Haut-parleur XT7S du StanbyME de LG

Haut-parleur XT7S du StanbyME de LG

XT7S

Haut-parleur XT7S du StanbyME de LG

Vue de face

Le StanbyME de LG est placé dans un salon. Le haut-parleur XT7S du StanbyME de LG est placé sous l’écran. Un film de science-fiction joue à l’écran.

Améliorez le son de
votre StanbyME avec style

Le haut-parleur XT7S et le StanbyME de LG s’harmonisent à tous les décors intérieurs. Le haut-parleur se déplace avec l’écran, créant ainsi une expérience de divertissement à domicile améliorée.

Fonctionne parfaitement avec votre StanbyME

Deux appareils qui fonctionnent comme un seul. Le haut-parleur XT7S se synchronise automatiquement avec votre StanbyME, offrant une gamme complète de sons et un maximum de commodité.

Du jumelage à la lecture en toute simplicité

Allumez le haut-parleur XT7S et il se jumellera immédiatement à votre StanbyME, toujours et automatiquement connecté. Il est tout aussi facile de l’allumer et de l’éteindre : il suffit d’utiliser la télécommande de l’écran.

Le haut-parleur XT7S de LG est fixé sur le StanbyME de LG dans un salon. L’écran d’accueil s’affiche à l’écran. En bas à droite de l’image, on voit la télécommande Magic de LG.

WOW Orchestra

Un son enveloppant

Découvrez un son harmonisé. WOW Orchestra combine les systèmes audio du StanbyME et du haut-parleur XT7S pour un son totalement immersif.

Le haut-parleur XT7S de LG est fixé au StanbyME de LG sur un fond rouge. Les graphiques sonores sortent à la fois de l’écran et du haut-parleur. Une image futuriste orange s’affiche à l’écran.

Gros plan sur la puce alpha 7 de LG

Processeur AI

Adapte le son à votre divertissement

Profitez d’un son personnalisé pour différents contenus. Votre haut-parleur utilise le processeur AI du StanbyME pour offrir un son optimisé.

Gros plan sur l’écran du StanbyME de LG. Le haut-parleur XT7S est fixé au bas. L’écran d’accueil s’affiche à l’écran et la vignette exclusive du haut-parleur est mise en évidence. Pour mettre l’application en évidence, une image agrandie de la vignette du haut-parleur sur le StanbyME est également affichée.

Vignette exclusive

Vérifiez et contrôlez votre StanbyME

Vous pouvez facilement vérifier l’autonomie de la batterie, ajuster l’égalisateur de son, contrôler le volume, et bien plus encore avec la vignette exclusive de votre haut-parleur sur le StanbyME.

Vue arrière du haut-parleur fixé au StanbyME de LG pour mettre en évidence le socle réglable. L’éclairage d’ambiance violet du haut-parleur est activé.

Socle réglable

S’installe et se déplace facilement

Installez votre haut-parleur directement sur votre StanbyME à l’aide d’un socle. Vous pouvez facilement déplacer le son et l’écran.

Le StanbyME de LG est placé dans un salon et le haut-parleur XT7S y est fixé. Les gens apprécient la musique grâce à l’écran et au haut-parleur combinés.

Le StanbyME de LG est placé dans un salon et le haut-parleur XT7S y est fixé. Une femme dessine tout en écoutant de la musique grâce à l’écran et au haut-parleur combinés.

Le StanbyME de LG est placé dans une cuisine et le haut-parleur XT7S y est fixé. Un enfant dessine sur l’écran et l’éclairage d’ambiance jaune du haut-parleur est activé.

Découvrez un son puissant et un style harmonieux

Le haut-parleur XT7S du StanbyME de LG est placé sur la surface réfléchissante, montrant son haut-parleur d’aigus double.

Haut-parleur d’aigus double

Un son clair et détaillé

Votre haut-parleur est équipé d’un haut-parleur d’aigus double de 20 mm qui offre un son authentique.

Le haut-parleur XT7S du StanbyME de LG est placé sur la surface, montrant le récupérateur passif double. Des graphiques bleus sortent du récupérateur passif et de la partie inférieure du haut-parleur.

Récupérateur passif double

Des basses plus profondes

Ressentez des basses plus riches dans ce haut-parleur compact. Le récupérateur passif double donne de la puissance au son.

Du plaisir qui s’emporte partout

Vous pouvez également utiliser votre haut-parleur XT7S seul. Connectez-le à votre téléphone intelligent par Bluetooth et profitez de 16 heures d’autonomie. Et ne vous inquiétez pas, il est à l’épreuve des éclaboussures.

Une femme écoute de la musique sur une terrasse extérieure avec le haut-parleur XT7S de LG.

*L'autonomie de la batterie varie selon les paramètres de l'appareil, l'environnement, l'utilisation et de nombreux autres facteurs.

Haut-parleur XT7S du StanbyME de LG