
Type de panneau
IPS LCD with Touch glass
Rapport
16:10
Taux de rafraîchissement
60Hz
Résolution
WQXGA (2560*1600) LCD
Temps de réponse
30 ms (typique)
Taille (cm)
43.18cm
INFORMATION
Catégorie de produit
gram Pro
Année
Y26
DISPOSITIF D’ENTRÉE
Clavier
Clavier rétroéclairé pleine taille (États-Unis : 100 touches)
Dispositif de pointage
"Pavé tactile de précision avec fonctions de défilement et de gestes Grand pavé tactile (dimensions : 131,5 × 83,6)"
TERMINAUX D’ENTRÉE/DE SORTIE
HDMI
HDMI 2.1 (4K à 60 Hz)
LOGICIELS PRÉINSTALLÉS
Bamboo Paper
X
Dolby Atmos
'O
Paramètres du stylet LG
X
SÉCURITÉ
Sécurité SSD
Sécurité SSD
SON
Audio
Audio HD avec Dolby Atmos
Haut-parleur
"Haut-parleurs stéréo (3,0 W × 2) Smart AMP (max. 5 W)"
STOCKAGE
SSD
"Emplacements SSD M.2 doubles, Gen4 NVMe : 1 To *4Xe (valeur)"
SYSTÈME
Mémoire
32 Go LPDDR5X (double canal, 6800 MHz (valeur))
Système d’exploitation
Windows 11 Famille
Processeur
Processeur Intel® Core™ Ultra U7 355 (8 cœurs : 4P + 4 LP-E, fréquence maximale du P-Core jusqu’à 4,7 GHz, cache Intel Smart Cache de 12 Mo)
Manuel et logiciels
Télécharger les manuels des produits et les derniers logiciels pour vos produits LG.
Dépannage
Trouvez des vidéos et des informations utiles sur vos systèmes de produits.
Information de garantie
Vérifier les informations de garantie LG ici.
Pièces et accessoires
Achetez filtres et pièces de remplacement LG authentiques
Enregistre-ment du
produit.
L’enregistrement de votre produit vous aidera à obtenir une assistance plus rapide.
Support produit
Trouver manuel, dépanner et la garantie de votre produit LG.
Assistance pour commander
Suivez votre commande et vérifiez la FAQ de la commande.
Demande de reparation
Demander un service de réparation en ligne.
Nous contacter
Clavardez avec nous
Obtenez vos réponses de nos assistants virtuels.
Envoyez-nous un courriel
Pas le temps de discuter ? Envoyez votre demande au soutien LG.
Appelez-nous
Parlez directement avec un de nos représentants.
Votre voix à l'équipe Exécutif LG
Votre opinion nous intéresse. Partagez-la avec l’équipe Exécutif LG.
Pour accéder à plus de documents et de téléchargements techniques veuillez consulter le portail des partenaires en commerce électronique interentreprises de LG.
Produit Recommandé