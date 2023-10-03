About Cookies on This Site

CINÉMA NANOCELL
CINÉMA NANOCELL

Une rue inondée où des gens et des véhicules flottent dans l’eau. Les immeubles s’écroulent des deux côtés.

Cinéma NanoCell.Des résultats dignes du grand écran.

Transformez votre maison en cinéma de rêve grâce à un téléviseur véritablement cinématographique.

Le secret du cinéma pur.

Améliorez vos soirées cinéma grâce à un écran cinématographique.

Profitez de l’expérience complète du cinéma depuis le confort de votre maison grâce à l’écran ultra large du téléviseur NanoCell de LG.

Un grand téléviseur fixé sur un mur de pierre grise à côté de très grandes fenêtres dans une pièce moderne. L’écran montre une femme rousse qui pointe une flèche d'arc vers la caméra.

Gamme complète de gradation locale

Les scènes sombres sont en vedette.

Grâce à plusieurs zones de gradation contrôlées avec précision, la gamme complète de gradation locale assure un contrôle de rétroéclairage amélioré pour afficher des noirs plus profonds. Le meilleur contraste garantit une image plus détaillée, même dans les séquences les plus sombres.

Scène de bataille tirée d'un film divisée en deux. Le côté gauche montre l'image sur un téléviseur ordinaire avec des couleurs ternes, tandis que le côté droit affiche une image plus claire et détaillée comme celle proposée par le téléviseur NanoCell de LG.

Une image divisée en deux montrant différentes technologies de gradation de téléviseurs. Le côté gauche montre la gradation sur les bords, et le côté droit la gamme complète de gradation. Les détails sont plus nombreux et la définition plus nette à droite.

*La gamme complète de gradation est prise en charge sur toutes les tailles des modèles NANO99, NANO95 et NANO 90. Elle n'est disponible que sur le modèle de 86 pouces du NANO85.
*Comparativement aux téléviseurs UHD ordinaires de LG sans technologie NanoCell.
*Les images sont simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des caractéristiques.

Vous pensez avoir trouvé votre téléviseur idéal ?

FILMMAKER MODEMC

Les films comme ils sont censés être vus.

Le FILMMAKER MODEMC annule le lissage de mouvements tout en conservant les rapports d’aspect, les couleurs et les fréquences d'images d’origine. Cela permet de livrer la vision originale du réalisateur afin que vous puissiez faire l’expérience du film tel que souhaité.

Dolby Vision IQ et Dolby Atmos

Regardez et écoutez le meilleur de Dolby.

Les téléviseurs NanoCell de LG possèdent les plus récentes solutions de Dolby. Dolby Vision IQ utilise les métadonnées et les détecteurs de lumière intégrés du téléviseur pour optimiser la qualité de l’image selon le genre du contenu et les conditions ambiante, tandis que Dolby Atmos fournit simultanément un son immersif multi-dimensionnel. Il s’agit d’une puissante combinaison qui assure une expérience plus réaliste lorsque vous regardez un film.

Les logos Dolby Vision IQ et Dolby Atmos sont alignés horizontalement. Sous les logos, un père et son fils assis sur un canapé regardent la télévision; on y voit une fille qui tient un minéral au centre d’un arrière-plan noir et orange.

*Dolby Vision IQ et Dolby Atmos sont pris en charge sur toutes les tailles des modèles NANO99, NANO95, NANO90 et NANO85. Ces technologies ne sont offertes que sur le modèle de 86pouces du NANO75.

HDR 10 Pro

Donnez vie à tout ce que vous regardez.

La technologie de plage dynamique de LG, la HDR 10 Pro, ajuste la luminosité afin d’améliorer les couleurs, de révéler des détails infimes et de donner vie à chaque image. Elle permet également d’intensifier le contenu HDR ordinaire. Tous vos films et séries préférés seront désormais plus vifs et plus riches, du début à la fin.

Une image de la mer, une mouette à gauche et une falaise à droite, avec le texte HDR flouté dans le coin supérieur gauche. Une image de la mer, une mouette à gauche et une falaise à droite, avec le texte HDR 10 Pro plus clair et réaliste dans le coin supérieur droit.

Le processus structurel de la technologie HDR 10 Pro montre l’image de sortie une fois l'image d'entrée traitée par le téléviseur de LG.

*Les images sont simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des caractéristiques.

Vous pensez avoir trouvé votre téléviseur idéal ?

Calibrage automatique

Une précision digne d'un expert.

Le calibrage automatique prend en charge le réglage de haut niveau du matériel, ce qui permet aux experts d’effectuer des calibrages rapides sur les téléviseurs NanoCell de LG. Ainsi, le téléviseur est réglé de manière à proposer une précision d’image optimisée. Cela aide également à empêcher des écarts de luminance pour garantir une image de grande qualité qui satisfera les yeux les plus experts.

Un ingénieur dans une salle de travail manipule la manette pour régler une image affichée sur un moniteur.

*Le calibrage automatique est pris en charge sur toutes les tailles des modèles NANO99, NANO95, NANO90 et NANO85. Il n'est offert que sur le modèle de 86pouces du NANO75.

Divertissement

Désormais en diffusion continue sur le NanoCell de LG.

Les téléviseurs NanoCell de LG prennent en charge Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video et Apple TV. Vous pouvez désormais regarder tous vos films, séries télé et documentaires préférés dans qualité d’image extraordinaire et avec un son immersif.

Les logos de Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video et Apple TV sont alignés horizontalement. Sous les logos, les affiches de Borat, nouvelle mission filmée d’Amazon Original, La Maison de papier de Netflix, WandaVision de Disney+ et USS Greyhound : La Bataille de l'Atlantique de Apple TV sont également alignées horizontalement.

*Abonnement Netflix requis.
*Abonnement Disney+ requis. Sous réserve des conditions à http://www.disneyplus.com ⓒ 2020 Disney et de ses entités apparentées.
*Amazon, Prime Video et tous les logos apparentés sont des marques déposées de Amazon.com, Inc. ou de ses filiales. L'abonnement Amazon Prime ou des frais Prime Video s’appliquent. Voir primevideo.com/terms pour plus de détails.
*Abonnement à Apple TV+ requis. Apple, le logo Apple et Apple TV sont des marques déposées d’Apple Inc, enregistrées aux États-Unis et dans d’autres pays.
*Le service pris en charge peut varier selon les pays.

