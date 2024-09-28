Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Soldes de l’Après-Noël en juillet OFFRES EN PRIME

Offre d’une durée limitée!

Soldes de l’Après-Noël en juillet

Offres en prime

Électroménagers admissibles.

Soldes de l’Après-Noël en juillet<br><p style="color:red;">Offres en prime</p> Acheter la lessive Soldes de l’Après-Noël en juillet<br><p style="color:red;">Offres en prime</p> Acheter réfrigérateurs

Soldes de l’Après-Noël en juillet Rabais et installation facile

Offre d’une durée limitée!

Soldes de l’Après-Noël en juillet

Rabais et installation facile

Plus de lessive en moins de temps. 

Livraison, installation*, ramassage GRATUITS sur laveuses et sécheuses admissibles.

Soldes de l’Après-Noël en juillet<br><p style="color:red;">Rabais et installation facile</p> Acheter maintenant

Soldes de l’Après-Noël en juillet Économisez sur les frigos LG

Offre d’une durée limitée!

Soldes de l’Après-Noël en juillet

Économisez sur les frigos LG

Livraison, ramassage, services d’installation spéciale* et filtre à eau (6 mois) GRATUITS!

Soldes de l’Après-Noël en juillet<br><p style="color:red;">Économisez sur les frigos LG</p> Acheter maintenant

Soldes d’Après-Noël en juillet Réceptions d’été simplifiées

Offre d’une durée limitée!

Soldes d’Après-Noël en juillet

Réceptions d’été simplifiées

Profitez de la livraison et du ramassage GRATUITS sur les cuisinières et lave-vaisselle admissibles.

Soldes d’Après-Noël en juillet<br><p style="color:red;">Réceptions d’été simplifiées</p> Acheter maintenant

SOLDES DE L’APRÈS-NOËL en juillet Économisez jusqu’à 600 $*

Jusqu’au 10 juillet 2024

SOLDES DE L’APRÈS-NOËL en juillet
Économisez jusqu’à 600 $*

sur les électros ET Achetez plus, économisez plus

 

Achetez-en 2, économisez 100 $

Achetez-en 3, économisez 300 $ 

SOLDES DE L’APRÈS-NOËL en juillet<br>Économisez jusqu’à 600 $* Acheter meilleures offres SOLDES DE L’APRÈS-NOËL en juillet<br>Économisez jusqu’à 600 $* Acheter maintenant

Obtenez une barre de son gratuite à l’achat de l’une des téléviseurs OLED evo sélectionné s de LG

Pack cinéma ultime

Obtenez une barre de son gratuite à l’achat de l’une des téléviseurs OLED evo sélectionné s de LG

06/21/2024 - 07/04/2024

Obtenez une barre de son gratuite à l’achat de l’une des téléviseurs OLED evo sélectionné s de LG Acheter maintenant Obtenez une barre de son gratuite à l’achat de l’une des téléviseurs OLED evo sélectionné s de LG Échangez maintenant

Économisez 300 $ sur LG CineBeam Q + LG XBOOM GO gratuit!

Économisez 300 $ sur LG CineBeam Q + LG XBOOM GO gratuit!

Rehaussez votre installation cinéma maison sans vous ruiner!

06/21/2024 - 07/11/2024

Économisez 300 $ sur LG CineBeam Q + LG XBOOM GO gratuit! Acheter maintenant

Obtenez 3 mois gratuits d'Apple Music

Obtenez 3 mois gratuits d'Apple Music

Plus de 100 millions de chansons sans aucune publicité. Découvrez également le son spatial avec Dolby Atmos, pour un son ambiophonique.

Obtenez 3 mois gratuits d'Apple Music En savoir plus sur la télévision Obtenez 3 mois gratuits d'Apple Music En savoir plus sur le MyViewᴹᶜ

Savourez l’été avec un gobelet LG gratuit

Réfrigération et remplissage

Savourez l’été avec un gobelet LG gratuit

Achetez des accessoires de réfrigérateur admissibles* pour obtenir

votre gobelet gratuit.

Savourez l’été avec un gobelet LG gratuit Acheter maintenant

Profitez d’un financement à 0 %* sur notre magasin de marque.

Profitez d’un financement à 0%* sur notre magasin de marque. 

Notre promesse Life’s Good.

Profitez d’un financement à 0%* sur notre magasin de marque.  Acheter maintenant

LG gram Pro 2en1 + Bonus

LG gram Pro 2en1 + Bonus

Cadeau parfait pour les futurs pros!

