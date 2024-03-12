Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Barre de son LG S70TR pour téléviseur avec Dolby Atmos à 5.1.1 canaux

S70TR

Vue avant de la barre de son S75TR de LG, du caisson de basse et des haut-parleurs arrière

Les images utilisées dans l’aperçu du produit ci-dessous sont à des fins de représentation. Reportez-vous à la galerie d’images en haut de la page pour obtenir une représentation précise.

La barre de son LG se trouve devant fond noir. Sa conception est dévoilée en commençant par le coin gauche, puis un panoramique montre l’ensemble de la barre de son. Un téléviseur QNED de LG apparaît avec le support Synergy. La barre de son est posée sur le support Synergy, appuyée contre le mur, et la partie inférieure de l’écran du téléviseur est visible. Le téléviseur affiche un homme jouant de la guitare.

Un son optimal digne du téléviseur QNED de LG

Complétez l’expérience du téléviseur QNED de LG avec la barre de son qui s’harmonise magnifiquement à sa conception et à ses performances sonores.

Des paysages sonores enivrants vous entourent

Une barre de son LG et un téléviseur QNED de LG sont contre le mur avec le support QNED correspondant dans un salon gris et en bois. La perspective est en angle. Le téléviseur affiche un homme jouant de la guitare devant l’océan. Barre de son LG et téléviseur de LG dans un salon jouant un concert d’orchestre. Des vagues blanches formées de gouttelettes représentant des ondes sonores jaillissent vers le haut et vers l’avant de la barre de son et sont projetées par le téléviseur, tandis que le caisson de basses crée un effet sonore à partir du bas. Barre de son LG et téléviseur de LG dans une pièce sombre jouant un spectacle de musique. Des gouttelettes blanches représentant des ondes sonores jaillissent vers le haut et vers l’avant de la barre de son, tandis que le caisson de basses crée un effet sonore à partir du bas.

*Images d’écran simulées.

Les barres de son LG complètent l’expérience du téléviseur de LG

Une conception assortie pour les téléviseurs QNED de LG

S’harmonise parfaitement avec le téléviseur QNED de LG

Appréciez l’harmonie visuelle du téléviseur QNED de LG et de la toute nouvelle barre de son à la conception emblématique de LG pour des décors intérieurs raffinés.

Une barre de son LG et un téléviseur QNED de LG sont contre le mur avec le support QNED correspondant dans un salon gris et en bois. La perspective est en angle. Le téléviseur QNED de LG affiche un homme jouant de la guitare devant l’océan. La barre de son LG et le téléviseur QNED de LG sont contre un mur de couleur crème avec le support à téléviseur QNED correspondant. Le téléviseur affiche une vidéo d’une femme chantant dans un studio d’enregistrement. Sous le téléviseur, il y a un support géométrique moderne en bois. La barre de son LG et le téléviseur QNED de LG sont sur un mur avec le support à téléviseurs QNED correspondant dans un salon chaleureux et à l’éclairage tamisé avec des jouets d’enfants. Le téléviseur affiche une vidéo d’un garçon jouant du violoncelle.

Support Synergy

S’insère parfaitement dans votre téléviseur QNED de LG

Le support Synergy est spécialement conçu pour s’insérer gracieusement dans votre téléviseur QNED de LG pour une harmonie visuelle et une amélioration du son.

*S’applique aux modèles QNED 90/QNED 85/QNED 80 QNED 2024.

 **Le support Synergy est livré avec un socle sur un pied ou deux pieds, qui peut varier selon le pays ou le produit.

***Le support Synergy peut être acheté séparément.

En la pantalla se reproduce un acogedor concierto en un salón. El menú de la interfaz WOW aparece como una superposición y el usuario navega a la configuración de la barra de sonido

Interface WOW

La simplicité au bout des doigts

Accédez à l’interface WOW à partir de votre téléviseur de LG pour un contrôle simple et facile de la barre de son, comme le changement des modes sonores, des profils et l’accès à d’autres fonctions pratiques même lorsque vous regardez du contenu.

La barre de son LG, le téléviseur de LG et le caisson de basses se trouvent dans un salon. Une performance musicale est diffusée à l’écran. Les gouttelettes blanches produisent des ondes sonores qui se propagent vers le haut et vers l’avant à partir de la barre de son et qui sont projetées par le téléviseur. Un caisson de basses crée un effet sonore à partir du bas.

WOW Orchestra

En parfaite harmonie avec le son du téléviseur de LG

Le son, la gamme et les qualités tonales uniques de votre barre de son et de votre téléviseur de LG s’unissent en harmonie, pour une expérience sonore captivante et percutante.

