  • Vue de face
  • Vue de face et de dessus
  • Vue de dessus
  • Vue arrière
  • Vue de face et du côté gauche
  • Vue de face et du côté gauche avec la grille séparée
  • Gros plan du côté droit
  • Gros plan des boutons
  • Gros plan de la grille
  • Gros plan des ports
  • Carte de l’APU : Conçue pour offrir un son clair et équilibré
  • Carte de l’APU : Le son IA Pro optimise le son en fonction du genre.
  • Carte de l’APU : L’interface WOW offre un contrôle intégré de votre barre de son sur le téléviseur de LG.
principales caractéristiques

  • Nouvel ensemble acoustique
  • Son AI Pro
  • Interface WOW

La barre de son LG S20A est placée sur un meuble pour téléviseur en bois, sous un téléviseur et entre ses supports. Le téléviseur affiche une voiture rouge avec de la fumée.

Barre de son LG S20A

Un son équilibré dans un format compact

Découvrez ce que vous n’attendez pas d’une barre de son compacte et autonome. Un son plus clair et plus équilibré remplit votre espace et rehausse chaque instant.

*Affichée sur un téléviseur de 48 pouces à des fins de démonstration.

**L’apparence du produit peut varier en fonction des paramètres et d’autres facteurs.

Sur l’image de gauche, on voit deux barres de son S20A. L’une montre les parties intérieures telles que les caissons de basses et les haut-parleurs d’aigus sans la grille, et l’autre montre la face arrière. Sur le côté droit, le logo dts et le logo Dolby Digital audio sont affichés. L’image centrale montre l’écran de trois téléviseurs : le premier affiche une scène et une personne avec un micro à la main, le deuxième, une journaliste qui tient un micro et une tablette, et le troisième, un cheval. Sous les téléviseurs, on voit la barre de son SH5A et des images de réglages d’égalisateur sont affichées. Dans la partie inférieure, trois icônes sont affichées : MUSIQUE, VOIX et CINÉMA. Sur l’image de droite, un téléviseur installé au mur affiche l’écran d’accueil webOS de LG. La barre de son SH5A est placée sous le téléviseur, sur son meuble. À gauche, une partie de la télécommande du téléviseur de LG est affichée. À droite, quatre icônes montrent les fonctions de l’interface WOW.

Conçue pour offrir un son clair et équilibré

Dotée de caissons de basses intégrés, la barre de son offre un son immersif dans une conception compacte. L’ensemble acoustique amélioré, comprenant deux haut-parleurs d’aigus et un récupérateur passif, crée un son clair et équilibré.

Deux barres de son S20A sont présentées. L’une montre les parties intérieures telles que les caissons de basses et les haut-parleurs d’aigus sans la grille, et l’autre montre la face arrière. Sur le côté droit, le logo dts et le logo Dolby Digital audio sont affichés.

Son AI Pro

L’AI optimise le son pour chaque genre

L’AI optimise le son pour chaque genre.

*La vidéo est utilisée à des fins de démonstration.

WOW Orchestra

Le téléviseur et la barre de son se synchronisent pour offrir un son impeccable.

La barre de son fonctionne en parfaite synergie avec le téléviseur de LG, comme un orchestre. Le son est diffusé simultanément pour élargir le champ sonore. La barre de son diffuse le son principal tandis que le téléviseur diffuse les fréquences moyennes et élevées pour améliorer la clarté.

Un concert de violon est diffusé sur le téléviseur de LG fixé au mur. Des images représentent l’effet sonore virtuel qui est émis simultanément par le téléviseur de LG et la barre de son LG S20A, et montrent le fonctionnement de WOW Orchestra.

*Images d’écran simulées.

**Téléviseurs compatibles avec WOW Orchestra : OLED T4/Z3/Z2/M5/M4/M3/G5/G4/G3/G2/C5/C4/C3/C2/CS5/CS/B5/B5E/B4/B3/B2/A3/A2, QNED 99/9M/95/90/89/85/82/80 (QNED 80 : prise en charge limitée aux modèles des années 2022, 2023 et 2025), NANO 90/80 (2025 seulement), UHD UA75/UA73 (2025 seulement). Les téléviseurs compatibles peuvent varier en fonction de l’année de sortie.

***Veuillez noter que le service peut ne pas être offert au moment de l’achat. Une mise à jour logicielle peut être nécessaire. Une connexion au réseau et/ou une application sont nécessaires pour les mises à jour (téléviseur et/ou barre de son).

Interface WOW

Contrôle intégré de votre barre de son par le téléviseur de LG

Profitez d’une synergie inégalée en jumelant votre barre de son à un téléviseur de LG. Réglez les modes, le volume, la connexion et les autres paramètres de la barre de son grâce à la pratique interface WOW de LG. Vous pouvez simplement vérifier et régler les paramètres de votre barre de son sur l’écran du téléviseur.

Un TV à fixation murale montre l’écran d’accueil webOS de LG et la SH5A est placée sous le TV, sur le meuble TV. Sur la gauche, une télécommande LG TV est partiellement affichée et sur la droite, 4 icônes montrent les fonctionnalités de WOW Interface.

*Affiché à l’aide de la télécommande d’un téléviseur de LG à des fins de démonstration.

Une conception aussi élégante que compacte

La conception compacte et élégante s’adapte parfaitement aux téléviseurs de petite et moyenne taille. Placez votre barre de son sous le socle pour téléviseur pour une apparence propre et bien rangée.

La barre de son S20A est placée sur un meuble pour téléviseur en bois. Au-dessus, une partie d’un téléviseur est montré, et il affiche une scène de concert d’un groupe.

*Affichée sur un téléviseur de 55 pouces à des fins de démonstration.

LG ThinQ

Commandez votre barre de son au moyen de l’application LG ThinQ sur votre téléphone intelligent.

Commandez votre barre de son à l’aide de votre téléphone intelligent. Vous pouvez facilement vous connecter à l’appareil, régler le volume et modifier le mode son sur l’application ThinQ. 

Engagement pour une vie meilleure

LG s’est engagée à créer une vie meilleure pour tous. Nous repensons les processus de fabrication pour utiliser des matériaux durables, y compris de la résine recyclée. Nous continuerons à explorer et à mettre en place de nouvelles technologies durables. Nos produits sont la preuve de notre promesse.

