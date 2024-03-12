About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Téléviseur UHD intelligent 4K UR90 de 65 po de LG

Caractéristiques

Galerie

Spécifications

Avis

Assistance

Où acheter

Téléviseur UHD intelligent 4K UR90 de 65 po de LG

65UR9000PUA

Téléviseur UHD intelligent 4K UR90 de 65 po de LG

(2)
Vista frontal del televisor LG UHD

* Les images utilisées dans l’aperçu du produit ci-dessous sont à des fins de représentation.

* Reportez-vous à la galerie d’images en haut de la page pour obtenir une représentation précise.

Une image de deux montagnes rocheuses superposées montre le contraste et les détails.

Dévoilez tous les détails

Le téléviseur UHD de LG doté de la technologie HDR10 Pro offre des niveaux de luminosité optimisés pour des couleurs vives et des détails remarquables.

* La technologie HDR10 Pro n’est pas un format. La reproduction tonale dynamique de LG est appliquée image par image pour le contenu HDR10.

Processeur AI α5 4K de sixième génération

Améliorez votre expérience de visionnement

Le processeur AI α5 4K de sixième génération améliore le téléviseur UHD de LG afin de vous offrir une expérience immersive.

* Le téléviseur UR80 de 86 po est doté du processeur AI α7 4K  de sixième génération.

Vue d’un paysage naturel sur laquelle on peut voir la comparaison de la qualité de l’image entre du contenu non 4K et du contenu 4K optimisé.

Redéfinissez l’échelle du 4KRedefine Scale of 4K

Visionnez en 4K du contenu qui n’est pas en format 4K sur de grands écrans UHD pour profiter d’une meilleure clarté et d’une plus grande précision en tout temps.

* La qualité d’image du contenu optimisé varie en fonction de la résolution de la source.

Son IA Pro

Une immersion sonore riche. Les algorithmes d’apprentissage en profondeur du son IA Pro améliorent le son en convertissant 2 canaux audio en son ambiophonique virtuel à 5.1.2 canaux, pour que vous profitiez d’un son complet pour tout le contenu que vous aimez. Les paramètres sonores sont automatiquement réglés en fonction du contenu que vous regardez, ce qui vous permet de profiter d’une expérience audiovisuelle exceptionnelle.

Le son IA Pro est activé et une image est affichée comme si un son riche remplissait l’espace avec des effets sonores.

 

* Le téléviseur UR80 de 86 po est doté d’un processeur IA α7 4K de sixième génération.

* Les modèles UR78 et UR73 prennent en charge le passage au son ambiophonique virtuel à 5.1 canaux.

Le son IA Pro est activé et une image est affichée comme si un son riche remplissait l’espace avec des effets sonores.

Contrôle intelligent de la luminosité

Le contrôle intelligent de la luminosité garantit un niveau de luminosité parfait dans n’importe quel environnement en s’adaptant à la luminosité de l’éclairage ambiant.

Écran présentant une image de forêt, dont la luminosité est ajustée en fonction de l’environnement.

Un téléviseur UHD fixé au mur derrière une table dans un décor de style zen.

Visionnez votre téléviseur UHD à un tout autre niveau

Regardez vos contenus préférés de plus près grâce au téléviseur UHD 4K ultragrand.

L’installation parfaite pour un son complet

Associez tout ce que vous aimez regarder à un son parfaitement limpide, diffusé de la façon dont il était destiné à être entendu.

Une moitié inférieure de l’écran et une moitié de la barre de son. Le téléviseur affiche des chevaux blancs courant au-dessus de l’eau.
Paramètres diversifiés

Interface WOW

Paramètres diversifiés

Lorsque votre barre de son est connectée à un téléviseur de LG, le mode audio passe automatiquement au mode Barre de son. Vous pouvez également profiter de trois modes supplémentaires pour une expérience sonore optimale.


