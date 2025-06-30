La barre de son LG SC9S à 3.1.3 canaux s’agence parfaitement aux télés OLED evo de la série C avec les technologies et Dolby AtmosMD

Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
SC9S
principales caractéristiques

  • Support WOW pour la série de téléviseur OLED C de LG
  • Orchestre WOW
  • Interface WOW
  • Première barre de son Dolby Atmos au monde avec trois canaux à rayonnement vers le haut
  • Un son spatial à trois niveaux pour une expérience audio plus immersive
  • Le passage en 4K et le TRV/MAFL pour une expérience de jeu dynamique
Plus
Vue oblique du téléviseur série OLED C de LG et de sa barre de son SC9S. Les points forts sont affichés sur la barre de son pour mettre en évidence le support WOW de la barre de son SC9S. En bas à gauche, les images du support WOW sont agrandies.

Vue oblique du téléviseur série OLED C de LG et de sa barre de son SC9S. Les points forts sont affichés sur la barre de son pour mettre en évidence le support WOW de la barre de son SC9S. En bas à gauche, les images du support WOW sont agrandies.

Le support WOW correspond parfaitement à votre téléviseur LG série OLED C

Profitez de votre téléviseur LG OLED evo série C sur le mur ou sur un support avec le support WOW.

Un film sur la conception de la barre de son SC9S de LG. Jouer la vidéo.

*Les images présentées sont à des fins d'illustration uniquement.

**Ce support exclusif est compatible avec les séries LG OLED evo C5/C4/C3/C2 195 cm/77 po, 164 cm/65 po, 139 cm/55 po.

***L’apparence du produit varie en fonction de l’utilisation, des paramètres, de la connexion Internet, des conditions environnementales et d’autres facteurs.

Une synergie qui complète une toute nouvelle expérience

La barre de son LG est parfaite pour les téléviseurs LG. La meilleure synergie entre téléviseur et barre de son élève votre expérience de divertissement à un tout autre niveau. Profitez-en en une fois.

*Les images présentées sont à des fins d'illustration uniquement.

**Ce support exclusif est compatible avec les séries LG OLED evo C2/C3/C4 195 cm/77", 164 cm/65", 139 cm/55".

Support WOW

Complète parfaitement votre téléviseur LG OLED evo série C 

Un support exclusif vous permet de placer la barre de son dans la bonne position afin que vous puissiez entendre le meilleur son. Qu’elle soit posée sur un socle ou fixée au mur, votre barre de son offre un son optimal et une conception élégante.

Une vidéo est disponible ci-haut. En-dessous, trois images filtrées en gris sont montrées : un support, un socle et un téléviseur fixé au mur (de gauche à droite).

*Support compatible avec les modèles LG OLED evo séries C2 / C3 / C4 195 cm/77", 164 cm/65", 139 cm/55"

Orchestre WOW

Une barre de son qui fonctionne en harmonie avec le son de votre téléviseur LG

La barre de son LG donne un son harmonieux parfait avec le téléviseur LG. Il utilise simultanément le son du téléviseur LG et de la barre de son LG pour une expérience d'écoute ultime. Ressentez chaque vibration du son. 

Des ondes sonores bleues de formes variées sont émises par la barre de son et le téléviseur.

*Images d'écran simulées. 

*Les téléviseurs compatibles à WOW Orchestra sont les suivants : OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80. Les téléviseurs compatibles peuvent varier par année de sortie. Le support QND 80 se limite aux modèles 2022 et 2023.

*Veuillez noter que le service peut être indisponible au moment de l’achat. Une connexion réseau est requise pour les mises à jour.

*WOW Orchestra peut varier selon le modèle de la barre de son.

Interface WOW

Commandez la barre de son depuis l'interface de votre téléviseur LG

Commandez votre barre de son via LG TV avec une seule télécommande. D’un simple clic sur la télécommande, vous pouvez voir le menu et les paramètres de la barre de son sur l’écran du téléviseur. Tels que les commandes du volume, la vérification de l'état de la connexion et même la sélection d'un mode sonore.

*Images d'écran simulées. 

*Les téléviseurs compatibles à WOW Orchestra sont les suivants : OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80. Les téléviseurs compatibles peuvent varier par année de sortie. Le support QND 80 se limite aux modèles 2022 et 2023.

*Veuillez noter que le service peut être indisponible au moment de l’achat. Une connexion réseau est requise pour les mises à jour.

*WOW Orchestra peut varier selon le modèle de la barre de son.

