Front view of Soundbar, subwoofer, and Rear Speakers

Les images utilisées dans l’aperçu du produit ci-dessous sont à des fins de représentation. Reportez-vous à la galerie d’images en haut de la page pour obtenir une représentation précise.

La barre de son haut de gamme digne du meilleur téléviseur OLED de sa catégorie

Complétez l’expérience du téléviseur de LG avec la barre de son qui s’harmonise magnifiquement à sa conception et à ses performances sonores.

*Images d’écran simulées.

Des paysages sonores époustouflants vous entourent

"Barre de son LG et téléviseur de LG dans une pièce sombre jouant un spectacle de musique. Des gouttelettes blanches représentant des ondes sonores jaillissent vers le haut et vers l’avant de la barre de son, tandis que le caisson de basses crée un effet sonore à partir du bas. Barre de son LG et téléviseur de LG dans un salon jouant un concert d’orchestre. Des vagues blanches formées de gouttelettes représentant des ondes sonores jaillissent vers le haut et vers l’avant de la barre de son et sont projetées par le téléviseur, tandis que le caisson de basses crée un effet sonore à partir du bas. La barre de son LG, le téléviseur de LG, les haut-parleurs arrière et le caisson de basses se trouvent dans un salon. Un quadrillage apparaît au-dessus de la pièce, comme s’il s’agissait d’un balayage de l’espace. Les ondes sonores blanches composées de gouttelettes montrent les haut-parleurs arrière et la barre de son diffusant du son en harmonie."

*Images d’écran simulées.

Ressentez le réalisme d’un paysage sonore

Canal central à rayonnement vers le haut

Les paysages sonores vous placent à leur épicentre

Le canal central à rayonnement vers le haut donne l’impression que le son provient du centre de votre téléviseur de LG pour procurer une sensation de réalisme. 

Barre de son LG et téléviseur de LG dans une pièce sombre jouant un spectacle de musique. Des gouttelettes blanches représentant des ondes sonores jaillissent vers le haut et vers l’avant de la barre de son. Un caisson de basses crée un effet sonore à partir du bas.

*Ce qui précède est confirmé par une enquête sur ses propres normes.

**Images d’écran simulées.

Dolby Atmos

Des soirées cinéma comme si vous y étiez grâce à Dolby Atmos

Immergez-vous dans chaque scène grâce au son clair, réaliste et spatial Dolby Atmos digne d’un cinéma.

"Un film est diffusé sur un téléviseur OLED de LG et une barre de son LG dans un appartement moderne en ville. La vue est de côté. Des perles blanches représentant des ondes sonores qui se propagent vers le haut et vers le bas à partir de la barre de son et du téléviseur, créant ainsi un dôme sonore dans l’espace. Logo Dolby Atmos Logo DTS X"

*Dolby et Dolby Vision sont des marques déposées de Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

**Le symbole double-D est une marque de commerce de Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

***Images d’écran simulées.

Son spatial à triple niveau

Une couche virtuelle crée un son réaliste

Le son spatial à triple niveau ajoute une couche virtuelle pour créer un dôme sonore offrant un son plus riche autour de vous.

*Le son spatial à triple niveau est offert avec les modes Cinéma et Son IA Pro de la barre de son.

**La couche intermédiaire est créée à l’aide du canal des haut-parleurs de la barre de son. Le son des haut-parleurs avant et avant-supérieur est synthétisé pour créer un champ sonore. Sans haut-parleur arrière, le champ arrière ne peut pas être créé.

***Images d’écran simulées. 

****Sans haut-parleur arrière, le champ arrière ne peut pas être créé.

Son ambiophonique à 9.1.5 canaux

Un son envoûtant qui vous entoure complètement

Améliorez votre téléviseur de LG grâce au son ambiophonique à 9.1.5 canaux de 810 W, un caisson de basses, des haut-parleurs arrière à rayonnement vers le haut, et l’excellence immersive de Dolby Atmos et DTS:X.

"La barre de son LG, le téléviseur de LG, les haut-parleurs arrière et le caisson de basses se trouvent dans un salon avec vue sur les gratte-ciel. Une performance musicale est diffusée à l’écran. Des ondes sonores blanches composées de gouttelettes sont projetées à partir de la barre de son et des haut-parleurs arrière et tournent en boucle autour du canapé et du salon. Un caisson de basses crée un effet sonore à partir du bas. Logo Dolby Atmos Logo DTS X"

*Dolby et Dolby Vision sont des marques déposées de Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

**Le symbole double-D est une marque de commerce de Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

***Images d’écran simulées.

Les barres de son LG complètent l’expérience du téléviseur de LG

LG Remote is pointing towards a LG TV with LG Soundbar underneath. LG TV is showing the WOW Interface menu on the screen.

