Essential Commercial TV with 4K Active HDR
A TV on a hotel’s wall shows a bright and vivid screen.
4K UHD, Vibrant Viewing in Ultra High Resolution
LG UHD TVs surpass your expectations every time. Experience lifelike picture quality and vivid colours with four times more pixel accuracy than Full HD.
The scenery displayed on the TV screen is vividly expressed, appearing as if it were real.
Pro:Centric Direct
The hotel content management solution Pro:Centric Direct offers easy and simple editing tools, making it easy to perform service and IP network-based remote management. The Pro:Centric Direct solution enables users to edit their interface easily by providing customized interface and efficiently manages all TVs in the room. The latest PCD version provides IoT-based in-room control. The IoT function will be your starting point to prepare for the hotel rooms of next generation through artificial intelligence.
A man is managing some contents and settings of TV in the hotel using Pro:Centric Direct solution through server.
Pro:Idiom
Digital Rights Management (DRM) technology provides access to premium content to help assure rapid and broad deployment of HDTV and other high-value digital content.
Using Pro:Idiom can prevent illegal copying of content.
