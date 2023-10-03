About Cookies on This Site

Moniteur de jeu UltraGearMC OLED de 27 po | HDR400 noir véritable, 240Hz, 0,03ms (GàG) + Tapis de souris de jeu UltraGearMC de LG

Caractéristiques

Galerie

Spécifications

Avis

Assistance

Où acheter

Moniteur de jeu UltraGear<sup>MC</sup> OLED de 27 po | HDR400 noir véritable, 240Hz, 0,03ms (GàG) + Tapis de souris de jeu UltraGear<sup>MC</sup> de LG

27GS95QE-UG.EUS

Moniteur de jeu UltraGearMC OLED de 27 po | HDR400 noir véritable, 240Hz, 0,03ms (GàG) + Tapis de souris de jeu UltraGearMC de LG

vue de face et Vue de dessus de la partie supérieure avec éclairage RVB
2 Products in this Bundle
Vue du dessus du côté supérieur avec éclairage RVB

UGP90HB-B

Tapis de souris de jeu UltraGearMC de LG
vue de face

27GS95QE-B

Moniteur de jeu UltraGearMC OLED de 27 po | HDR400 noir véritable, 240 Hz, 0,03ms (GàG)
Moniteur de jeu UltraGearMC OLED

Né pour jouer

Le moniteur de jeu OLED est plus lumineux et offre une fréquence de 240Hz et un temps de réponse de 0,03ms (GàG).

Écran

OLED QHD (2560 x 1440) de 27 po

HDR400 noir véritable/DCI-P3 de 98,5%**

Antireflet et faible réflexion

Vitesse

Taux de rafraîchissement de 240Hz 

Temps de réponse de 0,03ms (GàG)

QHD à 240Hz avec HDMI 2.1

Technologie

Prise en charge de la technologie G-SYNCMD de NVIDIAMD

FreeSyncMC Premium Pro d’AMD

*Les images sont simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des fonctionnalités. Le résultat peut varier en fonction de l’utilisation réelle.

**DCI-P3 typique de 98,5%, minimum de 90%.

*La luminosité du moniteur est comparée à celle du modèle précédent, l’UltraGear 27GR95QE de LG.

Moniteur OLED QHD de 27 po

OLED QHD lumineux de 27 po

Profitez de tous vos jeux avec éclat

Plongez dans le jeu avec un moniteur OLED qui maintient la luminosité des scènes tout en offrant des couleurs vives, quel que soit le jeu. Faites passer votre expérience de jeu au niveau supérieur avec cet écran OLED lumineux.

*Les images sont simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des fonctionnalités. Le résultat peut varier en fonction de l’utilisation réelle.

*La luminosité du moniteur est comparée à celle du modèle précédent, l’UltraGear 27GR95QE de LG.

De 275 nits à 1 000 nits

Luminosité OLED époustouflante

This monitor has a luminosity of 275nits in standard use and can reach up to 1000nits at its brightest. You can be sure that you won't be playing in the dark, as the new OLED keeps the visuals bright and vibrant.

*Les images sont simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des fonctionnalités. Le résultat peut varier en fonction de l’utilisation réelle.

*275 nits est la luminosité typique à un niveau d’image moyen de 100%.

DisplayHDRMC 400 NOIR VÉRITABLE/DCI-P3 de 98,5%

L’explosion des couleurs

La technologie HDR 400 NOIR VÉRITABLE donne vie à toutes les scènes, qu’elles soient lumineuses ou sombres, grâce à des détails réalistes et à un rapport de contraste de 1,5M.

Plongez dans l’univers éclatant créé par l’espace chromatique DCI-P3 de 98,5% (typ.).

*Les images sont simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des fonctionnalités. Le résultat peut varier en fonction de l’utilisation réelle.

*La technologie HDR 400 Noir véritable correspond à un niveau d’image moyen de 10% et à un rapport de contraste de 1,5 M:1 à un niveau d’image moyen de 25%.

Assez grand pour les jeux

Le tapis de souris de jeu UltraGearMC est assez grand pour divers agencements de périphériques de jeu et un mouvement confortable de la souris.

*Les images sont simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des fonctionnalités. Le résultat peut varier en fonction de l’utilisation réelle.

    Tapis de souris de jeu UltraGearMC avec une conception de type dur (côté supérieur) et de type mou (côté inférieur).

    Choisissez le côté qui vous convient le mieux

    Grâce à une conception réversible, de type dur (côté supérieur) et de type mou (côté inférieur), vous pouvez personnaliser votre style de jeu. Le tapis permet également de réduire les dommages causés par l’eau et les rayures.

    *Les images sont simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des fonctionnalités. Le résultat peut varier en fonction de l’utilisation réelle.
    *Côté supérieur (type dur/surface glissante) : microtexture, résistant à l’eau. Côté inférieur (type moux/surface en tissu) : résistant à l’eau, antisalissure.
    *Le tapis de souris est inclus dans l’emballage et peut être acheté séparément (remplaçable).

      Éclairage RVB ambiant

      Illuminez votre personnalité.

      Grâce à l’éclairage RVB personnalisable, vous pouvez décorer votre environnement de jeu de manière plus tendance et régler la couleur de l’éclairage facilement grâce à UltraGear Studio.

      *Les images sont simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des fonctionnalités. Le résultat peut varier en fonction de l’utilisation réelle.

