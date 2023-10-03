About Cookies on This Site

JEU VIDÉO QNED OÙ L’ACHETER
JEU VIDÉO QNED
Un plan rapproché d’un personnage de jeu de science fiction portant un casque avec des traits circulaires.

Jeu vidéo QNED.Bourré d’avantages.

Rehaussez votre poste de jeu et prenez l’avantage sur la compétition grâce au Mini LED QNED de LG.

Entraînant les téléviseur ACL de LG encore plus loin vers l’avenir.

Le Mini LED QNED de LG combine les Mini LED avec les technologies Quantum Dot et NanoCell pour créer un écran novateur à la fine pointe de l’industrie. Cette fusion des technologies assure une image d’incroyablement haute qualité avec des noirs plus profonds et des couleurs plus vives. C’est une expérience encore plus immersive de toutes parts.

Une taille extrême pour une immersion maximale.

Faites l’expérience d’un réalisme incroyable lorsque vous jouez sur le Mini LED QNED de LG. L’écran ultra grand assure une immersion extrême qui vous permet de vous plonger à fond dans votre jeu.

Plan arrière d’un homme qui tient une manette de jeu devant un téléviseur à grand écran monté au mur. L’écran montre la cabine de pilotage d’un avion volant au-dessus de l’eau en pleine bataille aérienne.

Optimiseur de jeu vidéo

Tous vos paramètres de jeu en un seul endroit.

L’optimiseur de jeu vidéo fournit des paramètres optimisés pour plusieurs types de jeux, y compris les FPS, RPG et RTS. Vous pouvez accéder à tous les réglages en un seul endroit pour plus de contrôle sur les paramètres d’image et de son. Et vous pouvez également basculer les technologies VRR et AMD FreeSyncMC. Ce contrôle supplémentaire assure que tous vos jeux seront clairs et fluides avec moins de latence, de saccades et de déchirements.

VOIR COMBIEN C’EST PRATIQUE

*La disponibilité des mises à jour logicielles peut varier en fonction du modèle et de la région.

Vous pensez avoir trouvé votre téléviseur idéal ?

Tableau de bord de jeu

Accédez rapidement aux paramètres pendant le jeu.

Le nouveau tableau de bord de jeu est un menu simplifié qui vous permet de vérifier ou d’ajuster rapidement certains paramètres de l’Optimiseur de jeu à la volée – tout au long du jeu. Lorsque le tableau de bord est ouvert, vous pouvez revenir à l’optimiseur pour accéder à d’autres paramètres ou modifier la couleur de l’affichage en tête de style jeu.

*Le service sera disponible à partir du second semestre de l’année.

TRV, ALLM, eARC, HDMI 2.1

Restez en phase avec chaque jeu.

Profitez d’un jeu plus lisse et plus rapide grâce au Mini LED QNED de LG. Le TRV, l’ALLM et l’eARC répondent aux dernières caractéristiques du HDMI 2.1, permettant d’obtenir des contenus en mouvement rapide à une résolution plus élevée et des graphiques fluides et synchronisés.

Une rue baignée de lumière rose avec un engin robotique futuriste et une console de jeu vidéo au dessus de l’image. Deux gros plans de l’engin robotique sont affichés en dessous. L’image gauche floutée montre l’exemple sans VRR et l’image droite nette montre l’exemple avec VRR.

*La date de sortie des mises à jour du micrologiciel pour Dolby Vision® HDR à 4K 120 Hz pour les jeux varie selon le modèle.
*4K 120 Hz est uniquement pris en charge sur les modèles QNED99, QNED95, QNED90 QNED Mini LED.
*VRR n’est pris en charge que sur le modèle QNED90.

Vous pensez avoir trouvé votre téléviseur idéal ?

Jeu à la demande

Le meilleur de vos plateformes préférées.

Le Mini LED QNED de LG vous livre les plus récentes expériences de jeu vidéo avec juste une manette compatible et sans matériel supplémentaire. Google Stadia est un service de jeu à la demande en temps réel qui vous permet de jouer à toute une sélection de jeux palpitants sur votre téléviseur LG. Les téléviseurs Select 2021 de LG sont également les premiers à prendre en charge l’application GeForce NOW de NVIDIA qui vous permet de jouer instantanément aux derniers jeux d’ordinateur les plus populaires et à plus de 35 jeux gratuits, le tout en 1080p et 60 images par seconde. GeForce NOW vous permet de jouer aux titres qui vous appartiennent déjà, ou bien d’acheter de nouveaux jeux depuis des boutiques en ligne populaires comme Steam, Epic Games Store, Ubisoft Connect et Origin.

MODÈLES COMPATIBLES

HGiG

Améliorez votre expérience grâce au HDR.

En tant que membre de HGiG, LG travaille avec certains des plus grands noms du jeu vidéo, que ce soit des développeurs ou des entreprises, afin d’assurer une expérience HDR d’excellente qualité avec le Mini LED QNED de LG. Cela signifie que vous pourrez profiter des tous derniers jeux en HDR avec un réalisme et une immersion inégalés.

Une image en mouvement, une petit maison avec un arbre sur un petit terrain au milieu d’un étang entouré de grands arbres dénudés, avec le texte ’Avec HGiG’ en haut à droite, est plus claire et en meilleure qualité que l’image sans HGiG.

*HGiG est un groupe de sociétés bénévoles de l’industrie des jeux et des écrans de téléviseur qui se réunit pour définir et mettre à disposition du public des lignes directrices visant à améliorer les expériences de jeu en HDR des consommateurs.
*Les images sont simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des caractéristiques.

CHOISISSEZ VOTRE QNED

