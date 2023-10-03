About Cookies on This Site

TECHNOLOGIE QNED OÙ L’ACHETER
TECHNOLOGIE QNED
Plan rapproché de vagues vivement colorées de matière aux couleurs rouge, bleue, verte et jaune.

Sport QNED.La télévision en forme imbattable.

Créez l’ultime configuration de jour de partie et emportez l’ambiance du stade chez vous grâce au Mini LED QNED de LG.

Quantum Dot, NanoCell et Mini LEDs. Un mélange technologique révolutionnaire.

Le Mini LED QNED de LG combine les Mini LED avec les technologies Quantum Dot et NanoCell pour créer un écran novateur à la fine pointe de l’industrie. Cette fusion des technologies assure une image d’incroyablement haute qualité avec des noirs plus profonds et des couleurs plus vives — une expérience qui gagne la partie.

Mini LED

Les Mini LED font toute la différence.

Les Mini LED, une technologie avancée de source lumineuse, sont sensiblement plus petits que les rétroéclairages des écrans ACL conventionnels. Cela permet au Mini LED QNED de LG de disposer de plus de LED et de plus de zones de gradation à l’écran. En résulte une luminosité maximale plus élevée, des noirs plus profonds et un niveau de précision et de détail tout simplement inégalé par les téléviseurs conventionnels.

La perspective la plus raffinée des téléviseurs ACL de LG.

Le Mini LED QNED de LG dispose d’environ 30000 Mini LED afin de produire une image lumineuse et de grande qualité, tandis que près de 2500 zones de gradation uniques assurent des noirs épatants avec un effet de halo réduit, même dans les scènes les plus sombres. L’image qui en résulte est tellement belle qu’on dirait de la magie.

Une image de montgolfières dans un ciel nocturne. L’image est divisée en trois parties. La partie gauche montre la gradation des LED, la partie du milieu montre la gamme complète avec des couleurs améliorées mais un peu de halo et la partie droite montre le Mini LED QNED de LG avec des noirs profonds et presque aucun halo. Des images de trois différents types d’éclairage LED. La partie gauche est éclairée avec un effet de halo important. La gamme complète au milieu montre une image améliorée avec un peu de halo. La partie droite montre le Mini LED QNED de LG avec de nombreuses petites lumières et une image nette.

Vous pensez avoir trouvé votre téléviseur idéal ?

OÙ L’ACHETER

100% de volume de couleurs

Un spectacle incroyable de couleurs.

Grâce à l’exceptionnelle technologie de reproduction des couleurs de LG, les couleurs atteignent leur plein volume sur le Mini LED QNED de LG. Avec une certification tierce indépendante, l’affichage évolué capture de façon précise une gamme de couleurs plus large afin de livrer des couleurs plus riches qui restent vives même aux niveaux les plus élevés. Cela assure une expérience dynamique et conserve les couleurs voulues à l’origine.

Diagrammes côte à côte des spectres de volume de couleurs. Le diagramme gauche affiche 70% et la couleur n’atteint pas le bord supérieur. Le diagramme droit affiche 100% et la couleur atteint tous les bords extérieurs du diagramme.

Vérifié de façon indépendante par Intertek, le Volume des couleurs à 100% signifie que le Mini LED QNED de LG est en mesure de diffuser 100% du spectre DCI-P3 sur un espace de couleurs en 3D qui recouvre toute la gamme de luminosité du téléviseur. En bref, cela signifie que les couleurs restent vives et réalistes peu importe combien l’écran est sombre ou lumineux.

*Le Volume de gamme de couleurs (VGC) de l’affichage est équivalent ou dépasse le VGC de l’espace de couleurs DCI-P3, tel que vérifié indépendamment par Intertek.
**Le volume de couleurs de 70% désigne les téléviseurs UHD de LG sans technologie NanoCell.
*Les images sont simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des caractéristiques.

100% de cohérence des couleurs

Une couleur extraordinaire à des angles incroyables.

Les couleurs sont non seulement stupéfiantes à haute luminosité sur le Mini LED QNED de LG, mais elles sont également restituées de façon hautement uniforme grâce à la technologie d’affichage novatrice du téléviseur. La cohérence des couleurs représente la cohérence de l'affichage en termes de couleur et de luminosité, mesurée à des angles de ± 30 °. Grâce à la Cohérence des couleurs à 100%, tout le contenu que vous regardez sur le Mini LED QNED de LG est affiché en couleurs riches et originales, même à des angles larges.

Deux téléviseurs Mini LED QNED de LG côte à côte affichant une image de ballons multicolores devant un café, avec un angle centré et un angle hors-axe. L'image reste constamment vive et précise sous les deux angles.

*Cohérence de couleurs à 100% mesurée selon la norme CIE DE2000 certifiée par Intertek, avec des motifs Macbeth de 18 couleurs et un angle de visionnement de ± 30 °.
*Tous les modèles prenant en charge la Cohérence des couleurs à 100% sont certifiés par Intertek.
*Les images sont simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des caractéristiques.

Grand

Un écran plus grand pour une immersion affolante.

La beauté intégrale de l’affichage du Mini LED QNED de LG est d’autant plus spectaculaire lorsqu’on la voit sur un écran ultra grand. Environ 30000 Mini LED et la technologie de restitution des couleurs propre à LG vous livrent tout ce que vous regardez avec des détails et une clarté améliorés, même sur notre plus grand écran de 86 pouces, vous permettant ainsi de vous perdre encore plus facilement dans vos contenus préférés.

Une image d’un téléviseur MiniLED QNED de LG à grand écran monté sur un mur en ciment gris et dénudé. Deux fauteuils sont disposés devant le téléviseur et l’écran affiche une scène verte et bucolique.

L’innovation dont tout le monde parle.

« Ils ont amélioré les écrans LED pour se rapprocher des affichages OLED en rétrécissant chaque LED individuel. »

VOIR TOUTE LA VIDÉO

Le YouTubeur de technologies Unbox Therapy devant un téléviseur Mini LED QNED de LG. L’écran montre un troupeau d’éléphants autour d’un arbre.

Vous pensez avoir trouvé votre téléviseur idéal ?

OÙ L’ACHETER

CHOISISSEZ VOTRE QNED

