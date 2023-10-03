About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG gram de 16 po | Ultraléger | Écran tactile 16:10 IPS antireflet | Processeur IntelMD CoreMC Ultra 7

Caractéristiques

Galerie

Spécifications

Avis

Assistance

Où acheter

LG gram de 16 po | Ultraléger | Écran tactile 16:10 IPS antireflet | Processeur Intel<sup>MD</sup> Core<sup>MC </sup>Ultra 7

16Z90S-H.AD78A9

LG gram de 16 po | Ultraléger | Écran tactile 16:10 IPS antireflet | Processeur IntelMD CoreMC Ultra 7

Vue de face
LG gram 16.

Agréablement léger

LG gram 16-léger et mince.

*L’image de l’ordinateur portable LG gram n’est fournie qu’à titre d’illustration. Veuillez consulter les images de la galerie illustrant le produit réel.

LG gram-léger-mince-performant.

Légèreté, minceur, grandeur

Écran IPS haut de gamme.

Écran IPS haut de gamme

Large gamme de couleurs DCI-P3 99 %.

DCI-P3 99% - Voyez tout le spectre des couleurs

Alimenté par un processeur IntelMD CoreMC Ultra 7

Alimenté par un processeur IntelMD CoreMC Ultra 7

LG gram Link-Connectez-vous à divers appareils-iOS-Android.

LG gram Link-Connectez tout

*La tablette et les appareils mobiles ci-dessus ne sont pas inclus dans l’emballage (vendus séparément).

*Pour télécharger la dernière version de l’application LG gram Link, consultez le site LG.COM.

LG gram-léger-mince-portabilité.

Restez léger, bougez rapidement.

Partez à la conquête du monde avec LG gram, qui allie portabilité élégante et performances puissantes, quelle que soit votre destination.

*Les images sont simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des fonctionnalités. Elles peuvent varier de l’utilisation réelle.

La vie légère

À seulement 1 260 g et 16,1 mm d’épaisseur, votre LG gram se glisse dans votre vie… et dans votre sac. Améliorez votre productivité avec style et légèreté.

LG gram-léger-mince-portabilité.

*Les images sont simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des fonctionnalités. Elles peuvent peut varier de l’utilisation réelle.

*L’épaisseur indiquée ci-dessus correspond à la partie la plus fine du produit, et le poids est celui de l’ordinateur portable uniquement. Veuillez consulter les caractéristiques pour une description détaillée du produit.

boîtier robuste-durabilité-test de durabilité de qualité militaire.

De qualité militaire

Mince mais solide

Vous serez surpris de voir à quel point notre LG gram excelle sous pression. Son endurance est éprouvée par des tests militaires rigoureux. Conçu avec finesse, pour durer.

*LG gram :Essais et certification de la norme MIL-STD-810H par KOLAS Labs en novembre 2023. Le LG gram a réussi sept tests MIL-STD-810H distincts de durabilité effectués par un laboratoire indépendant se conformant aux normes militaires des États-Unis. Il a été soumis aux procédures suivantes dans le cadre des tests MIL-STD-810H : méthode 500.6, Basse pression (altitude) (procédure I – Entreposage, et méthode et procédure II – Fonctionnement); méthode 501.7, Température élevée (procédure I – Entreposage et procédure II – Fonctionnement); méthode 502.7, Basse température (procédure I – Entreposage, et procédure II – Fonctionnement); méthode 509.7 – Essai au brouillard salin; méthode 510.7 – Poussière; méthode 514.8 – Vibration; méthode 516.8, Choc (procédure I – Fonctionnement et procédure Ⅳ – Choc de transport). L’appareil peut ne pas fonctionner comme lors des tests dans toutes les conditions. Tests réalisés dans un environnement contrôlé. Ne reproduisez pas les tests.

*Si un consommateur effectue cette expérience et cause des dommages au LG gram, le portable ne sera pas couvert par la garantie.

* La réussite de ce test ne signifie pas que le portable convient à un usage militaire.

Avec le LG gram, connectez facilement jusqu’à dix appareils en même temps, y compris les appareils iOS et Android. Partagez, collaborez et créez en transformant votre espace de travail en un concert de technologies.

Écran IPS

Images nettes. Idées plus nettes.

Le LG gram améliore la clarté de vos idées et votre rendement au travail en ajoutant précision et profondeur à chaque élément visuel.

* Les images sont simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des fonctionnalités. Elles peuvent varier de l’utilisation réelle.

Haute résolution 16:10

Écran IPS haut de gamme

Laissez-vous séduire par les couleurs riches et vives de l’écran haute résolution WQXGA (2 560 × 1 600). L’écran au format d’image 16:10 vous permet d’afficher plus de contenu avec moins de défilement.

Écran haute résolution 16:10 de qualité supérieure.

16 po

Grand écran

2560x1600

Haute résolution

16:10

Format d’image

DCI-P3 99%

Grande gamme de couleurs

*Les images sont simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des fonctionnalités. Elles peuvent varier de l’utilisation réelle.

