StanbyME Go de LG

27LX5QKNA

StanbyME Go de LG

Le StanbyME Go de LG est placé sur une couverture de pique-nique à carreaux, le côté gauche vers l’avant, et affiche un écran d’accueil sur le thème de la météo.

Libre d’aller n’importe où

Grâce au StanbyME Go de LG, découvrez les joies du divertissement, quel que soit l’endroit où vous vous trouvez.

Votre écran, à votre façon

  • Le StanbyME Go est posé sur une table en bois et l’écran affiche un habillage de table tournante corail.
  • Le StanbyME Go est placé dans la salle de réunion d’un bureau. L’écran affiche une présentation de mode. Une femme touche l’écran.
  • Gros plan sur le StanbyME Go. L’image montre la texture de l’étui.
  • Le StanbyME Go est placé sur une étagère en bois remplie de vinyles. L’écran est fermé, permettant de voir la sangle.
  • Une main tient une télécommande de LG.
  • Le StanbyME Go est placé sur une table de patio et l’écran est mis en mode table, affichant l’écran d’accueil. Un homme s’apprête à toucher l’une des applications, tandis qu’une femme se détend.

Un homme transporte le StanbyME Go de LG grâce à son étui de transport.

Conception avec étui de transport

Transportez le divertissement

Emportez votre écran où que vous alliez. Il comporte un étui de transport intégré, ce qui permet de le déplacer et de le ranger facilement.

Gros plan sur le StanbyME Go de LG. Le produit est placé sur une table et l’écran est en mode horizontal. Une main touche une icône.

Écran tactile pleine HD de 27 po

Touchez, faites glisser et appréciez

Touchez et contrôlez intuitivement l’écran de 27 po. Balayez vers le bas pour contrôler la luminosité, le volume et l’alimentation. Balayez vers le haut pour revenir instantanément à l’écran d’accueil.

*La fonctionnalité d’écran tactile peut varier en fonction de l’application et de l’appareil connecté, et certaines opérations peuvent ne pas être prises en charge.

*Les applications de l’écran d’accueil varient selon le pays.

Le StanbyME Go de LG est placé devant une tente, et l’écran affiche l’un des thèmes de détente : un feu de foyer. L’icône de la batterie intégrée apparaît dans le coin supérieur gauche.

Batterie intégrée

La vie, sans fil.

La batterie intégrée de trois heures du StanbyME Go de LG vous permet de profiter des films, des jeux et de bien d’autres divertissements, où que vous soyez.

*La durée de trois heures est basée sur l’utilisation de l’appareil en mode éco, mais la durée d’autonomie réelle de la batterie peut varier en fonction des conditions.

Vue de face du StanbyME Go de LG. Le produit se trouve dans une voiture, l’écran est en mode horizontal et affiche l’écran d’accueil. En bas à gauche de l’image, l’icône de la spécification militaire est affichée.

Une conception sans souci

Moins de soucis, plus de plaisir

Les chocs habituels n’arrêtent pas le StanbyME Go de LG. Sa durabilité a été vérifiée par des tests militaires américains.

*Le produit n’est pas étanche.

Les icônes des spécifications militaires sont affichées. De gauche à droite, chocs, températures élevées et basses, basse pression, poussière, brouillard salin, vibrations.

Socle flexible

Regardez à votre façon

Que vous préfériez une configuration horizontale ou verticale, vous pourrez bénéficier du meilleur des deux mondes. Faites pivoter l’écran et profitez du contenu en mode plein écran en configuration verticale. L’écran est également doté d’un support pour téléphone, à installer juste à côté.

Image stroboscopique du StanbyME Go de LG. Lorsqu’il se déplace vers l’avant et le côté droit, l’écran passe de l’horizontale à la verticale.

*L’image est simulée à des fins d’illustration seulement. L’écran ne fonctionne pas automatiquement.

*Rotation de l’écran : sens horaire à 90˚ / Inclinaison : 90˚ / Ajustement de la hauteur : 180 mm (en mode paysage).

