Ensemble avec fauteuil de massage, StanbyME 2 et StylerMD

MHRR27LXS3M
Front view of Massage Recliner
Vue de face du LG StanbyME 2 sur son support.
Vue avant de LG StylerMDArmoire à vapeur, S3WFBN
Vue avant de LG StylerMDArmoire à vapeur, S3WFBN

principales caractéristiques

  • Fauteuil de massage: Conception minimaliste et contemporaine, Ottomane 2-en-1, Conception ergonomique, Massage 3D réaliste, Siège chauffant, Haut-parleur Bluetooth
  • StanbyME 2: Écran détachable et ultra portable avec port USB-C et batterie intégrée offrant jusqu’à 4 heures de lecture, Exprimez votre style avec les différents thèmes de Mood Maker, Utilisez-le comme toile numérique avec Let's Draw
  • LG StylerMD Armoire à vapeur:Technologie TrueSteamMD, Séchage doux pour les articles délicats, Soin des plis de pantalon, Technologie ThinQMD
MH21RR

Fauteuil de massage
27LX6TYGA

Écran tactile super portable LG StanbyME 2 de 27 pouces
S3MFBN

LG StylerMD Armoire à vapeur

Redéfinissez votre espace
avec la touche parfaite

Offrant courbes douces et fonctionnalité et alliant esthétisme et conception minimaliste et contemporaine, le fauteuil de massage de LG s’intègre à tout décor.

 

Lauréat du prix Red Dot Design 2024

Customize your relaxation with our 7 lifestyle-specific massage programs

Écrans LG StanbyME 2 affichés dans un salon moderne. Un StanbyME 2 est sur un support, un autre est suspendu au mur, et un troisième est posé sur une table grâce à la housse folio.

LG StanbyME 2,
Libérez votre monde

Écran ultra portable

Roulez-le, suspendez-le, détachez-le

Découvrez différentes façons de profiter de vos contenus et d’exprimer votre style. Faites rouler l’écran grâce au support ajustable. Détachez-le et suspendez-le. Ou utilisez-le comme une tablette avec la housse folio.

Une femme assise sur son balcon extérieur regarde du contenu sur un LG StanbyME 2 installé sur son support réglable et mobile.
Des vêtements rafraîchis, tous les jours3

Des vêtements rafraîchis, tous les jours

Rafraîchissez vos vêtements grâce à la douce puissance de la vapeur.

La marque HOMOLOGUÉ ASTHMA & ALLERGY FRIENDLY est une marque de certification déposée d'ASTHMA CANADA.

Réduction des plis

Réduction des plis

La vapeur générée par le Styler de LG pénètre en profondeur dans les tissus, et le doux mouvement des cintres élimine les plis des vêtements. Il s'agit d'un moyen facile d'avoir un aspect soigné et de prolonger l'apparence de vos vêtements entre les visites chez le nettoyeur.
Toutes les spécifications

DIMENSIONS ET POIDS

Dimensions du téléviseur sans socle (LxHxP)

623 x 364 x 28,5

Dimension de l’emballage (LxHxP)

1 265 x 210 x 580

Dimensions du téléviseur avec socle (LxHxP)

623 x 1 265 x 398

Socle du téléviseur (LxP)

398 x 398

Poids du téléviseur sans socle

4,3

Poids du téléviseur avec socle

15,2

INFORMATION DE BASE

Année de sortie

Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

Toutes les spécifications

ROULEAU DE MASSAGE

Dos

Oui

Hanche

Oui

Type de massage

Rouleau à billeTridimensionnel

Cou

Oui

Épaules

Oui

Cuisses

Oui

Taille

Oui

CARACTÉRISTIQUES

Bluetooth

Oui

Gabarit corporel

Piste SL

Reconnaissance de la forme du corps

Détection de la position des épaules

Massage des épaules

Oui

Enceinte acoustique

Stéréophonique

MATÉRIAUX & FINITION

Couleur du fauteuil

Brun confortable

Matériel en cuir

Faux cuir

TENSION

Exigences de courant électrique

120 V, 60 Hz, 60 W

PROGRAMMES

Manuel

Oui

Corps entier (auto)

Oui

DIMENSIONS & POIDS

Dimension de la boîte (LxHxP po.)

30 1/4 x 26 3/4 x 58 1/4

Dimensions du produit [incliné] (LxHxP po.)

29 5/8 x 33 1/2 x 51 1/2

Dimensions du produit (LxHxP po.)

29 5/8 x 44 3/8 x 39 5/8

Poids incluant emballage (lb)

172,0

Poids (lb)

132,3

SIÈGE CHAUFFÉ

Dos/taille

Oui

Contrôle de température

en marche/arrêt

Toutes les spécifications