Interface WOW

La simplicité au bout des doigts

Accédez à l’interface WOW à partir de votre téléviseur de LG pour un contrôle simple et facile de la barre de son, comme le changement des modes sonores, des profils et l’accès à d’autres fonctions pratiques. 

LG TV, LG Soundbar and a subwoofer are in a living room playing a musical performance. White droplets make waves of sound that shoot upwards and forward from the soundbar and project from the TV. A subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom.

WOW Orchestra

En parfaite harmonie avec le son du téléviseur de LG

Le son, la gamme et les qualités tonales uniques de votre barre de son et de votre téléviseur de LG s’unissent en harmonie, pour une expérience sonore captivante et percutante.

A close up of an LG Soundbar below a LG TV. A connectivity symbol is in between LG Soundbar and a LG TV, showing WOWCAST's wireless operation.

Toujours prêt, avec WOWCAST

Regardez la télévision sans distraction

WOWCAST vous permet de connecter votre barre de son LG à votre téléviseur de LG, pour une expérience de visionnement sans fil et une prise en charge du son multicanal sans perte.

*Images d’écran simulées. 

**L’utilisation de la télécommande du téléviseur de LG est limitée à certaines fonctions seulement. 

***Téléviseurs compatibles avec l’interface WOW : OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/77/75, UHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. Les téléviseurs pleine HD de 63 po compatibles peuvent varier selon l’année de sortie.

****Téléviseurs compatibles avec WOW Ochestra : OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80. Les téléviseurs compatibles peuvent varier en fonction de l’année de sortie. La prise en charge par les téléviseurs QNED de 80 po est limitée aux modèles 2022 et 2023.

*****Veuillez noter que les services peuvent ne pas être offerts au moment de l’achat. Une connexion réseau est nécessaire pour les mises à jour.

******L’interface WOW peut varier en fonction du modèle de la barre de son.

Un son intelligent qui connaît vos goûts

Calibration intelligente de la pièce professionnelle

En parfaite harmonie avec votre espace, sans distorsion

La barre de son balaye la pièce pour vous trouver, vous et vos haut-parleurs arrière, et ajuste les différences de volume et la mise en marche différée, quel que soit l’emplacement, pour une expérience d’écoute inégalée qui provient du fond de la pièce.

*La calibration intelligente de la pièce professionnelle est une technologie de réglage automatique du son qui compense l’environnement dans lequel la barre de son est placée, en utilisant des algorithmes qui améliorent les performances sonores.   

**Prend en charge les haut-parleurs arrière inclus (six canaux) et optionnels (deux canaux). Il n’y a pas de différence d’étalonnage en fonction du nombre de canaux (les haut-parleurs inclus et optionnels calibrent la même différence de niveau de gain et la même mise en marche différée). 

***Fonctionne avec l’ancien algorithme de 2023 lorsque les haut-parleurs arrière ne sont pas connectés.

****Lors de la configuration des haut-parleurs arrière, la calibration intelligente de la pièce professionnelle peut être effectuée au moyen de l’application LG Soundbar. 

*****Veuillez noter que le service peut ne pas être offert au moment de l’achat. Une mise à jour logicielle peut être nécessaire. Une connexion réseau est nécessaire pour la mise à jour.

******Images d’écran simulées.

Une expérience sonore à plusieurs canaux

Faites l’expérience d’un son vaste et impressionnant

La barre de son LG convertit le son de base à deux canaux en son multicanal, pour un son profond qui résonne dans votre espace.

Une barre de son LG, un téléviseur de LG et un caisson de basses se trouvent dans un appartement urbain moderne. La barre de son LG projette trois branches d’ondes sonores blanches composées de gouttelettes blanches qui flottent au-dessus du sol. D’autres ondes sonores blanches composées de gouttelettes blanches sont projetées à partir de la partie supérieure de la barre de son. À côté de la barre de son se trouve un caisson de basses, qui crée un effet sonore à partir du bas. Ensemble, ils créent un effet de dôme dans la pièce. Une barre de son LG, un téléviseur de LG et un caisson de basses se trouvent dans un appartement urbain moderne. La barre de son LG projette trois branches d’ondes sonores blanches composées de gouttelettes blanches qui flottent au-dessus du sol. À côté de la barre de son se trouve un caisson de basses, qui crée un effet sonore à partir du bas.

2 canaux

Une barre de son LG, un téléviseur de LG et un caisson de basses se trouvent dans un appartement urbain moderne. La barre de son LG projette trois branches d’ondes sonores blanches composées de gouttelettes blanches qui flottent au-dessus du sol. D’autres ondes sonores blanches composées de gouttelettes blanches sont projetées à partir de la partie supérieure de la barre de son. À côté de la barre de son se trouve un caisson de basses, qui crée un effet sonore à partir du bas. Ensemble, ils créent un effet de dôme dans la pièce.

Multicanal

*L’algorithme de mixage ascendant intelligent applique le son pour chaque canal dans les modes Son IA Pro, Cinéma, Voix claires pro, Jeux et Sports.

