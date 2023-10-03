About Cookies on This Site

Une image de produits disposés dans un grand magasin

Pourquoi choisir le CLOi GuideBot?

Fournit des services d'information, de publicité et de sécurité grâce à l'IA et à la conduite autonome.

Un service de guidage pour les installations et les destinations

fournit rapidement au client des informations sur l'établissement, sur demande, et accompagne les visiteurs à l'endroit souhaité.

Un SGC dédié pour une gestion de contenu conviviale

Ajoutez facilement un nouveau service ou un nouvel élément de menu en utilisant le SGC pour fournir des services adaptés aux besoins des clients.

*Les images du SGC sont simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des fonctionnalités. Elles peuvent différer de l'utilisation réelle.

Publicité basée sur le temps et l'emplacement

Synchronisez le Guidebot avec une solution de signalisation existante pour activer des promotions dans le temps ou des publicités automatiques pour les magasins à proximité en fonction de l'emplacement du Guidebot.

Surveillance des patrouilles de sécurité*

Définissez un itinéraire et un calendrier d'enregistrement pour la surveillance de la sécurité sur place, et améliorez la productivité du personnel de sécurité grâce à la surveillance à distance.

*À mettre à jour
*Pour les activités de surveillance autorisées par la loi, telles que la prévention et les enquêtes criminelles, les installations et la prévention des incendies.