*Les applications de l’écran d’accueil varient selon le pays.

Texte animé « Découvrez de nouveaux divertissements ». Pour mettre en évidence le mot « divertissements », la couleur et le motif du texte changent.

Habillages de table tournante

Parfaits pour votre espace.Adaptés à votre humeur.

Décorez votre espace avec de superbes habillages de table tournante, qui correspondent à vos goûts. Choisissez entre le blanc moderne, le bois rétro et trois couleurs pastel qui s’adaptent à votre humeur.

*L’image est simulée à des fins d’illustration seulement.

Un père et son fils jouent aux échecs avec le StanbyME Go de LG. Au milieu de l’image, l’icône du jeu d’échecs est affichée.

Jeux de société

Réunissez-vous, jouez ensemble

Le StanbyME Go de LG se transforme instantanément en table de jeu de société. Aucune pièce à installer ni cartes à mélanger. Il suffit de se rassembler et de se lancer.

*Téléchargez les jeux par l’entremise des applications.

*Les jeux proposés dans les applications peuvent varier selon le pays.

*La fonctionnalité d’écran tactile peut varier en fonction de l’application et de l’appareil connecté, et certaines opérations peuvent ne pas être prises en charge.

Le StanbyME Go de LG est placé dans un jardin et l’écran affiche un environnement aquatique. Devant l’écran, un chat est assis sur un tabouret et essaie d’attraper une tortue dans l’écran.

Thèmes relaxants

Ajoutez de l’ambiance à l’instant présent

Le StanbyME Go de LG propose huit types de clips et de sons apaisants pour vous aider à vous ressourcer émotionnellement. Vous pouvez même faire jouer les clips tout en étant hors ligne.

Plus de choses à visionner. Beaucoup à apprécier.

Téléchargez les services de diffusion en continu de votre choix et passez plus de temps à diffuser vos contenus préférés.

Les icônes des services de diffusion en continu par contournement sont placées en rangée. De gauche à droite, et de haut en bas : Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTubeTV, Disney+ et Apple TV+.

*Le StanbyME Go de LG doit être connecté à un réseau sans fil pour prendre en charge les services de diffusion en continu.

Son multidirectionnel

Que l’écran soit placé sur une table, à l’horizontale ou à la verticale, il offre une égalisation sonore optimisée grâce à l’optimiseur de son à trois directions. Les expériences Dolby Vision et Dolby Atmos se combinent pour offrir une immersion totale.

*Dolby, Dolby AtmosMD et le symbole du double D sont des marques déposées de Dolby Laboratories.

Le StanbyME Go de LG est placé sur une table de couleur pastel, le côté gauche orienté vers l’avant. L’icône de luminosité est affichée en haut de l’image. Pour illustrer la fonction de contrôle automatique de la luminosité, la moitié de l’image est lumineuse, tandis que l’autre moitié est sombre.

Contrôle automatique de la luminosité

Un véritable confort visuel,de jour comme de nuit

L’écran ajuste automatiquement sa luminosité en fonction de votre environnement. Vous pouvez visionner vos contenus préférés avec un éclairage optimal.

Vue arrière du StanbyME Go de LG, placé juste devant une table de patio. Une femme se détend sur une chaise de plage et contrôle l’écran avec sa voix. Pour illustrer cette situation, une bulle de dialogue avec le texte Hi, LG est affichée à droite de la femme.

Commandes vocales mains libres

Bonjour LG, augmente le volume.

Contrôlez votre StanbyME Go de LG sans vous servir de vos mains. L’appareil reconnaît votre voix, même à distance.

*La commande vocale mains libres est désactivée lors du réglage initial pour des raisons de confidentialité. Elle peut être utilisée après avoir été activée dans le menu.

*Le produit doit être connecté à Internet.