**L’expérience audio multicanal fonctionne grâce à un algorithme de mixage ascendant intelligent. Cet algorithme ne s’applique pas au mode Standard ou au mode Musique. Le mode Explosion de basses n’utilise pas l’algorithme de mixage ascendant intelligent. Il copie plutôt les informations des deux canaux et les diffuse sur tous les canaux. 

***Images d’écran simulées.

Son IA Pro

L’ambiance et les sons parfaits, à tout coup

La fonction Son IA Pro classe les différents sons en catégories, comme les effets, la musique et les voix, puis applique les paramètres idéaux pour créer une expérience sonore optimale.

*Images d’écran simulées.

Travaille en harmonie avec vos favoris

Expérience de jeu intense 

Une synchronisation du son avec chaque image

Libérez des ports sur votre téléviseur et connectez des consoles à votre barre de son LG sans compromettre la performance graphique. La prise en charge du taux de rafraîchissement variable (TRV) et du mode automatique à faible latence (MAFL) garantit des jeux sans effet de déchirement et un retard d’affichage réduit.

La barre de son LG et le téléviseur de LG sont présentés ensemble. Un jeu de voitures de course apparaît à l’écran.

*Images d’écran simulées.

**Le téléviseur, la barre de son et la console doivent tous prendre en charge les fonctions TRV et MAFL.

***Le passage TRV est limité au contenu 60 Hz.

****Veuillez noter que le service peut ne pas être offert au moment de l’achat. Une mise à jour logicielle peut être nécessaire. Une connexion réseau est nécessaire pour la mise à jour. 

*****L’entrée HDCP 2.3 prend en charge les contenus en résolution 4K. La prise en charge de la fréquence de 120 Hz varie selon l’appareil, avec une prise en charge des images jusqu’au format YCbCr4:2:0 en résolution 4K.

Lecture HD en continu

Diffusez votre contenu avec une haute définition époustouflante

Diffusez votre contenu sur vos plateformes préférées sans compression grâce à la prise en charge de la haute définition sans perte pour Spotify Connect, TIDAL Connect et Chromecast. 

'*La disponibilité du contenu et des applications peut varier selon le pays ou la région.

**Des abonnements distincts sont nécessaires pour profiter des services de TPC.

***Veuillez noter que le service peut ne pas être offert au moment de l’achat. Une mise à jour logicielle peut être nécessaire. Une connexion réseau est nécessaire pour la mise à jour.

Compatibilité

Utilisez la plateforme de votre choix

Les barres de son LG sont désormais compatibles avec un plus grand nombre de services d’IA. Vous pouvez facilement contrôler la barre de son LG avec la plateforme de votre choix.

*Certaines fonctions requièrent un abonnement ou un compte auprès d’un tiers.

**Google est une marque déposée de Google LLC. L’Assistant Google n’est pas disponible dans certaines langues ni dans certains pays.

***Amazon, Alexa et toutes les marques associées sont des marques de commerce d’Amazon.com inc. ou de ses filiales.

****Apple, le logo d’Apple et Apple AirPlay 2 sont des marques de commerce d’Apple inc., déposées aux États-Unis et dans d’autres pays. 

*****Veuillez noter que le service peut ne pas être offert au moment de l’achat. Une mise à jour logicielle peut être nécessaire. Une connexion réseau est nécessaire pour la mise à jour.

Un son propre pour une planète propre

Intérieur recyclé

Pièces internes fabriquées avec du plastique recyclé

Les parties supérieure et inférieure des barres de son LG sont fabriquées avec du plastique recyclé. Il s’agit là de la preuve que nous adoptons une approche plus écologique de la fabrication de barres de son.

"Il y a une vue avant de l’arrière de la barre de son et une image du cadre métallique de la barre de son à l’avant. Une vue inclinée de l’arrière du cadre métallique de la barre de son avec les mots « Plastique recyclé » et où des flèches pointent vers le bord du cadre."

*Les certifications exactes peuvent varier selon le modèle de la barre de son.

**Images d’écran simulées. 

***L’utilisation de plastique recyclé et les certifications peuvent varier d’un modèle à l’autre.

Emballage en pâte à papier

Emballage fabriqué avec de la pâte à papier recyclée

La barre de son LG a été certifiée par SGS comme produit écologique puisque l’emballage intérieur a été remplacé par de la pâte moulée recyclée, au lieu de la mousse PSE (mousse de polystyrène expansé) et des sacs en plastique. Il s’agit d’une solution écologique qui protège toujours le produit.

LG Soundbar packaging is against a beige background with illustrated trees. Energy Star logo SGS Eco Product logo

*Les certifications exactes peuvent varier selon le modèle de la barre de son.

**Images d’écran simulées.

***L’utilisation de plastique recyclé et les certifications peuvent varier d’un modèle à l’autre.