*Images d’écran simulées. 

**L’utilisation de la télécommande du téléviseur de LG est limitée à certaines fonctions seulement. 

***Téléviseurs compatibles avec l’interface WOW : OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/77/75, UHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. Les téléviseurs pleine HD de 63 po compatibles peuvent varier selon l’année de sortie.

****Téléviseurs compatibles avec WOW Ochestra : OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80. Les téléviseurs compatibles peuvent varier en fonction de l’année de sortie. La prise en charge par les téléviseurs QNED de 80 po est limitée aux modèles 2022 et 2023.

*****Veuillez noter que les services peuvent ne pas être offerts au moment de l’achat. Une connexion réseau est nécessaire pour les mises à jour.

******L’interface WOW peut varier en fonction du modèle de la barre de son.

Ressentez le réalisme d’un paysage sonore

Canal central à rayonnement vers le haut

Les paysages sonores vous placent à leur épicentre

Le canal central à rayonnement vers le haut donne l’impression que le son provient du centre de votre téléviseur de LG pour procurer une sensation de réalisme. 

Barre de son LG et téléviseur de LG dans une pièce sombre jouant un spectacle de musique. Des gouttelettes blanches représentant des ondes sonores jaillissent vers le haut et vers l’avant de la barre de son. Un caisson de basses crée un effet sonore à partir du bas.

*Ce qui précède est confirmé par une enquête sur ses propres normes.

**Images d’écran simulées. 

Dolby Atmos

Des soirées cinéma comme si vous y étiez grâce à Dolby Atmos

Immergez-vous dans chaque scène grâce au son clair, réaliste et spatial Dolby Atmos digne d’un cinéma.

Un film est diffusé sur un téléviseur OLED de LG et une barre de son LG dans un appartement moderne en ville. La vue est de côté. Des perles blanches représentant des ondes sonores qui se propagent vers le haut et vers le bas à partir de la barre de son et du téléviseur, créant ainsi un dôme sonore dans l’espace. Logo Dolby Atmos Logo DTS X

*Dolby et Dolby Vision sont des marques déposées de Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

**Le symbole double-D est une marque de commerce de Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

***Images d’écran simulées

Son spatial à triple niveau

Une couche virtuelle crée un son réaliste

Le son spatial à triple niveau ajoute une couche virtuelle pour créer un dôme sonore offrant un son plus riche autour de vous.

*Le son spatial à triple niveau est offert avec les modes Cinéma et Son AI Pro de la barre de son.

**La couche intermédiaire est créée à l’aide du canal des haut-parleurs de la barre de son. Le son des haut-parleurs avant et avant-supérieur est synthétisé pour créer un champ sonore. Sans haut-parleur arrière, le champ arrière ne peut pas être créé.

***Images d’écran simulées. 

****Sans haut-parleur arrière, le champ arrière ne peut pas être créé.

Son ambiophonique à 5.1.1 canaux

Un son enveloppant des plus captivants

Faites l’expérience de l’immersion Dolby Atmos et DTS:X dans votre pièce grâce à un système audio au son ambiophonique à 5.1.1 canaux de 500 W, un caisson de basses et des haut-parleurs arrière.

La barre de son LG, le téléviseur de LG, les haut-parleurs arrière et le caisson de basses se trouvent dans un salon avec vue sur les gratte-ciel. Une performance musicale est diffusée à l’écran. Des ondes sonores blanches composées de gouttelettes sont projetées à partir de la barre de son et tournent en boucle autour du canapé. Un caisson de basses crée un effet sonore à partir du bas. Logo Dolby Atmos Logo DTS X

*Dolby et Dolby Vision sont des marques déposées de Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

**Le symbole double-D est une marque de commerce de Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

***Images d’écran simulées. 

Haut-parleurs arrière à 2 canaux

Profitez de la commodité des haut-parleurs arrière sans fil

Installez les haut-parleurs arrière n’importe où dans votre espace sans vous soucier des fils, grâce au récepteur sans fil intégré. 

'*Images d’écran simulées.

**Les haut-parleurs arrière sont connectés par des câbles.

Un son intelligent qui connaît vos goûts

Une expérience sonore à plusieurs canaux

Faites l’expérience d’un son vaste et impressionnant

 

La barre de son LG convertit le son de base à deux canaux en son multicanal, pour un son profond qui résonne dans votre espace.

