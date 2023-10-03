About Cookies on This Site

La barre de son LG SC9S à 3.1.3 canaux s’agence parfaitement aux télés OLED evo de la série C avec les technologies IMAX® Enhanced et Dolby AtmosMD

Caractéristiques

Galerie

Spécifications

Avis

Assistance

Où acheter

  • Économiser 300 $ sur la barre de son SC9S de LG à l'achat d'un téléviseur OLED evo C3 de 77, 65 ou 55 po de LG.

SC9S

Vue frontale de la barre de son et du caisson de basses

Vue oblique du téléviseur série OLED C de LG et de sa barre de son SC9S. Les points forts sont affichés sur la barre de son pour mettre en évidence le support WOW de la barre de son SC9S. En bas à gauche, les images du support WOW sont agrandies.

Le support WOW correspond parfaitement à votre téléviseur et votr barre de son série OLED C

Complétez votre série de téléviseur OLED C avec le support WOW. C’est parfait pour profiter de votre divertissement sur un mur ou sur un support.

Un film sur la conception de la barre de son SC9S de LG. Jouer la vidéo.

Une synergie qui complète une toute nouvelle expérience

La barre de son LG est parfaite pour les téléviseurs LG. La meilleure synergie entre téléviseur et barre de son élève votre expérience de divertissement à un tout autre niveau. Profitez-en en une fois.

Une vidéo est disponible ci-haut. En-dessous, trois images filtrées en gris sont montrées : un support, un socle et un téléviseur fixé au mur (de gauche à droite).

Support WOW

Complète parfaitement la série OLED C 

Un support exclusif vous permet de placer la barre de son dans la bonne position afin que vous puissiez entendre le meilleur son. Qu’elle soit posée sur un socle ou fixée au mur, votre barre de son offre un son optimal et une conception élégante.

*Support compatible avec les téléviseurs OLED de LG de 55 po, de 65 po et de 77 po.

Orchestre WOW

Une barre de son qui fonctionne en harmonie avec le son de votre téléviseur LG

La barre de son LG donne un son harmonieux parfait avec le téléviseur LG. Il utilise simultanément le son du téléviseur LG et de la barre de son LG pour une expérience d'écoute ultime. Ressentez chaque vibration du son. 

Des ondes sonores bleues de formes variées sont émises par la barre de son et le téléviseur.

*Téléviseurs compatibles : OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80.

**Veuillez noter que le service peut ne pas être disponible au moment de l'achat. Une connexion réseau est requise pour la mise à jour.

L’écran de paramètres de la barre de son SC9S de LG est affiché sur le téléviseur fixé au mur. La barre de son est également accrochée au mur, juste sous le téléviseur.

Interface WOW

Commandez la barre de son depuis l'interface de votre téléviseur LG

Commandez votre barre de son via LG TV avec une seule télécommande. D’un simple clic sur la télécommande, vous pouvez voir le menu et les paramètres de la barre de son sur l’écran du téléviseur. Tels que les commandes du volume, la vérification de l'état de la connexion et même la sélection d'un mode sonore.

*Téléviseurs compatibles : OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/75, UHD UR/UQ, FHD 63.

**Cette caractéristique prend en charge la vérification de l'état de la barre de son et la modification des paramètres via l'écran du téléviseur, la correspondance du niveau de volume (0-100) et la commande du mode de la barre de son.

***Veuillez noter que le service peut ne pas être disponible au moment de l'achat. Une connexion réseau est requise pour la mise à jour.

The video clip that shows LG Soundbar SC9S can be connected to TV wirelessly is available on the right side.

WOWCAST

Connectez-vous sans fil à votre téléviseur LG

Profitez du contenu sans aucun câble ni distraction sonore. LG WOWCAST connecte sans fil la barre de son LG* et le téléviseur LG pour offrir un son de haute qualité de manière plus pratique. Découvrez la puissance de Dolby Atmos pour une expérience audio plus immersive.

*La compatibilité de la barre de son LG varie selon le modèle.

**L'image présentée est à des fins d'illustration uniquement. L'emplacement réel des ports de câble peut varier en fonction des produits ou des modèles de téléviseur.

