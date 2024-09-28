Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Redefine your space with the perfect accent

Design your space with soft curves and functionality. Emphasizing aesthetic excellence with a contemporary minimalist design, LG Massage Recliner effortlessly blends with any decor.

 

Reddot Design Award Winner 2024*

Contemporary_Design_Beige

*https://www.red-dot.org/project/lg-healing-me-arte-68578.

Image of the furniture in different scenes

Convertible 2-in-1 ottoman or table with convenient storage

The multifunctional ottoman is designed to be integrated with the massage recliner as a footrest, and can also be utilized as a mini, flat top table with storage when the top is inverted.

A smart, ergonomic design tailored to your body shape

LG Massage Recliner features an ergonomic design featuring automatic shoulder height detection that adapts to your body type. Enjoy optimal comfort with 135 degrees of recline.

Realistic 3D massage with horizontal and vertical movements

Realistic 3D massage techniques with horizontal and vertical movements. Relax with 7 automaitc lifestyle setttings* and 6 unique motions**.

Recliner_1

Recliner_2

Recliner_3

Recliner_4

Recliner_5

Recliner_6

*7 automatic settings include Full Body Massage, Upper Back Massage, Lower Back Massage, Work Fatigue Massage, Therapeutic Massage, Vitality Massage and Swedish Massage.

**6 motions include Rolling, Kneading, Tapping, Acupressure, Tapping & Kneading and Acupressure & Tapping movements.

Customize your relaxation with our 7 lifestyle-specific massage programs

Discover seven unique lifestyle-tailored massage programs cycles such as driver mode and golf mode. 

Integrated heating function for warmth and comfort

Using heat therapy to maximize the massage results, LG massage recliner is equipped with heating functionality in the lower back area.

Indulge in an immersive massage with a built-in speaker

Relax while listening to your favourite playlist through energy-efficient built-in Bluetooth speakers.

Simple and Sleek Wireless Control

Control your massage experience effortlessly with the sleek wireless remote.

Enjoy a serene massage with ultra quiet massage operation

The 35dB low-noise design allows you to use it any time of day or night without worry.

Perfect accent to redefine your space

Photos of the product in a real home environement.

