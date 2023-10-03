About Cookies on This Site

SPORT NANOCELL

Un plan de haut en bas d’un stade de soccer.

Sport NanoCell.Une performance gagnante.

Apportez l’expérience du stade chez vous, avec tout ce dont vous avez besoin pour ressentir l’atmosphère réelle.

Le secret des vraies couleurs

Un téléviseur pour les grandes parties.

Rapprochez-vous encore plus de l’action grâce à un écran ultra large. Chaque séquence est encore plus réaliste que jamais grâce à l’immersion parfaite d’un téléviseur NanoCell de LG.

Une image déroulante de trois personnes qui regardent une partie de baseball sur un grand téléviseur fixé au mur. L’écran devient plus grand à mesure que vous faites défiler de gauche à droite.
Une image déroulante de trois personnes qui regardent une partie de baseball sur un grand téléviseur fixé au mur. L'écran devient plus grand à mesure que vous faites défiler de gauche à droite.

Vous pensez avoir trouvé votre téléviseur idéal ?

Cohérence des couleurs à 100%

Une expérience de partie encore plus riche.

Grâce à la cohérence des couleurs à 100%, le téléviseur NanoCell de LG affiche les couleurs de façon riche et précise. De l’ambiance du stade aux détails des uniformes d’équipe, profitez de chaque couleur comme si vous étiez sur place.

Un grand téléviseur à écran plat fixé sur un mur gris. L’écran montre deux joueurs de soccer en pleine partie.

*Certification Interteck confirmant la cohérence de couleurs à 100% mesurée selon la norme CIE DE2000 avec des motifs Macbeth de 18 couleurs et un angle de visionnement de ±30°.
*La cohérence des couleurs à 100% n'est pas prise en charge par le modèle NANO85 de 50 pouces. Elle est prise en charge sur toutes les autres tailles du modèle NANO85 et sur toutes les tailles des modèles NANO90, NANO95 et NANO99. Tous les modèles prenant en charge la cohérence des couleurs à 100% ont été certifiés par Intertek.

Prise en charge ambiophonique Bluetooth

Faites de chaque partie un match à domicile.

Connectez facilement des enceintes Bluetooth pour une véritable expérience de son ambiophonique sans fil. Toute l’action paraît plus riche et réaliste, vous offrant une expérience de grand match à domicile.

Cinq personnes rassemblées devant un téléviseur à écran plat fixé au mur et regardant une partie de soccer.

*Appareils pris en charge : LG XBOOM Go (PK7/7W/5/5W, PL7/5, PN7/5), LG XBOOM Tower (RL3), LG XBOOM (RM2, RN9/7/5, ON9/7/5)
*Haut-parleurs vendus séparément.

Alerte sportive

Ne manquez plus jamais une partie.

Nos alertes sportives vous tiennent informés avant, pendant et après les matchs. Vous n’aurez plus jamais à vous soucier de manquer les grands exploits de vos équipes préférées, même lorsque vous regardez d’autres contenus.

Un homme et une femme sont assis derrière une table basse devant un téléviseur fixé au mur qui retransmet une partie de soccer.

*Les sports et les ligues pris en charge peuvent différer selon les pays.
*Non offert en Russie.

Motion Pro

Suivez toute l’action.

La technologie de gestion avancée des mouvements réduit le flou cinétique afin de livrer une action plus lisse et une expérience de visionnement plus claire, même pour les sports à action rapide.

 

Une femme qui joue au tennis. La séquence est répétée. Le côté gauche la montre sur un téléviseur ordinaire avec des mouvements floutés et le côté droit l’affiche sur un téléviseur NanoCell de LG en images claires et nettes.

*Comparativement aux téléviseurs UHD ordinaires de LG sans technologie NanoCell.
*Les images sont simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des caractéristiques.

