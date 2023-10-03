About Cookies on This Site

Ultra large screen

Un téléviseur NanoCell de LG sur fond noir. Le téléviseur montre dans l'eau qui reflète le ciel éclatant une voiture roulant devant une chaîne de montagnes basses.

C’est plus qu’énorme.C’est sensationnel.

Découvrez un niveau d'immersion incroyable tout simplement inégalable par un écran plus petit.

NanoCell

Profitez de couleurs pures sur un écran massif.

Le NanoCell de LG assure des couleurs plus raffinées et précises grâce à la technologie Nano. Maximisez votre immersion et découvrez les merveilles de la couleur pure en 4K et 8K sur toute une gamme de modèles d’écrans aux tailles de 75 et 86 pouces.

 

Un téléviseur NanoCell LG de 75 pouces posé directement devant un téléviseur ultra grand NanoCell LG de 86 pouces dans un espace sombre. Un gros plan d’une tête de zèbre est affiché sur les écrans.

Agrandissez pour trouver votre téléviseur idéal.

Table Caption
Caractéristiques NANO90 NANO85 NANO80
Le Nano90 avec des petites boules de couleur rouge et jaune qui éclatent en bas de l’écran.
Le meilleur téléviseur NanoCell pour les jeux vidéo
Le Nano85 avec des petites boules de couleur verte et jaune qui éclatent en bas de l’écran.
Un téléviseur NanoCell économique pour les jeux vidéo
Le Nano80 avec des petites boules de couleur bleue et verte qui éclatent en bas de l’écran.
Un excellent téléviseur NanoCell à usage général
Écran 4K (3840 x 2160) 86 / 75 po. 4K (3840 x 2160) 75 po. 4K (3840 x 2160) 75 po.
Audio 2.2 ca / 40 W 2.2 ca / 40 W 2.2 ca / 40 W
Socle Socle, fixation murale en option Socle, fixation murale en option Socle, fixation murale en option
Processeur Processeur 4K IA α7 4ème génération Processeur 4K IA α7 4ème génération Processeur 4K IA α7 4ème génération
traitement Image IA, Son IA Image IA, Son IA Image IA, Son IA
Couleur Nano couleur Nano couleur Nano couleur
HDR Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 Pro / HLG Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 Pro / HLG HDR 10 Pro / HLG
caractéristiques HDMI VRR / ALLM / eARC VRR / ALLM / eARC ALLM / eARC
Jeu vidéo AMD FreeSyncMC / Optimiseur de jeu vidéo / Tableau de bord / HGiG AMD FreeSyncTM / Optimiseur de jeu vidéo / Tableau de bord / HGiG Optimiseur de jeu vidéo / Tableau de bord / HGiG
Intelligent Google Assistant, Alexa, Airplay Google Assistant, Alexa, Airplay Google Assistant, Alexa, Airplay
Contrôle vocal À distance À distance À distance
Plateforme webOS 6.0 webOS 6.0 webOS 6.0
OÙ L’ACHETER OÙ L’ACHETER OÙ L’ACHETER

Un grand téléviseur à écran plat monté contre un mur rose entouré de mobilier naturel. L'écran affiche une forêt luxuriante.

Découvrez comment un grand écran s'adapte à votre espace.

Vous ne savez pas quelle taille d'écran vous convient ?

Saisissez simplement les dimensions de votre pièce dans le

simulateur de téléviseur LG pour vérifier la taille réelle du

produit et découvrir quel téléviseur convient le mieux à votre

espace.

Découvrez comment un grand écran s'adapte à votre espace. ESSAYEZ MAINTENANT

*Le service sera disponible à partir du second semestre de l’année.

OLED, QNED ou NanoCell Choisissez votre téléviseur ultra large.

OLED auto éclairé en véritable 8K

Écran de 88, 83, 77 pouces

OLED

Mini LED QNED

Écran de 86, 75 pouces

QNED

NanoCell

Écran de 86, 75 pouces

NANOCELL