Réinventez votre lessive

Réinventez votre lessive

Découvrez comment les duos laveuse/sécheuse LG peuvent transformer la manière dont vous faites la lessive avec les plus récentes fonctions innovantes.

Tout ce que vous voulez dans un espace réduit de la moitié

Réinventez votre façon de faire la lessive en ajoutant un évier, une table ou un rangement organisé.

*Espace au sol.

L'intelligence intégrée élimine les suppositions.

Oubliez le tri ou le choix des cycles avec les capteurs intégrés qui utilisent la technologie de l'intelligence artificielle pour détecter la texture du tissu et la taille de la brassée, puis personnalisent les mouvements de lavage et les températures de séchage, et plus encore, pour un soin avancé des tissus.

*Lorsque le cycle normal est sélectionné sur le panneau de contrôle.                               

HeatPumpᴹᶜ innovante de LG

Économisez la moitié d’énergie à chaque brassée de séchage*.

Contrairement aux autres sécheuses sans évacuation, elle extrait l'humidité et la recycle pour un séchage plus économe en énergie.


*Coming Soon

*Comparativement à une sécheuse comparable utilisant la technologie de chauffage par condensation, selon les essais d'Intertek en cycle normal, charge de 8,45 lb, la sécheuse à pompe à chaleur DLHC1455W est comparée à la sécheuse à la sécheuse à chauffage condensé DLEC888W (Janvier 2021).

*Veuillez noter que ce produit est uniquement offert en Amérique du Nord et que les caractéristiques indiquées concernent également l’Amérique du Nord.