About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
CINÉMA QNED OÙ L’ACHETER
CINÉMA QNED
Une scène rocheuse dans l’espace avec une grande planète qui apparaît du coin supérieur droit de l’écran.

Cinéma QNED.Une performance sensationnelle.

Créez votre cinéma maison ultime pour des soirées film épiques grâce au Mini LED QNED de LG.

Entraînant les téléviseur ACL encore plus loin vers l’avenir.

Le Mini LED QNED de LG combine les Mini LED avec les technologies Quantum Dot et NanoCell pour créer un écran novateur à la fine pointe de l’industrie. Cette fusion de technologies assure une image d’incroyablement haute qualité avec des noirs plus profonds et des couleurs plus vives pour une expérience cinématique extraordinaire.

Un affichage à grand succès.

Insufflez de la vie à vos films préférés grâce au Mini LED QNED de LG. L’affichage novateur et l’écran ultra large vous livrent tous vos contenus préférés en couleurs riches et en détail incroyable pour une expérience de visionnement à couper le souffle.

Un téléviseur à écran large accroché au mur dans une pièce sombre. La scène montre une vue arrière de deux personnages revêtant une armure.

Toutes les couleurs pour toutes les scènes.

Des plans les plus sombres aux plus lumineux, le Mini LED QNED de LG reproduit des couleurs de façon vive et précise à travers un espace de couleurs en 3D qui recouvre tout l’éventail de luminance de l’écran. Cela vous permet de profiter d’une expérience sans compromis, peu importe le genre de film que vous regardez.

Un plan d’un vaisseau spatial flottant au-dessus d’un cratère sur une planète dépouillée. Défiler de gauche à droite montre la différence de couleurs entre un affichage ACL conventionnel et un MiniLED QNED de LG.
An image of a spaceship floating above a crater on a baren planet. Scrolling left to right shows the difference in color when the image is viewed on a conventional LCD display compared with LG QNED MiniLED.

Diagrammes côte à côte des spectres de volume de couleurs. Le diagramme gauche affiche 70% et la couleur n’atteint pas le bord supérieur. Le diagramme droit affiche 100% et la couleur atteint tous les bords extérieurs du diagramme.

*Le Volume de gamme de couleurs (VGC) de l’affichage est équivalent ou dépasse le VGC de l’espace de couleurs DCI-P3, tel que vérifié indépendamment par Intertek.
**Le volume de couleurs de 70% désigne les téléviseurs UHD de LG sans technologie NanoCell.
*La technologie traditionnelle désigne les téléviseurs UHD de LG sans la technologie NanoCell.
*Les images sont simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des caractéristiques.

Vous pensez avoir trouvé votre téléviseur idéal ?

OÙ L’ACHETER

Ne ratez plus un seul détail dans les plans sombres.

Grâce à la Gamme complète de gradation et environ 2500 zones individuelles de gradation, le Mini LED QNED de LG propose des noirs plus profonds avec un contrôle de rétroéclairage plus précis afin de fournir plus de contraste et un effet de halo réduit. En résulte une image plus riche et détaillée, même dans les scènes sombres.

Image déroulante d'un téléviseur monté au mur affichant une scène sombre d’un homme avec une lampe à la main. La scène bascule entre un téléviseur de taille normale et un téléviseur MiniLED QNED de LG à grand écran.
An image of a spaceship floating above a crater on a baren planet. Scrolling left to right shows the difference in color when the image is viewed on a conventional LCD display compared with LG QNED MiniLED.

Scène sombre d’un homme avec une lampe à la main. La section en bas à gauche montre l'image sur un téléviseur traditionnel avec l’effet de halo et des couleurs moins claires. L'image plus grande autour montre la scène sur le MiniLED QNED de LG.

Vous pensez avoir trouvé votre téléviseur idéal ?

OÙ L’ACHETER

FILMMAKER MODEMC

Découvrez la perspective du réalisateur.