WOWCAST

Connectez-vous sans fil à votre téléviseur LG

Profitez du contenu sans aucun câble ni distraction sonore. LG WOWCAST connecte sans fil la barre de son LG* et le téléviseur LG pour offrir un son de haute qualité de manière plus pratique. Découvrez la puissance de Dolby Atmos pour une expérience audio plus immersive.

*Images d'écran simulées. 

*Les téléviseurs compatibles avec WOWCAST sont les suivants : OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3, QNED 99/95/90/85. Les téléviseurs compatibles peuvent varier par année de sortie.

*Veuillez noter que le service peut être indisponible au moment de l’achat. Une connexion réseau est requise pour les mises à jour.

*WOWCAST Ready peut varier selon le modèle de barre de son.

Profitez d’un son de qualité cinéma

LG Soundbar combine les technologies Dolby Atmos et DTS:X pour offrir un son digne d’un cinéma dans votre salon. Il vous entoure d’un son clair et réaliste de tous les côtés, vous plaçant au centre de vos films préférés pour un son puissant et réaliste à chaque scène.

Des ondes sonores bleues de formes variées sont émises par la barre de son et le téléviseur dans tout le salon.

*Dolby et Dolby Vision sont des marques déposées enregistrées par Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

*Le symbole double-D est une maque déposée par Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

La première barre de son Dolby Atmos au monde avec trois canaux à rayonnement vers le haut

Voici les premiers triples canaux à rayonnement vers le haut au monde. Cela signifie que la barre de son SC9S de LG offre un espace audio plus large et plus riche. Profitez d’une expérience sonore immersive exceptionnelle à la maison.

Une barre de son est placée sur le meuble et des ondes sonores bleues en forme de cercle partent de la barre de son et arrivent juste devant le téléviseur.

Le son spatial à trois niveaux crée
un dôme sonore virtuel

La barre de son SC9S de LG repousse les limites de l’expérience de divertissement. Votre barre de son offre un son spatial à trois niveaux : une expérience sonore plus immersive et plus précise. Grâce à un moteur 3D HRTF (fonction de transfert asservie aux mouvements de la tête), votre barre de son crée une couche intermédiaire virtuelle. Cela signifie que les couches sonores permettent d’obtenir un son ambiophonique sophistiqué que l’on ne trouve qu’au cinéma.

Des ondes sonores en forme de dôme bleu et à trois couches couvrent la barre de son et la télévision accrochées au mur du salon.

* Le son spatial à trois niveaux est disponible avec les modes CINÉMA et son IA Pro de la barre de son.
** La couche intermédiaire est créée à l’aide du canal des haut-parleurs de la barre de son. Le son des haut-parleurs avant et avant-supérieur est synthétisé pour créer un champ sonore.
*** Sans haut-parleur arrière, le champ arrière ne peut pas être créé.

Sentez le rugissement de la basse

Ressentez des basses plus fortes et plus profondes dans vos chansons et vos films préférés. Le caisson de basses sans fil atteint facilement les notes graves, avec un volume et une qualité des basses accrus et transmis sur une plus longue distance.

Une barre de son est placée sur le meuble. À côté, un caisson de basses sans fil est placé sur le sol. Des ondes sonores bleues sortent du caisson de basses.

Expérience de contenu exceptionnelle

Connectez votre barre de son SC9S de LG à une console de jeu ou à un lecteur Blu-ray pour vous immerger dans vos jeux, émissions de télévision et films préférés. Votre barre de son offre une expérience de visionnement sans décalage avec la meilleure image et le meilleur son.

 

La barre de son et le téléviseur sont placés sur la table blanche et sept chevaux blancs apparaissent sur le téléviseur.

La barre de son et le téléviseur sont placés sur la table blanche et sept chevaux blancs apparaissent sur le téléviseur.

La transmission 4K permet
de conserver une qualité élevée

La barre de son de LG est dotée d’une fonction de passage en 4K. Cela permet de transmettre les données sans perte de qualité. Vous pouvez ainsi profiter d’un son et d’une image exceptionnels avec un minimum de connexions.
La barre de son est placée sur le meuble et la scène du jeu de course est montrée sur le téléviseur connecté à la barre de son. Une manette de jeu se trouve en bas à droite de l’image, tenue par deux mains.

La barre de son est placée sur le meuble et la scène du jeu de course est montrée sur le téléviseur connecté à la barre de son. Une manette de jeu se trouve en bas à droite de l’image, tenue par deux mains.

