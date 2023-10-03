About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Moniteur de jeu IPS 1ms (GtG) de 240Hz pleine HD UltraGearMC de 27 po prenant en charge la technologie NVIDIAMD G-SYNCMD

Caractéristiques

Galerie

Spécifications

Avis

Assistance

Où acheter

Moniteur de jeu IPS 1ms (GtG) de 240Hz pleine HD UltraGear<sup>MC</sup> de 27 po prenant en charge la technologie NVIDIA<sup>MD</sup> G-SYNC<sup>MD</sup>

27GP750-B

Moniteur de jeu IPS 1ms (GtG) de 240Hz pleine HD UltraGearMC de 27 po prenant en charge la technologie NVIDIAMD G-SYNCMD

Vue de face

Le moniteur Ultragear de LG, un équipement puissant pour vos jeux

Révolutionnez le jeu

UltraGearMC de LG, un équipement suprêmement puissant qui augmente vos chances de victoire.

Vitesse
IPS 1ms (GàG)*
Taux de rafraîchissement IPS de 240Hz
Couleur
HDR10
sRVB de 99% (typ.)
Technologie
Prise en charge de la technologie NVIDIAMD G-SYNCMD
AMD FreeSyncMC Premium

*Sélectionnez « Mode Plus rapide » pour obtenir un « temps de réponse de 1ms ». (Mode de jeu → Temps de réponse → Mode Plus rapide)

IPS 1ms (GtG)

Conçu pour une vitesse incroyable

Grâce à son panneau IPS offrant un temps de réponse rapide de 1ms (ce qui est comparable à celui d’un panneau TN) et en minimisant les images rémanentes de type « reverse ghosting », le moniteur vous permet de faire l’expérience d’un tout autre niveau de performance de jeu.

*Les images sont simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des fonctionnalités. Elles peuvent différer de l’utilisation réelle.
*Comparaison de la vitesse entre IPS 5ms (image de gauche) et IPS 1ms (GàG).

Faites l’expérience d’un jeu fluide grâce à un taux de rafraîchissement de 240Hz.
Taux de rafraîchissement de 240Hz

Mouvement de jeu fluide

Une vitesse ultra-rapide de 240 Hz permet aux joueurs de voir rapidement l’image suivante et fait apparaître celle-ci en toute fluidité. Les joueurs peuvent réagir rapidement aux actions de leurs adversaires et viser facilement leur cible.

*Les images sont simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des fonctionnalités. Elles peuvent différer de l’utilisation réelle.

Scène de jeu montrant de riches couleurs et contrastes sur un moniteur prenant en charge le format HDR10 avec sRVB de 99% (typ.)
HDR10 avec sRVB de 99% (typ.)

Des combats quasi-réels grâce à des couleurs réalistes

Ce moniteur prend en charge le format HDR10 avec un sRVB de 99% (typ.), ce qui permet une immersion visuelle réaliste offrant un contraste et des couleurs riches. Quel que soit le champ de bataille, ce moniteur peut aider les joueurs à voir les couleurs spectaculaires, telles que l’avaient prévu les concepteurs de jeu.

*Les images sont simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des fonctionnalités. Elles peuvent différer de l’utilisation réelle.
*DCI-P3 : typique de 98%, minimum de 90%

Compatible avec la technologie NVIDIAMD G-SYNCMD

Compatibilité avec la technologie G-SYNCMD validée par NVIDIAMD

Le moniteur 27GP750 est compatible avec la technologie G-SYNCMD, testée et officiellement validée par NVIDIA, qui minimise les effets de déchirement et de sautillement de l’image, pour une expérience de jeu fluide et rapide.

*Les images sont simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des fonctionnalités. Elles peuvent différer de l’utilisation réelle.
*Comparaison du mode « OFF » (Désactivé) (image de gauche) et de la compatibilité avec la technologie NVIDIAMD G-SYNCMD.

Technologie AMD FreeSyncMC Premium

Plus clair, plus fluide et plus rapide

Grâce à la technologie haut de gamme FreeSyncMC, les joueurs font l’expérience de mouvements fluides et ininterrompus dans leurs jeux en haute résolution et au rythme rapide. Elle élimine pratiquement tous les effets de déchirement et de sautillement de l’image.

*Les images sont simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des fonctionnalités. Elles peuvent différer de l’utilisation réelle.
*Comparaison entre le mode « OFF » (image de gauche) et AMD FreeSyncMC Premium

Conception élégante

Soyez élégant, chic et immersif

Améliorez votre expérience de jeu grâce à une conception attrayante et à un cadre pratiquement sans bordure. La base peut être ajustée pour changer l’inclinaison, la hauteur et l’orientation de l’écran afin de vous offrir une expérience de jeu plus confortable.

Conception ergonomique avec réglage de la hauteur, de l’inclinaison et de l’orientation.