Moniteur portable LG gratuit avec un ordinateur portable acheté

06/21/2024 - 07/04/2024

Cadeau parfait pour les futurs pros! Acheter maintenant

Recevez en cadeau un haut-parleur à l’achat d’un StanbyME ou un StanbyME Go de LG

Life’s Good Offre

Recevez en cadeau
un haut-parleur à
l’achat d’un
StanbyME ou un StanbyME Go de LG

06/07/2024 - 06/27/2024

Recevez en cadeau<br>un haut-parleur à<br>l’achat d’un<br>StanbyME ou un StanbyME Go de LG Acheter maintenant

Le duo idéal pour la lessive – économisez 100 $

Ensemble pour la lessive

Le duo idéal pour la lessive –

économisez 100 $

Obtenez les performances et la fiabilité que vous recherchez.

Le duo idéal pour la lessive – <p style="color:red;">économisez 100 $</p> Acheter maintenant

C’est la semaine des soldes de l’Après-Noël en juillet!

C’est la semaine des soldes de l’Après-Noël en juillet!

Achetez maintenant pour courir la chance de gagner gros!

Achetez maintenant pour courir la chance de gagner gros! Acheter maintenant Achetez maintenant pour courir la chance de gagner gros! Inscrivez-vous dès maintenant
Soldes de l’Après-Noël en juillet Rabais et installation facile

Rabais et installation facile

Livraison, installation*, ramassage GRATUITS sur laveuses et sécheuses admissibles.

Vivre le Divertissement Acheter maintenant
Soldes de l’Après-Noël en juillet Économisez sur les frigos LG

Économisez sur les frigos LG

Livraison, ramassage, services d’installation spéciale* et filtre à eau (6 mois) GRATUITS!

Découvrez la zone LG​ Acheter maintenant
Soldes d’Après-Noël en juillet Réceptions d’été simplifiées

Réceptions d’été simplifiées

Profitez de la livraison et du ramassage GRATUITS sur les cuisinières et lave-vaisselle admissibles.

La vie est belle avec la livraison gratuite. Acheter maintenant
LG gram Pro 2en1 + Bonus

Cadeau parfait pour les futurs pros!

Moniteur portable LG gratuit avec un ordinateur portable acheté

06/21/2024 - 07/04/2024

Devient membre de LG Acheter maintenant
Ne manquez pas cette occasion

Ne manquez pas cette occasion

Obtenez 100 $ de rabais à l’achat d’un ensemble laveuse-sécheuse de LG.

Acheter maintenant
Essai sans tracas de 60 jours de l’armoire à vapeur Stylerᴹᴰ de LG

Essai sans tracas de 60 jours de l’armoire à vapeur Stylerᴹᴰ de LG

Si vous n’êtes pas satisfait dans les 60 jours suivant votre achat, LG vous remboursera en totalité!

Acheter maintenant
LG MyView Moniteur intelligent

Un écran. Des possibilités infinies.

Écran IPS de 32 po | 4K UHD | webOS 23 |

AirPlay + Partage d'écran + Bluetooth | Bureau à domicile

Acheter maintenant
LG livraison standard gratuite

La vie est belle avec la livraison standard gratuite

La livraison standard gratuite est maintenant disponible sur certains produits LG. Faire des achats directement chez LG n'a jamais été aussi simple.

Acheter maintenant

Soyez cinématographique n’importe où

HU710PB

Soyez cinématographique n’importe où

Précommandez dès maintenant et procurez-vous gratuitement un étui de protection élégant et un écran portable !

Soyez cinématographique n’importe où Précommandez dès maintenant

Rabais de 100 $ sur n’importe quel ensemble laveuse-sécheuse

Achetez et économisez plus sur les appareils de LG sélectionnés

À l’achat de 2, économisez 400 $

À l’achat de 3, économisez 800 $

Achetez et économisez plus sur les appareils de LG sélectionnés Acheter maintenant

Rafraîchissez espace, conquérez jeu!

Rafraîchissez espace, conquérez jeu!

Achetez un moniteur de jeu OLED UltraGear™ 2024 sélectionné et racheter un PuriCare™ 360 HIT gratuit

Rafraîchissez espace, conquérez jeu! Acheter maintenant Rafraîchissez espace, conquérez jeu! Récupérer maintenant

Fixation murale gratuite à l’achat d’un OLED evo C3 de LG

Life's Good Offre

Fixation murale gratuite à l’achat d’un OLED evo C3 de LG*

4/12/2024 - 04/25/2024

Fixation murale gratuite à l’achat d’un OLED evo C3 de LG* Acheter maintenant

La vie durable commence ici

Life's Good

 

La vie durable commence ici

 

Découvrez d’autres produits ENERGY STAR dès maintenant!

La vie durable commence ici Acheter maintenant

Moniteur jeu bi-mode, certifié VESA mondial.

LG UltraGear™ OLED 32GS95UE

Moniteur jeu bi-mode,
certifié VESA mondial.

Précommandez et obtenez pack gratuit!

