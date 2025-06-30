Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
Sangle de transport et support de fixation murale pour le StanbyME 2

principales caractéristiques

  • Portable et pratique : Utilisez la sangle pour porter l’écran sur votre épaule, ce qui est idéal pour le transport d’une pièce à l’autre ou le divertissement en déplacement.
  • Double fonction : La sangle ne sert pas uniquement à transporter l’écran; elle permet aussi de le suspendre au mur, afin de le transformer en cadre d’art numérique ou en écran d’ambiance.

PORTABILITÉ MAINS LIBRES

Portez l’écran en bandoulière comme un sac et déplacez-vous d’une pièce à l’autre, voire d’un endroit à un autre, en toute simplicité.

PRÉSENTATION STYLÉE

Utilisez la sangle pour suspendre votre écran comme une toile numérique ou un panneau de menu. Que ce soit pour exposer des œuvres d’art, mettre de l’ambiance ou donner de l’information, donnez à votre contenu une place de choix.

Different living spaces with LG StanbyME 2 screens on the wall. Landscape photos are displayed on the screens.

Toutes les spécifications

DIMENSIONS ET POIDS

  • Dimension du produit (L x H x P, pouces)

    34,25 po x 0,83 po x 1,18 po (sangle); 1,57 po x 1,57 po x 1,32 po (support de sangle)

  • Poids du produit (lbs)

    0,2 lb

