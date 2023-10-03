About Cookies on This Site

Image qui symbolise l'OLED du produit

Pourquoi choisir le CLOi GuideBot?

Fournit des services d'information, de publicité et de sécurité grâce à l'IA et à la conduite autonome.

Plus grande luminosité Qualité d’image accrue

Les PiXELS SELF-LIT ont évolué avec le tout nouveau Brightness Booster. Les algorithmes d'IA, alimentés par le processeur avancé α9 Gen5 AI, permettent à l'écran d'être plus lumineux qu'auparavant. Cette technologie révolutionnaire est la clé de la haute qualité d'image du LG OLED evo Gallery Edition, qui produit des nuances de noir plus profondes et des lumières plus vives pour révéler des niveaux de détails et de couleurs incroyables.

*Les modèles OLED evo affichent des images plus claires que les modèles LG OLED traditionnels de taille semblable, à l’exclusion des modèles C2 de 42 po et de 48 po.

Extra lumineux, couleurs spectaculaires

Avec le LG OLED evo Édition Gallery, vous n'avez pas à vous soucier des couleurs des hautes lumières délavées à haute luminosité. L'écran révolutionnaire ne sacrifie rien en matière de détails et de couleurs pour que vous puissiez vous immerger totalement dans chaque moment.

Diverses images de l'environnement naturel pour expliquer la fonction OLED du produit.

*L'image à l'écran est présentée à des fins de simulation uniquement.

Une conception polyvalente Nouvelles possibilités

Avec un design amélioré et 3 options d'installation, il y a maintenant plus de façons que jamais de profiter du LG OLED evo Édition Gallery. Installez-le avec notre socle artistique Gallery, notre socle mural ultra-mince ou notre nouveau socle pivotant et profitez d'une vue aussi belle qu'immersive.

Une image qui décrit la conception et les options d'installation d'un produit. Gauche - Socle mural collé au mur / Centre - Nouveau socle pivotant / Droite - Socle artistique Gallery

*Socle Gallery vendu séparément.
*Les câbles pourraient être visibles selon la méthode d’installation.
*Il peut y avoir un léger écart entre le téléviseur et le mur selon l’environnement d’installation.
*Le socle de téléviseur n’est PAS inclus avec le téléviseur Gallery Design OLED de LG. Comme ce modèle est conçu pour être fixé au mur, il comprend un support de fixation murale mince. Le socle de téléviseur peut être acheté séparément.
*Le socle Gallery peut être acheté séparément : 65/55G2, G1, GX.