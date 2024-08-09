Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Réfrigérateur à profondeur de comptoir MAX<sup>MC</sup> d’une capacité de 21 pi3 à 3 portes avec porte à deux battants

LF21G6200S

Réfrigérateur à profondeur de comptoir MAXMC d’une capacité de 21 pi3 à 3 portes avec porte à deux battants

Front view with America's Most Reliable Badge
What Is Counter-Depth?

En toute simplicité

Moins profonds, les réfrigérateurs à profondeur de comptoir de LG s’alignent sur votre comptoir et vos armoires pour une intégration tout en élégance, à moindre prix.

Automatic Ice Maker

Machine à glaçons automatique installée en usine

Notre machine à glaçons intégrée produit automatiquement des glaçons afin que vous puissiez toujours avoir de la glace à portée de main pour les journées chaudes d’été ou lorsque vous recevez des invités.

Stylish design you can't wait to get your hands on

Un quotidien qui a du style

Profitez de tous les avantages de l’acier inoxydable sans avoir à vous encombrer de produits nettoyants particuliers ni à porter une attention constante à votre réfrigérateur. La finition résistante aux taches de LG se nettoie facilement avec un chiffon doux et sec pour une cuisine à votre goût qui s’occupe du quotidien.

Environmentally Friendly

Économisez de l’argent. Économisez de l’énergie.

Avec un réfrigérateur qui consomme au moins 20 % moins d’énergie que ne l’exigent les normes fédérales, vous verrez tout un impact : sur votre consommation énergétique, sur votre facture d’électricité et, plus important encore, sur l’environnement.

Peace of mind built-in

Restez connecté

Qu’il s’agisse de fabriquer des glaçons supplémentaires pour le souper ou de recevoir des notifications sur votre téléphone intelligent lorsque la porte est laissée ouverte, vous pouvez utiliser l’application ThinQMD pour contrôler des fonctionnalités clés et obtenir des notifications importantes, où que vous soyez, en tout temps. Cette application fonctionne même avec l’Assistant Google ou Alexa d’Amazon pour que vous puissiez lancer des fonctions intelligentes avec votre voix.

Caractéristique clé

  • Total du volume (pi³)

    20,8

  • Dimensions de l’emballage (L x H x P, pouces)

    34 7/16" x 70 13/16" x 32 7/8"

  • Consommation d’énergie (kWh/année)

    0

  • Type de compresseur

    Compresseur intelligent à inversion

  • InstaView

    Non

  • Porte dans la porte

    Non

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Oui

  • finir (porte)

    Acier inoxydable résistant aux taches

CARACTÉRISTIQUES DE BASE

  • Marque

    LG

  • Type de produit

    Portes françaises (3 portes)

  • Profondeur standard/de comptoir

    Profondeur de comptoir

COMMANDES ET AFFICHAGE

  • Écran à DEL interne

    Écran supérieur intérieur

  • Gel express

    Oui

  • Avertisseur de porte

    Oui

MATÉRIAU ET FINITION

  • Type de poignée

    Barre + poignées en creux (hybride)

  • Conduit plat en métal (Metal Fresh)

    Non

  • Extérieur résistant aux empreintes et aux taches

    Non

  • Porte arrondie

    Plate

  • finir (porte)

    Acier inoxydable résistant aux taches

SYSTÈME DE DISTRIBUTION D’EAU ET DE GLAÇONS

  • Distributeur d’eau uniquement

    Non

  • Machine à glaçons_Manuelle

    Non

  • Capacité de stockage de glaçons (lb)

    N/A

  • Production de glaçons quotidienne (lb)

    3,5 / 3,8 (IcePlus)

  • Témoin du distributeur

    Non

  • Machine à glaçons double

    Non

  • Machine à glaçons automatique

    Oui (dans l’armoire, installée en usine)

  • Nom du modèle du filtre à eau

    LT1000P

  • Système de filtration d’eau

    Non

  • Distributeur d’eau et de glaçons

    Non

CARACTÉRISTIQUES

  • Door Cooling+

    Non

  • Mode sabbat

    Oui

  • Charnières de porte à fermeture automatique

    Non

  • InstaView

    Non

  • Porte dans la porte

    Non

CAPACITÉ

  • Total du volume (pi³)

    20,8

  • Volume du réfrigérateur (pi³)

    14,2

  • Volume du congélateur (pi³)

    6,6

PERFORMANCE

  • Consommation d’énergie (kWh/année)

    0

  • Type de compresseur

    Compresseur intelligent à inversion

TECHNOLOGIE INTELLIGENTE

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Oui

  • Service à la clientèle proactif

    Non

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Oui

  • Ver. de Smart Learner

    Non

COMPARTIMENT DE RÉFRIGÉRATEUR

  • Éclairage du réfrigérateur

    DEL sur le dessus

  • Tablette_Pliante

    Non

  • Grand tiroir garde-manger

    Non

  • Bac à légumes

    Oui (2)

  • en mouvement panier de porte

    Non

  • Balconnet_Transparent

    6

  • Tablette en porte-à-faux

    Non

  • Tablette_Verre trempé

    2 pleine longueur

COMPARTIMENT MULTIPIÈCE

  • Tiroir convertible

    Non

  • Tiroir complètement convertible

    Non

CODE À BARRE

  • Code à barre

    195174069943

COMPARTIMENT DE CONGÉLATEUR

  • Type de porte

    Tiroir coulissant

  • Tiroir en plastique DuraBase

    Oui

  • Séparateur de tiroir

    Oui

  • Tiroir_Congélateur

    Organisation à 2 niveaux

DIMENSIONS ET POIDS

  • Dégagement pour l’installation

    Arrière 2 po

  • Dimensions de l’emballage (L x H x P, pouces)

    34 7/16" x 70 13/16" x 32 7/8"

  • DIMENSIONS DE L'APPAREIL (L x H x P)

    32 15/16" x 69 15/16" x 31 1/4"

  • Largeur avec la porte ouverte à 90° sans la poignée (po)

    36 11/16"

  • Largeur avec la porte ouverte à 90° avec la poignée (po)

    41 5/8"

  • Profondeur totale avec la porte ouverte à 90° (po)

    41 11/16"

  • Profondeur avec la poignée (po)

    31 1/4"

  • Profondeur sans la poignée (po)

    28 3/4"

  • Profondeur sans la porte (po)

    24 13/16"

  • Hauteur jusqu’au-dessus du caisson (po)

    68 5/8"

  • Hauteur à la charnière ou à la décoration de couvercle de porte (po)

    69 15/16"

  • Poids brut (lb)

    238,7