* Cette fonctionnalité est prise en charge par certains modèles de téléviseurs 2023 uniquement. La prise en charge varie selon le modèle.

* La prise en charge des fonctionnalités varie selon le modèle de barre de son LG.

Nouvel écran d’accueil webOS 23

Adapté à vos préférences

De votre contenu favori à votre mode de visualisation préféré, le nouvel écran d’accueil webOS 23 est la plateforme qui s’adapte entièrement à vos besoins.


* La disponibilité du service peut varier selon la région ou le pays.

* Des abonnements distincts sont nécessaires pour profiter des services par contournement.

Mon profil

Obtenez des recommandations de films sur mesure, un aperçu des prochains matchs de votre équipe et des notifications personnalisées, le tout à partir d’un seul endroit qui vous est consacré.

* Le mouvement du curseur est lié à la télécommande Magic; en vente séparément. Une télécommande standard est fournie avec ce modèle.

* Un contenu réduit ou limité peut être affiché en fonction de la région et de la connectivité du réseau.

* Il est possible de créer un nombre illimité de profils, mais l’écran d’accueil n’en affichera que dix.

Tuile à accès rapide

Trouvez facilement des applications, des recommandations de contenu pour divers centres d’intérêt, notamment la musique, les jeux, la bureautique à domicile et bien plus encore grâce à la tuile à accès rapide dédiée.

Le visage d’un homme est affiché sur l’écran du téléviseur, et des mots-clés recommandés sont affichés à proximité.

Fonctionnalité AI Concierge

Obtenez des recommandations de nouveaux contenus à visionner en fonction de l’historique de vos recherches vocales.

* La disponibilité du service peut varier selon les régions et les séries.

* La fonctionnalité « For you keyword » ne peut être fournie que dans les pays qui prennent en charge le traitement du langage naturel (TLN) dans leur langue maternelle.

La caméra passe d’un gros plan du dessus du téléviseur à un gros plan de l’avant du téléviseur. L’écran du téléviseur affiche une aurore verte. La caméra fait un zoom arrière pour montrer un très grand salon. Le salon est gris et la fenêtre extérieure laisse apparaître une forêt.

L’adaptation parfaite à votre espace

Le téléviseur UHD de LG présente désormais une conception mince et un cadre minimaliste qui s’intègrent parfaitement à votre décoration intérieure.

* La fixation murale nécessite un support de fixation murale séparé, non fourni.

Assistant intelligent et connectivité

Le téléviseur UHD de LG porte la commodité à un niveau supérieur grâce à la prise en charge d’Alexa d’Amazon intégrée, d’Apple AirPlay, de HomeKit et de Matter. Surveillez en toute simplicité les appareils connectés et vérifiez les renseignements presque instantanément à l’aide de votre voix.

Le logo d’Alexa intégrée. Le logo de la compatibilité avec Apple AirPlay. Le logo de la compatibilité avec Apple Home. Le logo de la compatibilité avec Matter.

*Les services et les fonctionnalités pris en charge par « Matter » peuvent varier en fonction des appareils connectés. La connexion initiale entre ThinQ et Matter doit s’effectuer par l’intermédiaire de l’application mobile ThinQ.

* Apple, le logo Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay et HomeKit sont des marques d’Apple inc. déposées aux États-Unis et dans d’autres pays.

* Les menus et les applications pris en charge peuvent varier selon les pays.

* La disponibilité de la commande vocale peut varier selon les produits et les pays.

* Les menus affichés peuvent être différents au moment de la sortie de l’appareil.

* La prise en charge d’AirPlay 2 et de HomeKit peut varier selon les régions.

* La prise en charge d’Alexa d’Amazon peut varier en fonction de la langue et de la région.

Image montrant un couple regardant une émission sur un téléviseur UHD de LG.

Une immersion à la maison comme au cinéma

Regardez du contenu en 4K et profitez d’une expérience de visionnement cinématographique.