***Un câble d'alimentation doit être connecté pour activer la barre de son.

Un son comme au cinéma

La barre de son de LG combine les technologies Dolby Atmos, DTS:X et IMAX Enhanced pour offrir un son digne d’une salle de cinéma dans votre salon. Le son clair et réaliste vous entoure de tous les côtés, vous plaçant au centre de vos films préférés.

Des ondes sonores bleues de formes variées sont émises par la barre de son et le téléviseur dans tout le salon.

*Dolby et Dolby Vision sont des marques déposées de Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
**Le symbole double-D est une marque de commerce de Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

La première barre de son Dolby Atmos au monde avec trois canaux à rayonnement vers le haut

Voici les premiers triples canaux à rayonnement vers le haut au monde. Cela signifie que la barre de son SC9S de LG offre un espace audio plus large et plus riche. Profitez d’une expérience sonore immersive exceptionnelle à la maison.

Une barre de son est placée sur le meuble et des ondes sonores bleues en forme de cercle partent de la barre de son et arrivent juste devant le téléviseur.

Le son spatial à trois niveaux crée
un dôme sonore virtuel

La barre de son SC9S de LG repousse les limites de l’expérience de divertissement. Votre barre de son offre un son spatial à trois niveaux : une expérience sonore plus immersive et plus précise. Grâce à un moteur 3D HRTF (fonction de transfert asservie aux mouvements de la tête), votre barre de son crée une couche intermédiaire virtuelle. Cela signifie que les couches sonores permettent d’obtenir un son ambiophonique sophistiqué que l’on ne trouve qu’au cinéma.

Des ondes sonores en forme de dôme bleu et à trois couches couvrent la barre de son et la télévision accrochées au mur du salon.

* Le son spatial à trois niveaux est disponible avec les modes CINÉMA et son IA Pro de la barre de son.
** La couche intermédiaire est créée à l’aide du canal des haut-parleurs de la barre de son. Le son des haut-parleurs avant et avant-supérieur est synthétisé pour créer un champ sonore.
*** Sans haut-parleur arrière, le champ arrière ne peut pas être créé.

Sentez le rugissement de la basse

Ressentez des basses plus fortes et plus profondes dans vos chansons et vos films préférés. Le caisson de basses sans fil atteint facilement les notes graves, avec un volume et une qualité des basses accrus et transmis sur une plus longue distance.

Une barre de son est placée sur le meuble. À côté, un caisson de basses sans fil est placé sur le sol. Des ondes sonores bleues sortent du caisson de basses.

Expérience de contenu exceptionnelle

Connectez votre barre de son SC9S de LG à une console de jeu ou à un lecteur Blu-ray pour vous immerger dans vos jeux, émissions de télévision et films préférés. Votre barre de son offre une expérience de visionnement sans décalage avec la meilleure image et le meilleur son.

 

La barre de son et le téléviseur sont placés sur la table blanche et sept chevaux blancs apparaissent sur le téléviseur.

La transmission 4K permet
de conserver une qualité élevée

La barre de son de LG est dotée d’une fonction de passage en 4K. Cela permet de transmettre les données sans perte de qualité. Vous pouvez ainsi profiter d’un son et d’une image exceptionnels avec un minimum de connexions.
La barre de son est placée sur le meuble et la scène du jeu de course est montrée sur le téléviseur connecté à la barre de son. Une manette de jeu se trouve en bas à droite de l’image, tenue par deux mains.

Le TRV et le MAFL optimisent le jeu

La barre de son de LG est conçue pour offrir la meilleure expérience de jeu grâce au TRV et au MAFL. Le taux de rafraîchissement variable (TRV) va jusqu’à 120 Hz. Son temps de réponse quasi instantané vous donne un avantage dans les jeux et crée une expérience visuelle réaliste. Le mode automatique à faible latence (MAFL) permet un visionnement et une interactivité fluide et sans décalage.

*Le téléviseur et la barre de son doivent tous deux prendre en charge le TRV et le MAFL.
** La console doit prendre en charge le TRV. Le passage TRV est limité au contenu 60 Hz.

Un téléviseur OLED de la série C de LG est accroché au mur et la barre de son SC9S de LG est fixée en dessous à l’aide du support exclusif. Le caisson de basses est placé en dessous. La télévision montre une scène de concert.