Moniteur de conception pratiquement sans bordure

Conception pratiquement sans bordure

Moniteur à inclinaison réglable

Inclinaison

Moniteur à hauteur réglable

Hauteur

Moniteur à orientation réglable

Orientation

  • Traditionnel
  • Synchronisation à action dynamique
Synchronisation à action dynamique

Réagissez plus rapidement aux adversaires

La synchronisation à action dynamique minimise le retard d’affichage pour aider les joueurs à saisir les moments critiques en temps réel.

*Le mode traditionnel illustre que le modèle de LG n’est pas pris en charge par la fonction de synchronisation à action dynamique (DAS).
*Les images sont simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des fonctionnalités. Elles peuvent différer de l’utilisation réelle.

  • Désactivé
  • Activé
Stabilisateur de noir

Soyez le premier à attaquer dans l’obscurité

Le stabilisateur de noir aide les joueurs à éviter les tireurs d’élite cachés dans les endroits les plus sombres et ainsi échapper rapidement aux situations dangereuses.

*Les images sont simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des fonctionnalités. Elles peuvent différer de l’utilisation réelle.

  • Désactivé
  • Activé
Réticule

Visez mieux

La cible est fixée au centre pour améliorer la précision du tir.


*Les images sont simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des fonctionnalités. Elles peuvent différer de l’utilisation réelle.

Imprimer

Caractéristique clé

Écran

27

Écran

1 920 x 1 080

Écran

IPS

Écran

16:9

Écran

sRVB de 99 % (CIE1931)

Écran

400

Écran

240

Écran

1 ms (GàG à Plus rapide)

Mécanique

Inclinaison/hauteur/pivotement

Toutes les spécifications

INFORMATION

Nom du produit

UltraGear

Année

2021

NORMAL

RoHS

OUI

ÉCRAN

Format d’image

16:9

Luminosité (min.) [cd/m²]

320

Luminosité (typ.) [cd/m²]

400

Profondeur des couleurs (nombre de couleurs)

16,7 millions

Gamme de couleurs (typ.)

sRVB de 99 % (CIE1931)

Rapport de contraste (min.)

700:1

Rapport de contraste (typ.)

1000:1

Type de panneau

IPS

Pas de pixel [mm]

0,3108 x 0,3108  

Taux de rafraîchissement (max.) [Hz]

240

Résolution

1 920 x 1 080

Temps de réponse

1 ms (GàG à Plus rapide)

Taille [cm]

68.5

Taille [pouces]

27

Angle de visionnement (CR ≥ 10)

178º (D/G), 178° (H/B)

Gamme de couleurs (min.)

sRVB de 95 % (CIE1931)

FONCTIONNALITÉS

FreeSyncMC d’AMD

FreeSync Premium

Stabilisateur de noir

OUI

Réticule

OUI

Synchronisation à action dynamique

OUI

Protection contre le scintillement

OUI

Mode Lecture

OUI

Économie d’énergie intelligente

OUI

Changement d’entrée automatique

OUI

Couleur calibrée en usine

OUI

HDR10

OUI

Effet HDR

OUI

Autres (caractéristiques)

Avertisseur sonore OSD

G-SyncMC de NVIDIA

Prise en charge de G-Sync

APPLICATION LOGICIELLE

OnScreen Control (gestionnaire d’écran de LG)

OUI

ALIMENTATION

Entrée c.a.

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Consommation d’énergie (c. c. éteint)

Moins de 0,3 W

Consommation d’énergie (max.)

48 W

Consommation d’énergie (mode Veille)

Moins de 0,5 W

Consommation d’énergie (typ.)

45 W

Type

Alimentation externe (adaptateur)

MÉCANIQUE

Ajustements de la position de l’écran

Inclinaison/hauteur/pivotement

Installation murale [mm]

100 x 100 

DIMENSIONS ET POIDS

Dimensions à l’expédition (L x H x P) [mm]

727 x 205 x 487

Dimensions sans le socle (L x H x P) [mm]

614,2 x 364,8 x 51,7 

Dimensions avec le socle (L x H x P) [mm]

614.2 x 575.9 x 291.2(↑) 614.2 x 465.9 x 291.2(↓)

Poids à l’expédition [kg]

8.4

Poids sans le socle [kg]

3.9

Poids avec le socle [kg]

6

ACCESSOIRES

DisplayPort

OUI

CONNECTIVITÉ

HDMI

OUI (2)

Sortie pour casque d’écoute

3 pôles (son uniquement)

DisplayPort

OUI (1)

Version du DP

1.4

Ce que les gens disent

Acheter directement

Vue de face

27GP750-B

Moniteur de jeu IPS 1ms (GtG) de 240Hz pleine HD UltraGearMC de 27 po prenant en charge la technologie NVIDIAMD G-SYNCMD