FILMMAKER MODEMC (mode Cinéaste)

Profitez des films tels qu’ils ont été conçus par le réalisateur, sans modification de la texture ou d’autres paramètres visuels du film.

Un réalisateur de film regarde un grand moniteur de télévision et fait un montage. L’écran du téléviseur montre une grue sur un ciel violet. Le logo FILMMAKER MODE se trouve dans le coin inférieur droit.

* La prise en charge du FILMMAKER MODEMC peut varier selon le pays.

Un réalisateur de film regarde un grand moniteur de télévision et fait un montage. L’écran du téléviseur montre une grue sur un ciel violet. Le logo FILMMAKER MODE se trouve dans le coin inférieur droit.

On voit les logos des plateformes de services de diffusion en continu et des séquences correspondantes à côté de chaque logo. On y trouve des images de Mercredi de Netflix, de TED LASSO d’Apple TV, de Trésor national de Disney+, de Les Anneaux de Pouvoir de PRIME VIDEO et du léopard de LG CHANNELS.

Divertissement

Contenu illimité sur demande

Visionnez facilement le contenu des plus grandes plateformes de diffusion directement sur le téléviseur UHD de LG.

* Un abonnement à Netflix est nécessaire.

* La disponibilité du contenu et des applications peut varier selon le pays ou la région. Un abonnement séparé est nécessaire pour Disney+. (c) Disney et ses entités apparentées, 2022.

* Apple, le logo d’Apple et Apple TV sont des marques de commerce d’Apple inc., déposées aux États-Unis et dans d’autres pays.

* Apple TV+ ou certains contenus peuvent ne pas être disponibles dans toutes les régions.

* Apple TV+ nécessite un abonnement.

* Amazon, Prime Video et tous les logos associés sont des marques de commerce d’Amazon.com, inc. ou de ses filiales. Des frais d’adhésion à Amazon Prime et à Prime Video s’appliquent. Consultez le site primevideo.com/terms pour obtenir de plus amples renseignements.

* Les services offerts peuvent varier selon le pays.

* Le nombre de chaînes et le contenu disponible peuvent varier selon le produit et la région.

Votre meilleure expérience de jeu à vie commence ici

Transformez votre expérience grâce à des jeux rapides et fluides et sentez-vous véritablement immergé dans le jeu.

Optimiseur de jeu

HGiG

Jeux en nuage

Optimiseur de jeu et tableau de bord

Trouvez facilement des applications, des recommandations de contenu pour divers centres d’intérêt, notamment la musique, les jeux, la bureautique à domicile et bien plus encore grâce à la tuile à accès rapide dédiée.

HGiG

LG s’est associée à certains des plus grands noms de l’industrie du jeu, ce qui vous permet de profiter des derniers jeux HDR et de plonger au cœur de votre jeu.

Jeux en nuage

Bénéficiez d’un accès élargi à vos jeux préférés grâce à la compatibilité avec les plateformes de jeux en nuage par l’intermédiaire de GeForce NOW.

* La disponibilité des mises à jour logicielles peut varier selon le modèle et la région.

* Les éléments du menu Optimiseur de jeu peuvent varier d’une série à l’autre.

* HGiG est un groupe bénévole d’entreprises des secteurs des jeux et des téléviseurs qui se réunissent pour définir et mettre à la disposition du public des lignes directrices visant à améliorer l’expérience des consommateurs en matière de jeux HDR.

* Les partenariats offerts peuvent varier selon le pays.

Une boîte à fleurs recyclée à partir de l’emballage d’un téléviseur UHD de LG.

Développement durable

Plus écologique pour la planète

L’emballage repensé du téléviseur UHD de LG fait appel à une impression en une seule couleur et est recyclable.

* Le contenu de la boîte peut varier selon le modèle ou le pays.

