Ensemble Style de vie avec fauteuil de massage et StanbyME 2

MHBB27LX
Front view with infill image
Front view of Massage Recliner
Vue de face du LG StanbyME 2 sur son support.

principales caractéristiques

  • Fauteuil de massage: Conception minimaliste et contemporaine, Ottomane 2-en-1, Conception ergonomique
  • StanbyME: Écran détachable et ultra portable avec port USB-C et batterie intégrée offrant jusqu’à 4 heures de lecture, Exprimez votre style avec les différents thèmes de Mood Maker, Utilisez-le comme toile numérique avec Let's Draw
Products in this Bundle: 2
Front view

MH21BB

Fauteuil de massage
Vue de face du LG StanbyME 2 sur son support.

27LX6TYGA

Écran tactile super portable LG StanbyME 2 de 27 pouces

Redéfinissez votre espace
avec la touche parfaite

Offrant courbes douces et fonctionnalité et alliant esthétisme et conception minimaliste et contemporaine, le fauteuil de massage de LG s’intègre à tout décor.

 

Lauréat du prix Red Dot Design 2024

Customize your relaxation with our 7 lifestyle-specific massage programs

*https://www.red-dot.org/project/lg-healing-me-arte-68578.

Table ou ottomane convertible 2-en-1 avec rangement pratique

L’ottomane polyvalente est conçue pour être utilisée avec le fauteuil de massage comme repose-pieds, mais elle peut également servir de petite table plate avec rangement lorsque le dessus est inversé.

Écrans LG StanbyME 2 affichés dans un salon moderne. Un StanbyME 2 est sur un support, un autre est suspendu au mur, et un troisième est posé sur une table grâce à la housse folio.

LG StanbyME 2,
Libérez votre monde

Écran ultra portable

Roulez-le, suspendez-le, détachez-le

Découvrez différentes façons de profiter de vos contenus et d’exprimer votre style. Faites rouler l’écran grâce au support ajustable. Détachez-le et suspendez-le. Ou utilisez-le comme une tablette avec la housse folio.

Une femme assise sur son balcon extérieur regarde du contenu sur un LG StanbyME 2 installé sur son support réglable et mobile.
Différents espaces de vie montrent les multiples façons d’utiliser et de profiter de l’écran LG StanbyME 2. Certains espaces le présentent posé en mode tablette grâce à la housse folio. D’autres le montrent suspendu au mur comme une touche élégante dans la décoration intérieure. D’autres encore illustrent comment l’écran peut être facilement monté sur le support TV réglable et mobile.

*L’écran se recharge automatiquement lorsque vous connectez le câble d’alimentation à la station d’accueil et que vous fixez l’écran à son support.

*La mobilité peut varier selon le type de sol.

*Ne pas faire rouler ni traîner le produit à l’extérieur, cela pourrait endommager la partie inférieure.

*Plage d’ajustement de l’angle de l’écran : rotation (±90°), inclinaison (±25°), pivotement (±90°).

*Utilisez uniquement le support mural fourni par LG. Lors de l’installation, prenez en compte la nature du mur. Sinon, des problèmes tels que l’inclinaison ou la chute peuvent survenir. Consultez le manuel fourni pour plus d’informations.

*Faites preuve de prudence lors du montage mural. N’utilisez pas le produit à d’autres fins que celles prévues.

Toutes les spécifications

ROULEAU DE MASSAGE

Dos

Oui

Hanche

Oui

Type de massage

Rouleau à billeTridimensionnel

Cou

Oui

Épaules

Oui

Cuisses

Oui

Taille

Oui

CARACTÉRISTIQUES

Bluetooth

Oui

Gabarit corporel

Piste SL

Reconnaissance de la forme du corps

Détection de la position des épaules

Massage des épaules

Oui

Enceinte acoustique

Stéréophonique

MATÉRIAUX & FINITION

Couleur du fauteuil

Beige confortable

Matériel en cuir

Faux cuir

TENSION

Exigences de courant électrique

120 V, 60 Hz, 60 W

PROGRAMMES

Manuel

Oui

Corps entier (auto)

Oui

SIÈGE CHAUFFÉ

Dos/taille

Oui

Contrôle de température

en marche/arrêt

DIMENSIONS & POIDS

Dimension de la boîte (LxHxP po.)

30 1/4 x 26 3/4 x 58 1/4

Dimensions du produit [incliné] (LxHxP po.)

29 5/8 x 33 1/2 x 51 1/2

Dimensions du produit (LxHxP po.)

29 5/8 x 44 3/8 x 39 5/8

Poids incluant emballage (lb)

172,0

Poids (lb)

132,3

DIMENSIONS ET POIDS

Dimensions du téléviseur sans socle (LxHxP)

623 x 364 x 28,5

Dimension de l’emballage (LxHxP)

1 265 x 210 x 580

Dimensions du téléviseur avec socle (LxHxP)

623 x 1 265 x 398

Socle du téléviseur (LxP)

398 x 398

Poids du téléviseur sans socle

4,3

Poids du téléviseur avec socle

15,2

INFORMATION DE BASE

Année de sortie

Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