Profitez de services de musique en haute définition

Faites jouer de la musique sur la barre de son. Elle est compatible avec Spotify et Tidal Connect. La barre de son de LG prend en charge le format MQA (Master Quality Authenticated) qui offre un son de haute qualité par Wi-Fi.

*Enregistrement en format MQA officiel requis.

La barre de son est accrochée au mur et le téléviseur se trouve juste au-dessus. Des ondes sonores les traversent et changent leur couleur du rouge au bleu.

Connectez-vous à la plateforme que vous utilisez

Les barres de son LG sont dotées d’une compatibilité plus large pour fonctionner avec Google, Alexa et Apple Airplay2. Contrôlez la barre de son de LG avec la plateforme de votre choix.

*Certaines fonctions requièrent un abonnement ou un compte auprès d’un tiers.
**Google est une marque de commerce de Google LLC.
***L’Assistant Google n’est pas offert dans certaines langues et dans certains pays.
****Amazon, Alexa et toutes les marques associées sont des marques de commerce d’Amazon.com, inc. ou de ses filiales.

Le mixeur ascendant intelligent de LG vous permet d’écouter un son amélioré

Faites l’expérience d’un son riche avec les barres de son LG. Elles sont munies du mixeur ascendant intelligent de LG, qui convertit le son à 2 canaux en son ambiophonique multicanal pour une immersion sonore plus riche.

*Disponible dans les modes Son IA Pro, Cinéma, Voix claires pro, Sports, Jeu.
**La sortie 9.1.5 canaux dépend de la configuration des canaux.

La calibration intelligente de la pièce professionnelle améliorée permet d’obtenir un son optimal

La barre de son de LG tient compte de l’espace où se trouve le son. Grâce à la calibration intelligente de la pièce, votre barre de son offre un son optimal. En faisant correspondre les fréquences de référence à une plage étendue de 400 Hz, elle peut analyser l’espace avec précision et corriger la distorsion du son.

* La calibration intelligente de la pièce est une technologie de réglage automatique du son qui compense l’environnement dans lequel la barre de son est placée, en utilisant des algorithmes qui améliorent les performances sonores de la barre de son.

Le son IA Pro de LG optimise le son en fonction du contenu

Profitez de votre contenu grâce à des modes sonores spécialisés : Son IA Pro. Il analyse intelligemment votre contenu pour vous offrir un son optimal, que vous regardiez des films, que vous suiviez l’actualité ou que vous écoutiez de la musique.
Vue aérienne d’une forêt verdoyante.

Vers un avenir meilleur

De la production à l’expédition, notre processus est certifié. L’emballage est fabriqué à partir de cartons recyclables et ne contient que le strict nécessaire pour que le colis arrive à bon port.
Des cubes gris de différentes hauteurs sont placés au hasard.

Fabriqué avec du plastique recyclé

La barre de son de LG a été homologuée par UL comme produit ECV (Environmental Claims Validation) parce que certaines parties de son boîtier contiennent du plastique recyclé. Nous adoptons une approche plus réfléchie pour la production de barres de son portables.

*L’image ci-dessus sert à des fins de représentation

Le boîtier de la barre de son est placé sur le côté droit de l’image. Il est ouvert pour montrer le matériau de remplissage en mousse de polystyrène cellulaire.

Emballage en pâte recyclée

La barre de son de LG a été homologuée par SGS, puisque l’emballage intérieur a été remplacé par de la pâte moulée recyclée, au lieu de la mousse de polystyrène cellulaire et des sacs en plastique.

*SGS est une société multinationale suisse qui fournit des services d’inspection, de vérification, d’essai et de certification.
*L’image ci-dessus sert à des fins de représentation, puisque l’image réelle du produit peut varier.

