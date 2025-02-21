Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Projecteur LG PF600U dans un espace de vie confortable et moderne avec un tourne-disque, un mobilier minimaliste et un éclairage doux, conçu pour améliorer l'ambiance de la musique, des films et de la détente.

PF600U

Projetez votre humeur

Donnez le ton avec des lumières d'ambiance, un son riche pour la musique et des vues cinématiques pour les films : votre compagnon polyvalent pour créer l'ambiance parfaite.

*Les images sont simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des fonctionnalités.

Projecteur LG CineBeam S affichant des visuels éclatants d'un bateau sur l'eau bleue, alliant élégance compacte et capacités de courte focale, parfait pour transformer les petits espaces en expériences cinématographiques.

Plus proche de l'émerveillement

L'élégance compacte rencontre la clarté à très courte distance. Les visuels vifs s'adaptent aux couleurs des murs, transformant même les espaces les plus proches en superbes toiles de projection.

*Les images sont simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des fonctionnalités.

Découvrez les héros de 2025
Projecteurs LG

PF600U

Projecteur d'éclairage d'ambiance | 

FHD, haut-parleur stéréo

CineBeam S - PU615U

Petit projecteur 4K UHD | 

Haut-parleur stéréo à focale ultra courte

CineBeam Q - PU600U

Petit projecteur 4K UHD | 

Haut-parleur stéréo

CineBeam Q - HU710PB

Petit projecteur 4K UHD