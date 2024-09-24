About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Biblocs

Les climatiseurs commerciaux biblocs de LG permettent de réaliser d’importantes économies d’énergie, un refroidissement puissant et un véritable confort. Ces climatiseurs maximisent le confort des utilisateurs pour chaque entreprise.

Qu’est-ce qu’un système biblocs? Principales caractéristiques

Biblocs

Biblocs

Les climatiseurs commerciaux biblocs de LG permettent de réaliser d’importantes économies d’énergie, offrent un refroidissement puissant et un véritable confort.

Cassette De Plafond

Cassette de plafond

Conduits Intégrés Au Plafond

Conduits intégrés au plafond

Mural

Mural

Console

Console

Compresseur intelligent à inversion de LG

Compresseur Intelligent à Inversion De LG

Économie d’énergie

Économie D’anergie

Contrairement aux compresseurs traditionnels à vitesse constante, le compresseur intelligent à inversion de LG apporte un tout autre niveau d’intelligence à toutes les solutions d’amélioration de la qualité de l’air dans lesquelles il est installé.

Efficacité énergétique supérieure

Efficacité Energétique Supérieure

Le compresseur ajuste intelligemment sa puissance en fonction de son environnement, ce qui apporte plusieurs avantages, notamment une efficacité énergétique de classe mondiale, un confort amélioré et une fiabilité durable.

Confort

Le compresseur intelligent à inversion de LG maximise le confort de l’utilisateur en ajustant la puissance pour garantir que la température de la pièce reste à la température programmée. Les utilisateurs bénéficieront également des capacités de refroidissement rapide.

Refroidissement rapide

Refroidissement Rapide

Le compresseur intelligent à inversion de LG détecte non seulement la température, mais aussi la pression, ce qui permet un refroidissement précis et rapide.

Refroidissement pour le confort

Refroidissement Pour Le Confort

Par rapport à une vitesse constante avec une différence de température irrégulière en raison d’un fonctionnement en alternance, le compresseur intelligent à inversion de LG maximise le confort de l’utilisateur grâce à un fonctionnement optimal ajusté à la température programmée.

Fiabilité

Idéaux pour les régions où l’approvisionnement en électricité est instable, les climatiseurs intelligents à inversion biblocs de LG fonctionnent à un degré supérieur de stabilité et de fiabilité et offrent une vaste plage de fonctionnement.

Vaste Plage De Fonctionnement

Les technologies supérieures des compresseurs de LG garantissent des performances stables sur une large gamme de températures.

Protection Contre Les Hautes Et Basses Tensions

En cas de tension anormale, le compresseur intelligent à inversion de LG s’arrête automatiquement et assure sa fiabilité. Cependant, un compresseur à vitesse constante présente un risque plus élevé de dommages.

Entretien et réparation faciles : LG MV

Entretien Et Réparation Faciles : LG MV

Les technologies supérieures des compresseurs de LG garantissent des performances stables sur une large gamme de températures.

Nous contacter

Nous Contacter

N'hésitez pas à nous contacter pour toute information sur nos produits. Nous communiquerons avec vous rapidement.

Nous Contacter En Savoir Plus

Devenir membre LG

profitez de tous les avantages de l’adhésion GRATUITE À LG, des remises spéciales aux services et offres exclusifs.​

Se connecter​ Rejoignez-nous​

Coupon de bienvenue

Les nouveaux membres de LG peuvent utiliser le coupon de bienvenue pour leur prochain achat de plus de 500 $1.​

Prix Exclusifs​

Recevez un rabais supplémentaire de 2% sur l’adhésion​.

Offres exclusive

Les membres de LG qui sont des partenaires approuvés peuvent bénéficier d’offres exclusives3.​

1En tant que nouveau membre de LG, vous recevrez un coupon de bienvenue unique de 50 $ à échanger sur le magasin en ligne LG.com/ca lorsque vous dépensez 500 $ ou plus avant les taxes et les frais. Un coupon est émis pour chaque nouveau compte de membre de LG enregistré sur LG.com/ca à partir du 29 août 2023, conformément à nos conditions générales. Le coupon de bienvenue est valable pour tous les produits et accessoires offerts à l’achat en ligne sur LG.com/ca. Le coupon est valable pendant 90 jours à compter de la date de création. Le coupon de bienvenue ne peut être utilisé qu’une seule fois et ne sera pas émis de nouveau pour quelque raison que ce soit, par exemple en cas de retour partiel ou total ou d’annulation. Le code de réduction doit être appliqué au moment de passer à la caisse pour bénéficier de l’offre. L’offre ne peut être jumelée à aucune autre offres. 

2Uniquement disponible pour les membres qui ont accepté de recevoir des informations marketing et des communications par courriel et/ou d’autres formes de messages électroniques.

3Sous réserve des modalités relatives aux clients privilèges. Les partenaires de LG sont approuvés à la seule discrétion de LG.

 

Besoin d'aide ?

Nous sommes là pour vous fournir tout l’aide dont vous avez besoin.​

obtenir de l’aide\ Sotien​