Le TRV et le MAFL optimisent le jeu

La barre de son de LG est conçue pour offrir la meilleure expérience de jeu grâce au TRV et au MAFL. Le taux de rafraîchissement variable (TRV) va jusqu’à 120 Hz. Son temps de réponse quasi instantané vous donne un avantage dans les jeux et crée une expérience visuelle réaliste. Le mode automatique à faible latence (MAFL) permet un visionnement et une interactivité fluide et sans décalage.

*Le téléviseur et la barre de son doivent tous deux prendre en charge le TRV et le MAFL.
** La console doit prendre en charge le TRV. Le passage TRV est limité au contenu 60 Hz.

Le LG OLED C est placé sur le mur, en dessous la LG Soundbar SC9S est placée à travers un support exclusif. Le caisson de basses est placé en dessous. Le téléviseur présente une scène de concerts.

Le LG OLED C est placé sur le mur, en dessous la LG Soundbar SC9S est placée à travers un support exclusif. Le caisson de basses est placé en dessous. Le téléviseur présente une scène de concerts.

Profitez des services de diffusion de musique en HD

Écoutez de la musique sur votre barre de son.

LG Soundbar est compatible avec Spotify et Tidal Connect.

La barre de son est accrochée au mur et le téléviseur se trouve juste au-dessus. Des ondes sonores les traversent et changent leur couleur du rouge au bleu.

La barre de son est accrochée au mur et le téléviseur se trouve juste au-dessus. Des ondes sonores les traversent et changent leur couleur du rouge au bleu.

Connectez-vous à la plateforme que vous utilisez

Les barres de son LG sont dotées d’une compatibilité plus large pour fonctionner avec Google, Alexa et Apple Airplay2. Contrôlez la barre de son de LG avec la plateforme de votre choix.

*Certaines fonctions requièrent un abonnement ou un compte auprès d’un tiers.
**Google est une marque de commerce de Google LLC.
***L’Assistant Google n’est pas offert dans certaines langues et dans certains pays.
****Amazon, Alexa et toutes les marques associées sont des marques de commerce d’Amazon.com, inc. ou de ses filiales.

Le mixeur ascendant intelligent de LG vous permet d’écouter un son amélioré

Faites l’expérience d’un son riche avec les barres de son LG. Elles sont munies du mixeur ascendant intelligent de LG, qui convertit le son à 2 canaux en son ambiophonique multicanal pour une immersion sonore plus riche.

*Disponible dans les modes Son IA Pro, Cinéma, Voix claires pro, Sports, Jeu.
**La sortie 9.1.5 canaux dépend de la configuration des canaux.

La calibration intelligente de la pièce professionnelle améliorée permet d’obtenir un son optimal

La barre de son de LG tient compte de l’espace où se trouve le son. Grâce à la calibration intelligente de la pièce, votre barre de son offre un son optimal. En faisant correspondre les fréquences de référence à une plage étendue de 400 Hz, elle peut analyser l’espace avec précision et corriger la distorsion du son.

* La calibration intelligente de la pièce est une technologie de réglage automatique du son qui compense l’environnement dans lequel la barre de son est placée, en utilisant des algorithmes qui améliorent les performances sonores de la barre de son.

Le son IA Pro de LG optimise le son en fonction du contenu

Profitez de votre contenu grâce à des modes sonores spécialisés : Son IA Pro. Il analyse intelligemment votre contenu pour vous offrir un son optimal, que vous regardiez des films, que vous suiviez l’actualité ou que vous écoutiez de la musique.
There are three lifestyle images. From top to bottom: three men are enjoying a concert video in the living room. There's an LG TV on the wall displaying a music recording scene, and the LG TV on the wall showing a breaking dance scene in a diagonal view.

There are three lifestyle images. From top to bottom: three men are enjoying a concert video in the living room. There's an LG TV on the wall displaying a music recording scene, and the LG TV on the wall showing a breaking dance scene in a diagonal view.

this_video_shows_how_to_install_the_sc9s_stand_with_lg_oled_c2/C3. Click to watch.

this_video_shows_how_to_install_the_sc9s_stand_with_lg_oled_c2/C3. Click to watch.

En savoir plus
Vue aérienne d’une forêt verdoyante.

Vers un avenir meilleur

De la production à l’expédition, notre processus est certifié. L’emballage est fabriqué à partir de cartons recyclables et ne contient que le strict nécessaire pour que le colis arrive à bon port.
Toutes les spécifications

