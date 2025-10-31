Ensemble avec fauteuil de massage, StanbyME 2 et StylerMD

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Offrant courbes douces et fonctionnalité et alliant esthétisme et conception minimaliste et contemporaine, le fauteuil de massage de LG s’intègre à tout décor.
Lauréat du prix Red Dot Design 2024