Imprimer

Caractéristique clé

Type d’affichage

4K UHD

Taux de rafraîchissement

60Hz (natif)

Processeur d’image

ProcesseurIAα5 4K de sixième génération

HDR (imagerie à grande gamme dynamique)

HDR10/HLG

Sortie audio

20W

Système de haut-parleurs

2.0canaux

Toutes les spécifications

DIMENSIONS ET POIDS

Dimensions du téléviseur sans socle (LxHxP)

1 456x840x29,7

Dimension de l’emballage (LxHxP)

1 660x970x172

Poids de l’emballage (à l’étranger)

30,9

Dimensions du téléviseur avec socle (LxHxP)

1 456x904x295

Socle du téléviseur (LxP)

1 167x295

Poids du téléviseur sans socle

23,6

Poids du téléviseur avec socle

24,0

Support VESA (L x H)

300x300

ACCESSIBILITÉ

Contraste élevé

Oui

Échelle de gris

Oui

Inversion des couleurs

Oui

ACCESSOIRES INCLUS

Câble d’alimentation

Oui (détachable)

Télécommande

Télécommande Magic

Piles pour la télécommande

Oui (AA x 2ch.)

AUDIO

Réglage acoustique IA

Oui

SonIA

SonIA Pro (passage en 5.1.2 virtuel)

Codec audio

AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X 
(voir le manuel)

Sortie audio

20W

Prise en charge de l’ambiophonie Bluetooth

Oui (lecture à deux voies)

Voix claires pro

Oui

Synchronisation sonore de LG

Oui

Sortie audio simultanée

Oui

Partage du mode sonore

Oui

Orientation des haut-parleurs

Rayonnement vers le bas

Système de haut-parleurs

2.0canaux

CONNECTIVITÉ

Prise en charge Bluetooth

Oui (v5.0)

Entrée Ethernet

1ch.

Canal de retour audio HDMI

eARC (HDMI2)

EntréeHDMI

3ch. (prise en charge d’eARC, MAFL conforme à HDMI2.1)

Entrée RF (antenne/câble)

1ch.

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Oui

SPDIF (sortie audio numérique optique)

1ch.

EntréeUSB

2ch. (v2.0)

Wi-Fi

Oui (Wi-Fi5)

JEUX

MAFL (mode automatique à faible latence)

Oui

Optimiseur de jeu

Oui (tableau de bord de jeu)

Mode HGIG

Oui

IMAGE (AFFICHAGE)

Type de rétroéclairage

Bordure

Résolution d’écran

ultra-HD 4K (3 840 x 2 160)

Type d’affichage

4K UHD

Taux de rafraîchissement

60Hz (natif)

IMAGE (TRAITEMENT)

Processeur d’image

ProcesseurIAα5 4K de sixième génération

Contrôle intelligent de la luminosité

Oui

Mise à l’échelle supérieure IA

Mise à l’échelle supérieure4K

Technologie de gradation

Gradation locale

Reproduction tonale dynamique

Oui

MODE CINÉASTEMC

Oui

HDR (imagerie à grande gamme dynamique)

HDR10/HLG

Mode Image

9modes (Éclatant, Standard, Éco, Cinéma, Sports, Jeu, Cinéaste, [ISF] Expert [pièce lumineuse], [ISF] Expert [pièce sombre])

ALIMENTATION

Alimentation (tension, fréquence)

120Vc.a., 50/60Hz

Consommation d’énergie en veille

Moins de 0,5W

TÉLÉVISEUR INTELLIGENT

Paramètres familiaux

Oui

Navigateur Web complet

Oui

Reconnaissance vocale intelligente

Oui

Télécommande Magic

Intégré

Système d’exploitation

webOS23

Partage entre pièces

Oui (récepteur)

Application de téléphone intelligent à distance

Oui (LGThinQ)

Alertes sportives

Oui

ThinQ

Oui

Prise en charge des camérasUSB

Oui

Ce que les gens disent

Acheter directement

Vista frontal del televisor LG UHD

65UR9000PUA

Téléviseur UHD intelligent 4K UR90 de 65 po de LG