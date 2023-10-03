About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Cassette ronde

Cassette ronde

Cassette ronde

Un flux d'air confortable, un design élégant arrondi pour s'intégrer à des espaces au décor luxueux.

Fonctionnalités
Fonctionnalités
Demande d’achat
Design premium

Design premium

La cassette ronde LG présente une conception esthétique rendant l'espace plus esthétique et accueillant.

Hauteur réduite

Sa hauteur réduite de 330mm procure une impression d'espace agrandi.

Couleurs élégantes

Le panneau blanc accroît l'élégance de l'espace, créant un environnement accueillant et chaleureux.

Parfaitement ronde pour un flux d'air uniforme

Avec le réglage de la puissance du flux d’air et de sa direction, la cassette ronde de LG permet de couvrir une grande surface et d'amener un air frais ou chaud de façon uniforme.

Parfaitement ronde pour un flux d'air uniforme

Refroidissement précis

Avec 6 orientations différentes du flux d'air, la cassette s'adapte au confort recherché.

Refroidissement rapide

La fonction de refroidissement rapide permet d'amener la pièce à une température cible 30%* plus vite qu'en mode normal.

*Environnement expérimental : hauteur 3,2 m, capacité 14,5 kW, mode rafraîchissement, débit élevé, flux d'air horizontal.

Fonctionnement silencieux, flux d'air puissant

Fonctionnement silencieux, flux d'air puissant

La nouvelle cassette ronde de LG est équipée d'un ventilateur encore plus performant qui augmente le débit d’air de 5% comparé à une cassette 4 voies conventionelle. Le niveau sonore en fonctionnement est de 39 dBA, ce qui est moins que le niveau sonore estimé d’une bibliothèque à 40 dBA. Le confort passe aussi par le niveau sonore.

*Faible débit 14,5 kW.

Installation et maintenance simplifiées

Les tuyauteries de réfrigérant et condensat sont positionnées côte à côte et partent dans la même direction, ce qui facilite l'installation. Le boîtier de contrôle quant à lui se trouve à gauche des tuyauteries, à l'extérieur du produit pour un accès et une intervention simplifiés.
Nous contacter

Nous contacter

N'hésitez pas à nous contacter pour toute information sur nos produits. Nous reviendrons rapidement vers vous.

Nous contacter EN SAVOIR PLUS