        Concentrateur USB intégré

        Branchement facile des périphériques de jeu

        Les ports USB de ce tapis de souris de jeu prennent en charge la technologie USB 3.1 pour un branchement rapide avec divers périphériques de jeu tels qu’un clavier, une souris et un casque d’écoute. En outre, chaque port USB permet de recharger les appareils connectés (7,5W max.).

        *Cette fonction ne fonctionne que lorsque le câble répartiteur USB (type A et type C) est branché à l’ordinateur.
        *Cette fonction peut varier en fonction des paramètres ou de l’environnement de l’ordinateur de l’utilisateur.
        *Les périphériques de jeu ne sont pas inclus dans l’emballage (vendus séparément).

          Imprimer

          Toutes les spécifications

          INFORMATION

          Nom du produit

          Tapis de souris de jeu

          SURFACE ET REVÊTEMENT

          Réversible

          Oui (dur/souple)

          Matériau (dur)

          Polycarbonate

          Matériau (souple)

          Tissu

          Imperméable (dur)

          Oui

          Imperméable (souple)

          Oui

          Antisalissure (souple)

          Oui

          FONCTIONNALITÉS

          Éclairage RVB

          Oui

          Touche de raccourci macro

          3ea (UltraGear Studio)

          CONNECTIVITÉ

          Port USB

          Oui (2ea/USB 3.1 Gen 1)

          CÂBLE

          Longueur

          Boîtier de commande vers USB de type C : 2m
          USB de type C vers USB de type A : 120mm

          ALIMENTATION

          Type

          USB de type C et USB de type A
          (USB de type C : données et alimentation / USB de type A : alimentation)

          Sortie c. c.

          Max. 5 V, 1,5 A
          (dépend de l’USB de l’ordinateur de l’utilisateur)

          DIMENSIONS ET POIDS

          Dimensions (L x H x P)

          880 x 350 x 6,9 mm

          Poids

          2,2kg

          Imprimer

          Toutes les spécifications

          INFORMATION

          Nom du produit

          UltraGear

          ÉCRAN

          Taille [pouces]

          26,5

          Taille [cm]

          67,32

          Résolution

          2560 x 1440

          Format d’image

          16:9

          Type de panneau

          OLED

          Luminosité (typ.) [cd/m²]

          275

          Gamme de couleurs (typ.)

          DCI-P3 de 98.5% (CIE1976)

          Rapport de contraste (typ.)

          1500000:1

          Temps de réponse

          0,03ms (GàG)

          Taux de rafraîchissement (max.) [Hz]

          240

          Angle de visionnement (CR ≥ 10)

          178° (D/G), 178° (H/B)

          Traitement de la surface

          Antireflet

          FONCTIONNALITÉS

          HDR10

          Oui

          VESA DisplayHDRMC

          DisplayHDRMC 400

          Effet HDR

          Oui

          Changement d’entrée automatique

          Oui

          Capteur de luminance automatique

          Oui

          Stabilisateur de noir

          Oui

          Température des couleurs

          Oui

          G-SyncMC de NVIDIA

          G-SYNC de Compatible

          FreeSyncMC d’AMD

          FreeSync Premium Pro

          Éclairage à DEL RVB

          Oui

          Réticule

          Oui

          Synchronisation à action dynamique

          Oui

          Compteur d’ips

          Oui

          Étalonnage du matériel

          Oui

          Mode Lecture

          Oui

          Touche définie par l’utilisateur

          Oui

          TRV

          Oui

          Économie d’énergie intelligente

          Oui

          CONNECTIVITÉ

          HDMI

          Oui (2 ch.)

          DisplayPort

          Oui (1 ch.)

          Port USB ascendant

          Oui (2ch.; ver. 3,0)

          Port USB descendant

          Oui (1ch./ver. 3,0)

          Sortie pour casque d’écoute

          4 pôles (son et micro)

          ALIMENTATION

          Type

          Alimentation externe (adaptateur)

          Entrée c.a.

          100~240V (50/60Hz)

          Sortie c.c.

          19V, 7,37A

          Consommation d’énergie (max.)

          72W

          SON

          DTS HP:X

          Oui

          DIMENSIONS ET POIDS

          Dimensions avec le socle (L x H x P) [mm]

          604,4 x 574,4 x 258 (HAUT)
          604,4 x 464,4 x 258 (BAS)

          Dimensions sans le socle (L x H x P) [mm]

          604,4 x 350,6 x 45,3

          Dimensions à l’expédition (L x H x P) [mm]

          808 x 181 x 532

          Poids avec le socle [kg]

          7,35

          Poids sans le socle [kg]

          5,05

          Poids à l’expédition [kg]

          11

          MÉCANIQUE

          Conception sans bordure

          Un cadre pratiquement sans bordure sur quatre côtés

          Ajustements de la position de l’écran

          Inclinaison/Hauteur/Orientation/Pivot

          Socle en un clic

          Oui

          Installation murale [mm]

          100 x 100

          ACCESSOIRES

          Adaptateur

          Oui

          Cordon d’alimentation

          Oui

          HDMI

          Oui (ver. 2,1)

          DisplayPort

          Oui

          USB de type A vers USB de type B

          Oui

          Télécommande

          Oui

          vue de face et Vue de dessus de la partie supérieure avec éclairage RVB

          27GS95QE-UG.EUS

          Moniteur de jeu UltraGearMC OLED de 27 po | HDR400 noir véritable, 240Hz, 0,03ms (GàG) + Tapis de souris de jeu UltraGearMC de LG