04/12/2024 - 04/25/2024

Moniteur jeu bi-mode,<br>certifié VESA mondial. Précommandez dès maintenant Moniteur jeu bi-mode,<br>certifié VESA mondial. Récupérer maintenant

Épargnez 300 $ sur un four mural et une surface de cuisson

Économisez 300 $ à l’achat d’un four mural et d’une surface de cuisson de LG admissibles

Économisez 300 $ à l’achat d’un four mural et d’une surface de cuisson de LG admissibles Promo landing page is to be created

Profitez d’un financement à 0 %* sur notre magasin de marque.

Profitez d’un financement à 0 %* sur notre magasin de marque. 

Notre promesse Life’s Good.

Profitez d’un financement à 0 %* sur notre magasin de marque.  Acheter maintenant

Achetez plus et économisez plus sur les appareils de cuisine LG.

Découvrez le programme des membres LG

Découvrez les avantages exclusifs réservés aux membres de LG. Devenez membre dès maintenant!

Découvrez le programme des membres LG Pour en savoir plus Découvrez le programme des membres LG Devenir membre
Économisez 150 $ sur le moniteur MyView UHD 4K 32 po

32SQ73OS-W

Économisez 150 $ sur le moniteur MyView™ UHD 4K 32 po

Vivre le Divertissement Acheter maintenant
Assurez votre avenir dans les jeux video

Assurez votre avenir dans les jeux video

Précommandez votre moniteur UltraGear™ OLED 45 po et obtenez un ensemble de jeux gratuit!

04/05/2024 - 04/25/2024

Découvrez la zone LG​ Précommandez dès maintenant
Garantie de remboursement! Achetez une armoire à vapeur Styler(MD) de LG.

Garantie de remboursement!

Si vous n’êtes pas satisfait dans les 60 jours suivant votre achat, LG vous remboursera en totalité!

La vie est belle avec la livraison gratuite. Acheter maintenant
Le modèle LFXS26973S sera offert le 1er février pour un temps limité, jusqu’à épuisement des stocks.

Seulement 1,699.99 $

Offre d’une durée limite! 

Faites plus de réserves avec ce réfrigérateur à porte à deux battants de LG d’une capacité de 26 pi³.

Devient membre de LG Acheter maintenant
Les modèles WM4100HWA et DLEX4200W de retour pour une durée limitée

Seulement 1 149,99 $ chacun

Offre d’une durée limitée!

Facilitez votre lessive avec notre laveuse et sécheuse à chargement frontal de grande capacité. 

Acheter maintenant
Achetez plus et économisez plus sur les appareils LG STUDIO

Achetez plus et économisez plus sur les appareils LG STUDIO

À l’achat de 2, économisez 400 $

À l’achat de 3, économisez 800 $

Acheter maintenant
Obtenez 3 mois d’abonnement gratuit à Apple TV+

Obtenez 3 mois d’abonnement gratuit à Apple TV+

Vous n’avez qu’à ouvrir l’application Apple TV sur votre

téléviseur LG pour profiter de l’offre.

En savoir plus
LG Member

Devient membre de LG

Découvrez les avantages exclusifs réservés aux membres de LG​.

En savoir plus
La vie est belle avec la livraison gratuite.

La vie est belle avec la livraison gratuite.

Dès maintenant, vous pouvez bénéficier de la livraison gratuite sur certains ordinateurs portables, moniteurs et produits électroniques domiciliaires. Faire des achats directement chez LG n'a jamais été aussi simple.

Épargnez 300 $ sur un four mural et une surface de cuisson

Économisez 300 $ à l’achat d’un four mural et d’une surface de cuisson de LG admissibles

Acheter maintenant
Rabais de 100 $ sur n’importe quel ensemble laveuse-sécheuse

Rabais sur électros de lessive

Économisez 100 $ sur n’importe quel ensemble laveuse-sécheuse de LG.

Acheter maintenant
MAXIMISEZ votre choix

MAXIMISEZ votre choix

Découvrez notre sélection de réfrigérateurs à profondeur de comptoir MAXMC et à profondeur standard MAXMC.

En Savoir Plus
LG Experiencing Entertainment

Vivre le Divertissement

Découvrez d’autres façons de tirer le meilleur parti de votre téléviseur, de votre système audio et de votre projecteur de LG.​

 

En savoir plus
Garantie de remboursement! Achetez une armoire à vapeur Styler(MD) de LG.

Garantie de remboursement!

Si vous n’êtes pas satisfait dans les 60 jours suivant votre achat, LG vous remboursera en totalité!

Vivre le Divertissement Acheter maintenant
Les modèles WM4100HWA et DLEX4200W de retour pour une durée limitée

Seulement 1 149,99 $ chacun

Offre d’une durée limitée!

Facilitez votre lessive avec notre laveuse et sécheuse à chargement frontal de grande capacité. 

Découvrez la zone LG​ Acheter maintenant
Le modèle LFXS26973S sera offert le 1er février pour un temps limité, jusqu’à épuisement des stocks.

Seulement 1,699.99 $

<