*Le programme ci-dessus n’est pas inclus dans l’emballage (vendu séparément).

Voyez tout le spectre des couleurs.

Grâce à la large gamme de couleurs DCI-P3 de 99 %, vous pouvez profiter de détails saisissants et de couleurs riches.

*Les images sont simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des fonctionnalités. Elles peuvent varier de l’utilisation réelle.

*DCI-P3 typique à 99%, minimum de 95%. (DCI-P3 : La norme de couleur définie par Digital Cinema Initiatives [DCI])

Lumière vive, faible éblouissement

Le panneau antireflet permet de voir chaque détail avec une clarté cristalline. Il réduit considérablement l’éblouissement et les reflets, et l’information demeure visible et nette, ce qui améliore la productivité.

*Les images sont simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des fonctionnalités. Elles peuvent varier de l’utilisation réelle.

*Luminosité de 350 nits (typ.).

Véritable liberté multitâche

Édition IntelMD EvoMC

Processeur IntelMD CoreMC Ultra 7

Faites l’expérience de la puissance pour la productivité au travail. Alimenté par le processeur IntelMD CoreMC Ultra 7,le LG gram vous permet d’effectuer plusieurs tâches à la fois et de répondre à vos demandes multiples et exigeantes.

Processeur Intel<sup>MD</sup> Core<sup>MC</sup> Ultra 7 le plus récent – édition Evo.

LPDDR5x

32 Go de mémoire vive (max.)

NVMe (4e gén.)

Jusqu'à 1 To de SSD

*Les images sont simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des fonctionnalités. Elles peuvent varier de l’utilisation réelle.

*Le programme ci-dessus n’est pas inclus dans l’emballage (vendu séparément).

*IntelMD, le logo Intel et Intel Core sont des marques de commerce d’Intel Corporation ou de ses filiales.

*Les options de mémoire et de SSD ci-dessus (prix de détail) peuvent varier selon le pays et le modèle.

Système d’exploitation Windows le plus récent

Renouvelé pour la flexibilité et la productivité, le LG gram utilise chaque pouce d’espace d’écran, améliorant ainsi la sécurité, l’accessibilité et les fonctions sociales.

Gardez la tête froide.

Travaillez et jouez avec passion. Notre puissant système de refroidissement permet d’éviter la surchauffe.

*Les images sont simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des fonctionnalités. Elles peuvent varier de l’utilisation réelle.

LG gram Link

Connectez tout.

Avec le LG gram, connectez facilement jusqu’à 10 appareils en même temps, y compris des appareils iOS et Android. Partagez, collaborez et créez en transformant votre espace de travail en un concert de technologies.

LG gram seamlessly connects as many as 10 devices all at once, even iOS and Android.

*Pour fonctionner correctement, l’installation de l’application LG gram Link sur vos appareils mobiles (iOS et Android) est nécessaire.

*Pour télécharger la dernière version du logiciel LG gram Link, consultez le site LG.COM.

*L’image de l’ordinateur portable LG gram n’est fournie qu’à titre d’illustration. Veuillez consulter les images de la galerie illustrant le produit réel.

LG gram Link-organisation de photos alimentée par l’IA.

Organisation de photos alimentée par l’IA

Vous pouvez facilement organiser vos photos à l’aide de LG gram Link.

Grâce à la technologie de classification de l’IA, les photos sont automatiquement classées en fonction de l’heure, du lieu ou de 38 thèmes différents. Vous pouvez également rechercher rapidement des photos à l’aide de requêtes de recherche comme une date, une personne ou un lieu.

*Pour télécharger la dernière version du logiciel LG gram Link, consultez le site LG.COM.

*L’image de l’ordinateur portable LG gram n’est fournie qu’à titre d’illustration. Veuillez consulter les images de la galerie illustrant le produit réel.

Partage simple entre de multiples appareils

Partagez des photos, des vidéos et des documents entre votre LG gram et non pas un seul appareil, mais jusqu’à dix. Le partage de fichiers devient phénoménal.

Élargissez votre monde.

Connectez-vous à votre appareil mobile pour une expérience de visionnement étendue.

Commandez-le à partir du LG gram

Le centre de contrôle pratique pour votre domaine numérique. Utilisez le pavé tactile et les touches du LG gram pour commander vos appareils connectés. La créativité commence avec votre LG gram.

*Pour fonctionner correctement, l’installation de l’application LG gram Link sur vos appareils mobiles (iOS et Android) est nécessaire.

*La tablette et les appareils mobiles ci-dessus ne sont pas inclus dans l’emballage (vendus séparément).

*Les images sont simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des fonctionnalités. Elles peuvent différer de l’utilisation réelle.

Dolby Atmos

Plongez vos sens dans l’action.

Les paysages sonores prennent vie. La technologie Dolby Atmos vous enveloppe dans une aventure auditive luxuriante et vaste à 360 degrés.

Dolby Atmos-360 degrés-son ambiophonique.