Toutes les spécifications

RENSEIGNEMENTS SUR LE MODÈLE

Renseignements sur la marque

Barre de son de LG

Nom du modèle

SC9S

Nom du modèle du caisson de basses

SPS8-W

Système (puce principale)

MT8532

Couleur de l’enceinte principale/du caisson de basses

Noir/Noir

DIMENSIONS(L X H X P, MM)

Enceinte principale (avec pied)

975 x 63 x 125 mm

Taille de téléviseurs compatibles

De 55 po à 65 po

Caisson de basses

221 x 390 x 313 mm

MATÉRIAU

Enceinte principale – Avant/Haut/Bas

Métal/Moule/Moule

Caisson de basses – Avant/Boîtier

Jersey/Bois

POIDS(KG)

Principal

4,1 kg

Caisson de basses

7,8 kg

Poids brut

22,7 kg

BOÎTE EN CARTON

Dimensions (L x H x P, mm)

1221 x 477 x 284 mm

Type

Impression flexographique

Couleur

Jaune

QUANTITÉ PAR CONTENEUR

20 pi

128

40 pi

288

40 pi (conteneur à grand volume)

340

NOMBRE DE CANAUX

Nombre de canaux

3.1.3 canaux

PUISSANCE DE SORTIE(THD DE 10%)

Total

400 W

Avant

30 W x 2

Centre

30 W

Haut

30 W x 2

Centre supérieur

30 W

Caisson de basses

220 W (sans fil)

HAUT-PARLEUR FRONTAL(G/D)

SPL

83 dB

Système

Fermé

Haut-parleur d’aigus

20 mm (nouveau)

Caisson de basses

52 mm x 93 mm

Impédance

6 ohm

HAUT-PARLEUR CENTRAL

SPL

83 dB

Système

Fermé

Caisson de basses

2 po

Impédance

6 ohm

HAUT-PARLEUR SUPÉRIEUR(G/D)

SPL

83 dB

Système

Fermé

Caisson de basses

2,3 po

Impédance

6 ohm

HAUT-PARLEUR FRONTAL SUPÉRIEUR

SPL

85 dB

Système SPL

Fermé

Haut-parleur d’aigus

20 mm (nouveau)

Impédance

6 ohm

HAUT-PARLEUR CAISSON DE BASSES

SPL

85 dB

Système

Réflexe des basses

Caisson de basses

7 po

Impédance

3 ohm

COMPOSANT PASSIF

Récupérateur passif (taille, quantité)

127 x 47 mm, 2 ch.

NOMBRE DE HAUT-PARLEURS

Nombre de haut-parleurs

9 ch.

CONNECTIVITÉ GÉNÉRALE

Optique

Oui (1)

Entrée/Sortie HDMI

Oui (1)/Oui (1)

USB

Oui

CONNECTIVITÉ SANS FIL

Version Bluetooth

5

Codec Bluetooth – SBC/AAC

Oui/Oui

Wi-Fi (2,4 G / 5 G)

Oui

Haut-parleur arrière sans fil

Oui (1:2)

RENSEIGNEMENTS SUR L’AFFICHAGE

Type d’affichage

Voyants à DEL (3 ch.)

Couleur de l’indicateur à DEL

Multicolore

SON HAUTE RÉSOLUTION

Échantillonnage – « 24 bits/192 kHz » / « 24 bits/96 kHz »

Non/Oui

Suréchantillonage – « 24 bit/192 kHz » / « 24 bit/96 kHz »

Non/Oui

EFFETS SONORES

Son IA Pro

Oui

Normal

Oui

Musique

Oui (avec technologie Meridian)

Cinema

Oui

Voix claires

Oui

Sports

Oui

Jeu

Oui

Explosion de basses/Explosion de basses+

Oui

Dolby Atmos (Codec)

Oui

DTS:X (Codec)

Oui

IMAX Enhanced (Codec)

Oui

CONTRÔLE DU SON

Égalisateur (aigus/basses, -5 ~ 5 dB, 1 dB/graduel) – Télécommande/Application

Oui/Oui

Activation/désactivation du mode nuit – Télécommande/Application

Oui/Oui

Activation/désactivation de la gamme dynamique – Télécommande/Application

Non/Oui

Activation/désactivation de l’égaliseur automatique de volume – Télécommande/Application

Non/Oui

Activation/désactivation du son ambiophonique – Télécommande/Application

Oui/Oui

Calibration intelligente de la pièce (deux entrées micro) – Application

Oui

Commande du mode barre de son (par l’interface utilisateur graphique du téléviseur)