Le FILMMAKER MODEMC annule le lissage de mouvements tout en conservant les rapports d’aspects, les couleurs et les fréquences de trame d’origine. Cela permet de livrer la vision originale du réalisateur afin que vous puissiez faire l’expérience du film comme prévu.

Dolby Vision IQ et Dolby Atmos

Regardez et écoutez le meilleur de Dolby.

Les téléviseurs Mini LED QNED de LG disposent des plus récentes solutions de Dolby. La Dolby Vision IQ utilise les métadonnées et les détecteurs de lumière intégrés du téléviseur pour optimiser la qualité de l’image selon le genre du contenu et le milieu ambiant, tandis que Dolby Atmos fournit simultanément un son immersif multi-dimensionnel. C’est une puissante combinaison qui assure une expérience cinématique encore plus réaliste.

Un homme et un garçon assis côte à côte sur un canapé à regarder un film sur un téléviseur à grand écran plat. L’écran montre un personnage animé contre un fond noir.

HDR 10 Pro

Une performance dynamique du début à la fin.

La technologie de plage dynamique de LG, la HDR 10 Pro, permet d’ajuster la luminosité afin d’améliorer les couleurs, de révéler des détails infimes et de donner vie à chaque image — elle permet également d’intensifier le contenu HDR ordinaire. Tous vos films et séries préférés seront désormais plus vifs et riches, du début à la fin.

Une image d’une grande falaise sortant de l’eau contre un coucher de soleil orange. L’image à gauche est affichée en HDR et l’image à droite en HDR 10 Pro avec plus de détails.

Le processus structurel du HDR 10 Pro montre l’image de sortie après que le téléviseur LG ait traité l’image d’entrée.

*Les images sont simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des caractéristiques.

Vous pensez avoir trouvé votre téléviseur idéal ?

OÙ L’ACHETER

Calibrage automatique

Perfectionnez votre expérience.

Le Calibrage automatique prend en charge le réglage de haut niveau du matériel, permettant ainsi aux experts d’effectuer des calibrages rapides sur les téléviseurs Mini LED QNED de LG. Cela permet d’assurer que le téléviseur puisse être réglé pour proposer une précision d’image optimisée. Cela aide également à empêcher des déviations de luminance pour garantir une image de grande qualité qui comblera même un œil d’expert.

Un ingénieur dans la salle de travail manipule la manette pour régler une image affichée sur le moniteur.

Services OTT

Tout votre contenu préféré sur demande.

Les téléviseurs Mini LED QNED de LG prennent en charge Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video et Apple TV. Vous pouvez désormais regarder tous vos films, séries télé et documentaires favoris en qualité d’image extraordinaire et avec un son immersif.

Les logos de Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video et Apple TV sont alignés horizontalement. Sous les logos, les affiches de Borat, nouvelle mission filmée d’Amazon Original, La Maison de papier de Netflix, WandaVision de Disney+ et Greyhound : La Bataille de l'Atlantique de Apple TV sont également alignées horizontalement.

*Abonnement Netflix requis.
*Abonnement Disney+ requis. Sous réserve des conditions à http://www.disneyplus.com ⓒ 2020 Disney et de ses entités apparentées.
*Amazon, Prime Video et tous les logos apparentés sont des marques déposées de Amazon.com, Inc. ou de ses filiales. L’adhésion Amazon Prime ou des frais Prime Video s’appliquent. Voir primevideo.com/terms pour plus de détails.
*Abonnement à Apple TV+ requis. Apple, le logo Apple et Apple TV sont des marques déposées d’Apple Inc, enregistrées aux États-Unis et dans d’autres pays.
*Le service pris en charge peut varier selon les pays.

CHOISISSEZ VOTRE QNED

Il y a deux boutons. Le premier, « OÙ L’ACHETER », renvoie à la page affichant un emplacement où acheter et l’autre, « CHOISISSEZ VOTRE QNED », renvoie à la page des produits QNED.