* Les images sont simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des fonctionnalités. Le résultat peut varier en fonction de l’utilisation réelle.

* Dolby, Dolby Atmos et le symbole du double D sont des marques déposées de Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

Restez déconnecté.

Mobilité sans entrave. La batterie à capacité élevée de 77 Wh permet de prolonger la productivité et les jeux, sans contrainte.

batterie à capacité élevée.

*Les images sont simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des fonctionnalités. Elles peuvent varier de l’utilisation réelle.

*L’autonomie réelle de la batterie varie en fonction du modèle, des paramètres et de l’environnement d’utilisation.

Votre couleur, votre style

Définissez votre apparence. Choisissez entre le noir, le blanc et le gris foncé. Faites en sorte que votre LG gram soit à votre image.

options de couleur-noir, blanc et gris foncé.

*Les options de couleur peuvent varier selon le pays.

Connexion facile

Ports offrant des performances optimales

Grâce au LG gram +vue, connectez-vous à un dispositif de stockage à grande vitesse, à des écrans plus grands ou à des appareils à la pointe de la technologie. Autant de ports qui font du prêt-à-brancher un paradis de plus grande productivité et de divertissement sans fin.

multiples ports-hdmi-USB Type-C-ThunderboltMC 4.

* Les images sont simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des fonctionnalités. Elles peuvent varier de l’utilisation réelle.

Imprimer

Caractéristique clé

Taille

16

Processeur

Intel® Core™ Ultra7 155H

Mémoire

32GB LPDDR5X (Dual Channel, 6400MHz)

SSD

M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots, Gen4 (Gen4) - NVMe : 2TB / 1TB / 512GB / 256GB

Poids [kg]

1,26

Résolution

WQXGA 2560x1600

Carte graphique

iGPU : Intel® Arc™ graphics (MTL-H + 16GB), Intel® graphics (Others)

Gamme de couleurs

DCI-P3 99% (typique)

Système d’exploitation

Windows 11 Advanced

Dimensions [pouces]

13,98 x 9,54 x 0,70

Toutes les spécifications

BATTERIE

Batterie

77 Wh Li-ion

CONNECTIVITÉ

LAN

10/100 avec adaptateur RJ45 (option)

Caméra Web

Webcam IR pleine HD avec microphone double (reconnaissance faciale)

Sans fil

IntelMD sans fil AX211 (802.11ax, 2 x 2, double bande, combo BT)

CONCEPTION

Couleur

Noir

DIMENSIONS/POIDS

Dimensions [pouces]

13,98 x 9,54 x 0,70

Dimensions [mm]

355,1 x 242,3 x 17,8

Dimensions à l’expédition [pouces]

2,2

Dimensions à l’expédition [mm]

475 x 290 x 60

Poids à l’expédition [kg]

18,8 x 11,5 x 2,4

Poids à l’expédition (lb)

4,9

Poids [kg]

1,26

Poids (lb)

2,78

ÉCRAN

Luminosité

320nit (60Hz, touch)

Gamme de couleurs

DCI-P3 99% (typique)

Contraste

1200:1 (typique)

Type de panneau

Écran tactile (60 Hz, toucher du doigt uniquement)

Rapport

16:10

Taux de rafraîchissement

60Hz / VRR(31Hz~144Hz, option)

Résolution

WQXGA 2560x1600

Taille (cm)

40,6

Taille [pouces]

16

INFORMATION

Catégorie de produit

gram

ALIMENTATION

Adaptateur c.a.

65W

LOGICIELS PRÉINSTALLÉS

Dolby Atmos

Oui

IntelMD Connectivity Performance Suite

Oui

IntelMD Unision

Oui

Élargissement d’affichage de LG

Oui

LG Glance de MirametrixMD

Oui

Mode Lecture LG

Oui

Système de sécurité de LG

Oui

LG Smart Assistant 1.0

Oui

Mise à jour et récupération de LG

Oui

McAfee Live Safe (période d’essai de 30 jours)

Oui

Microsoft 365 (période d’essai de 30 jours)

Oui

PCmover Professional

Oui

SON

Audio

Audio HD avec Dolby Atmos

Haut-parleur

Haut-parleur stéréo 2,0 W x 2 Amplificateur intelligent (max 5 W)

STOCKAGE

eMMC

Micro SD

SSD

M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots, Gen4 (Gen4) - NVMe : 2TB / 1TB / 512GB / 256GB

SYSTÈME

Carte graphique

iGPU : Intel® Arc™ graphics (MTL-H + 16GB), Intel® graphics (Others)

Mémoire

32GB LPDDR5X (Dual Channel, 6400MHz)

Système d’exploitation

Windows 11 Advanced

Processeur

Intel® Core™ Ultra7 155H

Ce que les gens disent

Acheter directement

Vue de face

16Z90S-H.AD78A9

LG gram de 16 po | Ultraléger | Écran tactile 16:10 IPS antireflet | Processeur IntelMD CoreMC Ultra 7