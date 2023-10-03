About Cookies on This Site

Climatiseur portatif de 10,000 BTU

Caractéristiques

Galerie

Spécifications

Avis

Assistance

Où acheter

Climatiseur portatif de 10,000 BTU

LP1021GSB

LP1021GSB

Climatiseur portatif de 10,000 BTU

LP1021GSB
Refroidissement maximum

Refroidissement maximum


Les climatiseurs portables de LG offrent une puissance de refroidissement exceptionnelle qui vous gardera, vous et votre famille, au frais, confortables et en contrôle.

Adapter la superficie de la pièce aux BTU/h

Choisir le bon climatiseur domestique est très facile lorsqu’on dispose des bons renseignements. Avant d’acheter un climatiseur, renseignez-vous sur la puissance en BTU dont vous avez besoin.

*Basé sur la norme 10CFR du département de l’Énergie (DOE) des États-Unis, partie sur les directives de test

révisées. Les BTU maximaux indiqués seront inférieurs aux modèles qui utilisent la norme ASHRAE.

RAC-CA-PortableAC-LP-17GSR-02-Quiet-Operation-D

Fonctionnement silencieux

Les climatiseurs de fenêtre de LG fonctionnent à des niveaux sonores aussi bas que 52 dB (en mode silencieux), ce qui élimine le bruit inutile pour un fonctionnement en douceur que vous remarquerez à peine.

Fonctionnement 3-en- 1


Le mode Cool (frais) est idéal pour une déshumidification et un refroidissement puissants par temps chaud. En mode Fan (ventilateur), le ventilateur fait circuler l’air tandis que le mode Dry (sec) est idéal pour les journées pluvieuses et humides.

Fonctionnement 3-en- 1

Facilité d’utilisation maximale

Facilité d’utilisation maximale

Utilisez l’écran à DEL et le panneau de commande convivial, les réglages de température vers le haut/bas et la sélection de la vitesse du ventilateur à l’aide de la télécommande complète sans quitter votre lit, votre espace de travail ou votre canapé.

Minuterie 24 h Marche/Arrêt

Réglez votre climatiseur jusqu’à 24 heures pour qu’il s’éteigne quand vous le planifiez.

Redémarrage automatique

Si l’alimentation est coupée, l’appareil se remet vite en marche lorsque le courant est rétabli.

Évaporation automatique

Une fois le climatiseur éteint, le mode Déshumidification se met en marche pendant 10 minutes.

SOMMAIRE

Imprimer

DIMENSIONS

LP1417GSR
Capacité (BTU)
10,000
Dimensions
443 x 750 x 375 mm
Technologie ThinQ
Non
Garantie de 10 ans
Non

Toutes les spécifications

REFROIDISSEMENT

Vitesse du ventilateur

2

DÉSHUMIDIFICATION

Déshumidification

6.6 Pts/hr

UTILISATION/COMMODITÉ

Télécommande

Oui

Redémarrage automatique

Oui

Réservation marche/arrêt (24h/24)

Oui

DESIGN

Couleur (corps)

Black

CARACTÉRISTIQUES GÉNÉRALES

Tension d’entrée nominale (V, Hz)

115, 60

Type d’agent frigorigène

R32

Surface de climatisation estimée (pi2)

500

Dimensions du produit_L x H x P (po)

17.44 x 29.53 x 14.76

Dimension du produit_L x H x D (mm)

443 x 750 x 375

Poids du produit (kg)

34

Poids du produit (lb)

74.96

LP1021GSB

LP1021GSB

Climatiseur portatif de 10,000 BTU