Gros plan sur le StanbyME Go de LG, montrant les compartiments intégrés. Une télécommande de LG est placée à l’intérieur du plus petit compartiment, et le câble d’alimentation se trouve en dessous. Une étiquette d’avertissement est apposée à l’intérieur de la pochette.

Étui tout-en-un

Transportez-en un. Transportez tout.

Tout y est : la batterie, la télécommande et le câble d’alimentation. Il vous suffit de transporter votre écran, tout simplement.

*La télécommande fournie ne fonctionne qu’avec le StanbyME Go de LG.

*Le cordon d’alimentation fourni peut varier selon la région.

Toutes les spécifications

ACCESSIBILITÉ

  • Contraste élevé

    Oui

  • Échelle de gris

    Oui

  • Inversion des couleurs

    Oui

DIMENSIONS ET POIDS

  • Dimensions du téléviseur sans socle (LxHxP)

    670 x 598 x 560

  • Dimensions du téléviseur avec socle (LxHxP)

    670 x 598 x 560

  • Dimension de l’emballage (LxHxP)

    774 x 575 x 187

  • Poids du téléviseur sans socle

    12,7

  • Poids du téléviseur avec socle

    12,7

  • Poids de l’emballage (à l’étranger)

    14,8

ACCESSOIRES INCLUS

  • Câble d’alimentation

    Oui (détachable)

  • Télécommande

    Télécommande de base

  • Piles pour la télécommande

    Oui (AA x 2ch.)

AUDIO

  • Réglage acoustique IA

    Prise en charge

  • SonIA

    SonIA Pro (passage en 5.1.2 virtuel)

  • Codec audio

    AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X
    (voir le manuel)

  • Sortie audio

    20W

  • Prise en charge de l’ambiophonie Bluetooth

    Oui (lecture à deux voies)

  • Voix claires pro

    Oui

  • DolbyAtmos

    Oui

  • Sortie audio simultanée

    Oui

  • Partage du mode sonore

    Oui

  • Orientation des haut-parleurs

    Rayonnement vers l’avant

  • Système de haut-parleurs

    4.0canaux

CONNECTIVITÉ

  • Canal de retour audio HDMI

    eARC (HDMI1)

  • EntréeHDMI

    1ch.

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Oui

  • EntréeUSB

    1ch. (v2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Oui (Wi-Fi5)

JEUX

  • Optimiseur de jeu

    Oui (tableau de bord de jeu)

  • Mode HGIG

    Oui

IMAGE (AFFICHAGE)

  • Type de rétroéclairage

    Bordure

  • Résolution de l’affichage

    PleineHD (1920x1080)

  • Type d’affichage

    PleineHD

  • Taux de rafraîchissement

    60Hz (natif)

IMAGE (TRAITEMENT)

  • Processeur d’image

    Processeur IA α7 de cinquième génération

  • Contrôle intelligent de la luminosité

    Oui

  • Mise à l’échelle supérieure IA

    Optimiseur de résolution

  • HDR (imagerie à grande gamme dynamique)

    Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG (2K)

  • Mode Image

    8modes (Éclatant, Standard, Éco, Cinéma, Sports, Jeu, [ISF] Expert [pièce lumineuse], [ISF] Expert [pièce sombre])

ALIMENTATION

  • Alimentation (tension, fréquence)

    De 100 à 240Vc.a.; 50/60Hz

  • Consommation d’énergie en veille

    Moins de 0,5W

TÉLÉVISEUR INTELLIGENT

  • Paramètres familiaux

    Oui

  • Navigateur Web complet

    Oui

  • Commandes vocales mains libres

    Oui

  • Reconnaissance vocale intelligente

    Prise en charge

  • Télécommande Magic

    Prise en charge

  • Système d’exploitation

    webOS22

  • Partage entre pièces

    Oui (récepteur)

  • Application de téléphone intelligent à distance

    Oui (LGThinQ)

  • Alertes sportives

    Oui

  • ThinQ

    Oui

  • Prise en charge des camérasUSB

    Oui