Oui

Partage du mode sonore du téléviseur

Oui

WOW Orchestra

Oui

PRISE EN CHARGE HDMI

Passage

Oui

Passage (4K)

Oui

TRV/MAFL

Oui

120 Hz (4:2:0)

Oui

HDR10/HDR 10+

Oui/Non

Dolby Vision

Oui

Canal de retour audio (ARC)

Oui

Canal de retour audio (e-ARC)

Oui

CEC (Simplink)

Oui

PRISE EN CHARGE ALEXA

Fonctionne avec Alexa (Contrôlé)

Oui

PRISE EN CHARGE SPOTIFY

Connexion Spotify

Oui

PRISE EN CHARGE TIDAL

Tidal Connect

Oui

PRISE EN CHARGE APPLE

AirPlay 2

Oui

PRISE EN CHARGE GOOGLE

Fonctionne avec l’Assistant Google (Contrôlé)

Oui

Chromecast

Oui

Google Multi Zone (une source → plusieurs haut-parleurs)

Oui

CARACTÉRISTIQUES PRATIQUES

Application à distance – iOS/Android

Oui/Oui

Lecture de fichiers sur téléphone intelligent (Bluetooth)

Oui

Configuration EZ (BLE)

Oui

NSU/FOTA

Oui/Non

Contrôle avec la télécommande du téléviseur (Volume+/-, sourdine)

Oui/Oui

Synchronisation sonore – Bluetooth (téléviseur de LG)/Optique

Non/Oui

Alimentation automatique (marche/arrêt) – Bluetooth (téléviseur de LG)/Optique

Non/Oui

Alimentation automatique (marche/arrêt) – Télécommande/Application

Oui/Oui

Synchronisation A/V (de 0 à 300 ms) – Télécommande/Application

Non/Oui

Niveau du caisson de basses (de -15 à 6 dB, 1 dB/graduel)

Oui

Niveau des canaux (de -6 à 6 dB, 1 dB/graduel)_Barre de son principale - Haut/Centre (supérieur)/Ambiophonique

Oui/Oui/Non

Niveau des canaux (de -6 à 6 dB, 1 dB/graduel) Barre de son arrière - Arrière_avant/Arrière ambiophonique/Arrière supérieur

Oui/Non/Non

Sourdine

Oui

Gradateur automatique/Arrêt – Télécommande/Application

Non/Oui

Port USB/Recharge

Oui/Non

FORMAT AUDIO(FLUX BINAIRE)

LPCM

Oui

Dolby Atmos

Oui

Dolby TrueHD

Oui

Dolby Digital Plus

Oui

Dolby Digital

Oui

DTS:X

Oui

DTS-HD Master Audio

Oui

DTS-HD High Resolution

Oui

DTS Digital Surround

Oui

AAC/AAC+

Oui/Oui

MQA (avec Tidal)

Oui

FORMAT DU FICHIER

FLAC – C4A / USB

Oui/Oui

OGG – C4A/USB

Oui/Oui

WAV – C4A/USB

Oui/Oui

MP3 – C4A/USB

Oui/Oui

AAC – C4A / USB

Oui/Oui

ALIMENTATION PRINCIPALE

Type

Adaptateur (23 V/2,61 A)

Consommation d’énergie à l’arrêt

0,5 W ↓

Consommation d’énergie

37 W

ALIMENTATION CAISSON DE BASSES

Type

Alimentation à découpage

Consommation d’énergie à l’arrêt

0,5 W ↓

Consommation d’énergie

38 W

Fréquence sans fil

5 GHz

ACCESSOIRES(MANUEL)

Manuel en ligne (fichier)

Oui (complet)

Manuel intégré (livre) (simple ou complet)

Oui (simple)

Guide de fixation murale

Oui

Logiciel libre – Oui (complet ou simple) / Non

Oui (complet)

Bon de garantie

Oui

ACCESSOIRE(TÉLÉCOMMANDE)

Nom du modèle

RAV21

Batterie (taille)

AA x 2

Batterie intégrée

Oui

ACCESSOIRES(AUTRES)

Support à téléviseur Synergy (support mural et socle)

Oui

Câble HDMI

Oui

