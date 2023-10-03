About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
SPORT QNED OÙ L’ACHETER
SPORT QNED
Un grand angle d’un stade de soccer à pleine capacité avec une partie en cours.

Sport QNED.La télévision en forme imbattable.

Créez l’ultime configuration de jour de partie et emportez l’ambiance du stade chez vous grâce au Mini LED QNED de LG.

Entraînant les téléviseur ACL de LG encore plus loin vers l’avenir.

Le Mini LED QNED de LG combine les Mini LED avec les technologies Quantum Dot et NanoCell pour créer un écran novateur à la fine pointe de l’industrie. Cette fusion des technologies assure une image d’incroyablement haute qualité avec des noirs plus profonds et des couleurs plus vives — une expérience qui gagne la partie.

Conçu pour les grands moments.

Faites l’expérience de toute l’atmosphère du stade et voyez tous les tours, détours et jeux comme si vous y étiez, grâce à l’écran ultra grand de 86 pouces du Mini LED QNED de LG.

Vue arrière d’un téléviseur monté au mur diffusant une partie de basketball avec quatre hommes qui la regardent. L’image défilante de gauche à droite montre la différence entre un écran de 43 pouces et un écran de 86 pouces.
Vue arrière d’un téléviseur monté au mur diffusant une partie de basketball avec quatre hommes qui la regardent. L’image défilante de gauche à droite montre la différence entre un écran de 43 pouces et un écran de 86 pouces.

*Les images sont simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des caractéristiques.

100% de cohérence des couleurs

Emportez chez vous toute l’effervescence de la partie.

Le Mini LED QNED de LG reproduit les couleurs avec une vitalité et une précision réaliste, même à partir d’angles large, avec 100% de cohérence des couleurs. Alors asseyez-vous et profitez d’une expérience de jour de partie sans compromis.

Un téléviseur monté au mur dans un décor intérieur moderne diffuse une partie de soccer aux couleurs vives. Deux téléviseurs Mini LED QNED de LG côte à côte affichant une partie de soccer avec un angle centré et hors-axe. L'image reste constamment vive et précise sous les deux angles.

*Cohérence de couleurs à 100% mesurée selon la norme CIE DE2000 certifiée par Intertek, avec des motifs Macbeth de 18 couleurs et un angle de visionnement de ± 30 °.
*Tous les modèles prenant en charge la Cohérence des couleurs à 100% sont certifiés par Intertek.
*Les images sont simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des caractéristiques.

Vous pensez avoir trouvé votre téléviseur idéal ?

OÙ L’ACHETER

Prise en charge ambiophonique Bluetooth

Les sons du stade de tous les côtés.

Connectez facilement des haut-parleurs Bluetooth pour une véritable expérience de son ambiophonique rendant plus riche et réaliste toute l’action à l’écran. Avec le magnifique écran ultra grand du Mini LED QNED de LG, cela permet de reproduire l’expérience des grandes parties dans le confort de votre propre salon.

5 personnes rassemblées devant un téléviseur à écran plat monté au mur et qui regardent une partie de soccer.

*Appareils pris en charge : LG XBOOM Go (PK7/7W/5/5W, PL7/5, PN7/5), LG XBOOM Tower (RL3), LG XBOOM (RM2, RN9/7/5, ON9/7/5).
*Haut-parleurs vendus séparément.

Alerte sportive

Visionnez chaque séquence en temps réel.

Que vous regardez un film ou que vous soyez en plein jeu, l’Alerte sportive vous tient au courant des dernières actualités et parties de vos équipes préférées. Elle vous notifiera également lorsqu’une partie est sur le point de commencer afin d’assurer que vous ne ratiez aucune séquence, même lorsque vous regardez d’autres contenus.

Un homme et une femme sont assis derrière une table basse devant un téléviseur monté au mur qui transmet une partie de soccer.

Différents types de notifications sur les résultats, les calendriers et les heures de début sont affichés horizontalement sous l'image.

*Les sports et les ligues pris en charge peuvent différer selon les pays.

Motion Pro

Ne ratez plus une seconde de l’action.

Visionnez les séquences les plus subtiles grâce à Motion Pro. La technologie de gestion avancée des mouvements réduit le flou cinétique afin de livrer une action plus lisse et une expérience de visionnement plus claire, même pour les sports rapides.

Deux images identiques d’un joueur de hockey sur gazon frappant la balle sur un terrain détrempé. L’image de gauche montre la vue dont on disposerait à partir d’un téléviseur ACL conventionnel et l’image de droite montre l’image sur le MiniLED QNED de LG.

*Comparé aux téléviseurs UHD ordinaires de LG sans technologie NanoCell.
*Les images sont simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des caractéristiques.

CHOISISSEZ VOTRE QNED

Il y a deux boutons. Le premier, « OÙ L’ACHETER », renvoie à la page affichant un emplacement où acheter et l’autre, « CHOISISSEZ VOTRE QNED », renvoie à la page des produits QNED.