 

Une barre de son LG, un téléviseur de LG et un caisson de basses se trouvent dans un appartement urbain moderne. La barre de son LG projette trois branches d’ondes sonores composées de gouttelettes blanches qui flottent au-dessus du sol. À côté de la barre de son se trouve un caisson de basses, qui crée un effet sonore à partir du bas.

2 canaux

Une barre de son LG, un téléviseur de LG et un caisson de basses se trouvent dans un appartement urbain moderne. La barre de son LG projette trois branches d’ondes sonores composées de gouttelettes blanches qui flottent au-dessus du sol. D’autres ondes sonores composées de gouttelettes blanches sont projetées à partir de la partie supérieure de la barre de son. À côté de la barre de son se trouve un caisson de basses, qui crée un effet sonore à partir du bas. Ensemble, ils créent un effet de dôme dans la pièce.

Multicanal

*L’algorithme de mixage ascendant intelligent applique le son pour chaque canal dans les modes Son AI Pro, Cinéma, Voix claires pro, Jeux et Sports.

**L’expérience audio multicanal fonctionne grâce à un algorithme de mixage ascendant intelligent. Cet algorithme ne s’applique pas au mode Standard ou au mode Musique. Le mode Explosion de basses n’utilise pas l’algorithme de mixage ascendant intelligent. Il copie plutôt les informations des deux canaux et les diffuse sur tous les canaux. 

***Images d’écran simulées. 

Son AI Pro

L’ambiance et les sons parfaits, à tout coup

 

La fonction Son AI Pro classe les différents sons en catégories, comme les effets, la musique et les voix, puis applique les paramètres idéaux pour créer une expérience sonore optimale.

LG Soundbar against a black backdrop highlighted by a spotlight.

*Images d’écran simulées.

Travaille en harmonie avec vos favoris

Expérience de jeu intense

Une synchronisation du son avec chaque image

 

Libérez des ports sur votre téléviseur et connectez des consoles à votre barre de son LG sans compromettre la performance graphique. La prise en charge du taux de rafraîchissement variable (TRV) et du mode automatique à faible latence (MAFL) garantit des jeux sans effet de déchirement et un retard d’affichage réduit.

 

La barre de son LG et le téléviseur de LG sont présentés ensemble. Un jeu de voitures de course apparaît à l’écran.

*Images d’écran simulées.

**Conformément aux normes HDMI 2.1, cette barre de son prend en charge eARC, TRV et MAFL.

***Le téléviseur, la barre de son et l’appareil source (p. ex. console de jeu) doivent tous prendre en charge les fonctions TRV et MAFL.

****Le passage TRV est limité au contenu 120 Hz. (Pour le contenu 4K, prend en charge YCbCr 4:2:0 / Pour le contenu 1080p, prend en charge 120 Hz).

*****Veuillez noter que le service peut ne pas être offert au moment de l’achat. Une mise à jour logicielle peut être nécessaire. Une connexion réseau est nécessaire pour la mise à jour.

******L’entrée HDCP 2.3 prend en charge les contenus en résolution 4K. La prise en charge de la fréquence de 120 Hz varie selon l’appareil, avec une prise en charge des images jusqu’au format YCbCr4:2:0 en résolution 4K.

Un son propre pour une planète propre

Intérieur recyclé

Pièces internes fabriquées avec du plastique recyclé

Les parties supérieure et inférieure des barres de son LG sont fabriquées avec du plastique recyclé. Il s’agit là de la preuve que nous adoptons une approche plus écologique de la fabrication de barres de son.

Il y a une vue avant de l’arrière de la barre de son et une image du cadre métallique de la barre de son à l’avant. Une vue inclinée de l’arrière du cadre métallique de la barre de son avec les mots « Plastique recyclé » et où des flèches pointent vers le bord du cadre.

*Les certifications exactes peuvent varier selon le modèle de la barre de son.

**Images d’écran simulées. 

***L’utilisation de plastique recyclé et les certifications peuvent varier d’un modèle à l’autre.

Emballage en pâte à papier

Emballage fabriqué avec de la pâte à papier recyclée

La barre de son LG a été certifiée par SGS comme produit écologique puisque l’emballage intérieur a été remplacé par de la pâte moulée recyclée, au lieu de la mousse PSE (mousse de polystyrène expansé) et des sacs en plastique. Il s’agit d’une solution écologique qui protège toujours le produit.

L’emballage de la barre de son LG est présenté sur un fond beige avec des illustrations d’arbres. Logo Energy Star Logo SGS Eco Product

*Les certifications exactes peuvent varier selon le modèle de la barre de son.

**Images d’écran simulées. 

***L’utilisation de plastique recyclé et les certifications peuvent varier d’un modèle à l’autre.

