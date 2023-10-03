About Cookies on This Site

Quelles sont les options de financement offertes sur LG boutique en ligne

Découvrez les options de financement disponibles sur LG boutique en ligne!

Notre promesse Life’s Good.

Découvrez les options de financement disponibles sur LG boutique en ligne! Achetez maintenant

Répartissez vos paiements avec Affirm




Répartissez le coût d’un achat de 300 à 10 000 dollars en 3 à 24 versements mensuels faciles à payer. Sélectionnez Affirm lors du paiement.* TAEG de 0 à 32 % (le cas échéant et sous réserve des limitations réglementaires provinciales). 

Sous réserve de vérification et d’approbation de l’admissibilité.

 

 

Un acompte peut être exigé. Consultez les conditions réelles à la caisse.

Qu’est-ce qu’Affirm?

 

 

Affirm (anciennement connu sous le nom de PayBright) est l’une des principales plateformes de paiements échelonnés au Canada. Elle offre des solutions aux acheteurs pour acheter maintenant et payer plus tard chez leurs détaillants préférés, tant en magasin qu’en ligne. En sélectionnant Affirm comme méthode de paiement à la caisse, les clients peuvent profiter immédiatement de leur achat, tout en répartissant leurs paiements.

Pourquoi utiliser Affirm?

Préqualifiez-vous avant d’acheter



Obtenez votre limite de dépenses Affirm pendant que vous faites vos achats.

Passage en caisse rapide et pratique



Passez votre commande rapidement et facilement en choisissant Affirm comme mode de paiement à la caisse. Saisissez quelques renseignements pour obtenir votre approbation instantanément et procéder à votre achat.

Paiements faciles





Avec Affirm, les paiements se feront automatiquement chaque mois en utilisant le mode de paiement de votre choix. Les modes de paiement offerts peuvent varier en fonction de la modalité de paiement sélectionnée.

Comment utiliser Affirm?

1. Sélectionnez Affirm à la caisse.


Faites vos achats dans vos magasins préférés qui offrent Affirm et sélectionnez Affirm comme option de paiement à la caisse.

2. Configurez votre plan.




Utilisez votre numéro de téléphone mobile et votre adresse courriel pour configurer votre plan Affirm en 60 secondes.Sous réserve d’une approbation de crédit.

3. Profitez de votre achat!




Confirmez vos modalités de paiement et le tour est joué! Profitez de votre achat aujourd’hui et répartissez le coût.

Questions fréquemment posées

Q.

Y a-t-il des conditions pour utiliser Affirm?

R.

Oui. Voici les conditions :

  • Avoir l’âge légal de la majorité dans la province ou le territoire où vous habitez.
  •  Être résident du Canada.
  • Détenir une carte de crédit canadienne Visa, Mastercard, Amex ou Discover, ou une carte de débit Visa ou Mastercard (avec le logo Visa/Mastercard), qui peut être utilisée pour les transactions en ligne.
  • Posséder un numéro de téléphone canadien compatible avec les SMS.
  • Atteindre la taille minimale du panier requise pour utiliser Affirm comme option de paiement à la caisse.
Q.

Est-ce qu’Affirm procède à une vérification de solvabilité?

R.

Pour en savoir plus sur Affirm et les vérifications de solvabilité, veuillez lire la FAQ sur le site d’aide d’Affirm.

Q.

Comment dois-je effectuer mes paiements?

R.

À la caisse, vous pouvez mettre en place des paiements automatiques préautorisés pratiques qui factureront

votre carte de débit ou de crédit Visa/Mastercard canadienne.

Q.

Quels modes de paiement sont acceptés?

R.

Affirm accepte actuellement les cartes de crédit ou de débit Visa et Mastercard. Les modes de paiement offerts peuvent varier en fonction des modalités de paiement sélectionnées.

 

Veuillez noter que les cartes prépayées ne sont pas acceptées.

Q.

 J’ai encore des questions?

R.

Pour trouver de plus amples renseignements, veuillez consulter le centre d’aide Affirm ou cliquer ici pour communiquer avec nous.

Tableau des paiements

 Options de financement

Tailles du panierDurées de financementOptions
De 300 $ à 1 500 $3 moisPrêt portant intérêt (jusqu’à 32 %)
 6 moisPrêt portant intérêt (jusqu’à 32 %)
 12 moisPrêt portant intérêt (jusqu’à 32 %)
De 1 500 $ à 3 000 $6 moisPrêt portant intérêt (jusqu’à 32 %)
 12 moisPrêt portant intérêt (jusqu’à 32 %)
 18 moisPrêt portant intérêt (jusqu'à 32 %)
De 3 000 $ à 10 000 $6 moisPrêt portant intérêt (jusqu’à 32 %)
 12 moisPrêt portant intérêt (jusqu’à 32 %)
 24 moisPrêt portant intérêt (jusqu’à 32 %)