Redefine your space with the perfect accent
Design your space with soft curves and functionality. Emphasizing aesthetic excellence with a contemporary minimalist design, LG Massage Recliner effortlessly blends with any decor.
Reddot Design Award Winner 2024*
*https://www.red-dot.org/project/lg-healing-me-arte-68578.
A smart, ergonomic design tailored to your body shape
LG Massage Recliner features an ergonomic design featuring automatic shoulder height detection that adapts to your body type. Enjoy optimal comfort with 135 degrees of recline.
Realistic 3D massage with horizontal and vertical movements
Realistic 3D massage techniques with horizontal and vertical movements. Relax with 7 automaitc lifestyle setttings* and 6 unique motions**.
*7 automatic settings include Full Body Massage, Upper Back Massage, Lower Back Massage, Work Fatigue Massage, Therapeutic Massage, Vitality Massage and Swedish Massage.
**6 motions include Rolling, Kneading, Tapping, Acupressure, Tapping & Kneading and Acupressure & Tapping movements.
Customize your relaxation with our 7 lifestyle-specific massage programs
Discover seven unique lifestyle-tailored massage programs cycles such as driver mode and golf mode.
Indulge in an immersive massage with a built-in speaker
Relax while listening to your favourite playlist through energy-efficient built-in Bluetooth speakers.
Simple and Sleek Wireless Control
Control your massage experience effortlessly with the sleek wireless remote.
Enjoy a serene massage with ultra quiet massage operation
The 35dB low-noise design allows you to use it any time of day or night without worry.
Perfect accent to redefine your space
Photos of the product in a real home environement.
