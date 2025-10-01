About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Barre de son LG S35A pour téléviseur avec Dolby AudioMC à 2.1 canaux

Barre de son LG S35A pour téléviseur avec Dolby AudioMC à 2.1 canaux

S35A
Vue avant de Barre de son LG S35A pour téléviseur avec Dolby AudioMC à 2.1 canaux S35A
Front view of soundbar
Top view of soundbar
Rear view of soundbar
45-degree-angle view of soundbar and subwoofer
45-degree-angle view of soundbar with grill part apart
Soundbar right-end close-up
Soundbar buttons close-up
Soundbar front close-up
Soundbar ports close-up
45-degree-angle view of sub-woofer
Vue avant de Barre de son LG S35A pour téléviseur avec Dolby AudioMC à 2.1 canaux S35A
Front view of soundbar
Top view of soundbar
Rear view of soundbar
45-degree-angle view of soundbar and subwoofer
45-degree-angle view of soundbar with grill part apart
Soundbar right-end close-up
Soundbar buttons close-up
Soundbar front close-up
Soundbar ports close-up
45-degree-angle view of sub-woofer

principales caractéristiques

  • Son immersif à 2.1 canaux
  • La technologie Son IA Pro améliore la clarté et la profondeur du son
  • Dolby AudioMC
  • Interface WOW
  • WOW Orchestra
Plus
La barre de son LG S35A est placée sur un fond neutre sous un éclairage.

Un son optimisé par l’IA. Le compagnon sonore polyvalent pour votre téléviseur de LG.

Profitez d’un son à 2.1 canaux plus riche et plus immersif grâce à WOW Orchestra et à la technologie Son IA Pro.

À gauche, trois écrans de télévision sont présentés : une scène avec un micro dans sa main, une journaliste parlant avec un micro et une tablette dans chacune de ses mains, et un cheval. Sous les téléviseurs, la barre de son S35A est placée avec des graphiques d’égalisation affichés. En bas, trois icônes sont présentées - MUSIQUE, VOIX et CINÉMA. Au centre, une scène de concert est diffusée à l’écran. Un effet sonore virtuel émane simultanément du téléviseur, de la barre de son et du caisson de basses. À droite, un téléviseur mural affiche l’écran d’accueil LG webOS, et la S35A est placée en dessous, sur le meuble TV. À gauche, une télécommande LG est partiellement visible, et à droite, quatre icônes illustrent les fonctionnalités de l’interface WOW.

WOW Orchestra

Améliorez le son de votre téléviseur avec une barre de son et profitez d’une expérience immersive

Le son provient à la fois du téléviseur et de la barre de son, élargissant ainsi le champ sonore pour une expérience plus riche et plus immersive. La barre de son diffuse le son principal, tandis que le téléviseur diffuse les fréquences moyennes et élevées pour améliorer la clarté.

Un concert de violon est diffusé sur un téléviseur LG fixé au mur. Un effet sonore virtuel émane simultanément du téléviseur LG et de la barre de son LG S35A, illustrant la technologie WOW Orchestra.

* Images d’écran simulées.

** WOW Orchestra permet d’utiliser simultanément les haut-parleurs de la barre de son et les haut-parleurs du téléviseur afin d’améliorer l’expérience sonore. Les images sont présentées uniquement à des fins de visualisation; l’orientation réelle des haut-parleurs du téléviseur peut être différente.

*** Téléviseurs compatibles avec WOW Orchestra : OLED T4/Z3/Z2/M5/M4/M3/G5/G4/G3/G2/C5/C4/C3/C2/CS5/CS/B5/B5E/B4/B3/B2/A3/A2; QNED 99/9M/95/90/89/85/82/80 (QNED 80 : prise en charge limitée aux modèles des années 2022, 2023 et 2025); NANO 90/80 (2025 seulement); UHD UA75/UA73 (2025 seulement). Les téléviseurs compatibles peuvent varier en fonction de l’année de sortie.

**** Veuillez noter que certains services de WOW Orchestra pourraient ne pas être offerts au moment de l’achat. Une mise à jour logicielle peut être nécessaire. Une connexion au réseau et/ou l’application LG ThinQ sont nécessaires pour les mises à jour (téléviseur et/ou barre de son).

Interface WOW

Commande facile – utilisez la télécommande de votre téléviseur LG pour commander le son à l’écran

Profitez d’une synergie inégalée en jumelant votre barre de son à un téléviseur de LG. Réglez le mode, le volume, la connexion et les autres paramètres de votre barre de son directement sur l’écran grâce à la télécommande de votre téléviseur de LG.

Un téléviseur mural affiche l’écran d’accueil LG webOS, et la S35A est placée en dessous, sur le meuble TV. À gauche, une télécommande LG est partiellement visible, et à droite, quatre icônes présentent les fonctionnalités de l’interface WOW.

* Images d’écran simulées.

** L’utilisation de la télécommande du téléviseur de LG est limitée à certaines fonctionnalités seulement.

*** Téléviseurs compatibles avec l’interface WOW : OLED T4/Z3/Z2/M5/M4/M3/G5/G4/G3/G2/C5/C4/C3/C2/CS5/CS/B5/B5E/B4/B3/B2/A3/A2; QNED 99/9M/95/90/89/85/82/80/75; NANO 90/80/77/75; UHD UA75/UA73/UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. Les téléviseurs compatibles peuvent varier en fonction de l’année de sortie. 

**** Veuillez noter que certains services de l’Interface WOW pourraient ne pas être offerts au moment de l’achat. Une mise à jour logicielle peut être nécessaire. Une connexion au réseau et/ou l’application LG ThinQ sont nécessaires pour les mises à jour (téléviseur et/ou barre de son).

Téléviseur de LG + barre de son LG : faites place à l’orchestre

Le téléviseur de LG et la barre de son LG s’allient pour créer une puissante synergie. WOW Orchestra combine les haut-parleurs du téléviseur et de la barre de son pour créer un son plus riche qui remplit toute la pièce, tandis que l’interface WOW permet de les commander facilement à l’aide d’une seule télécommande. Profitez de dialogues plus clairs, d’un son immersif pour les films, les sports et les jeux, d’une connectivité sans fil impeccable et de performances Dolby Atmos de premier ordre.

Son ultime en 2.1 canaux

Une immersion sonore complète

Plongez au cœur de l’action grâce à un son ambiophonique 2.1 canaux de 140 W avec caisson de basses, pour des paysages sonores puissants et réalistes.

Un téléviseur diffuse du contenu scientifique, avec la barre de son S35A placée juste en dessous. Sur le sol, le caisson de basses de la barre de son est également installé. Des ondes sonores blanches semi‑transparentes émanent largement de la barre de son et du caisson de basses.

* Images d’écran simulées.

Son IA Pro

L’IA optimise le son pour chaque genre

L’IA analyse le genre du contenu et adapte le son selon l’un des trois modes optimisés. Elle définit automatiquement le mode optimal en fonction des résultats de l’analyse.

* Images d’écran simulées.

Son IA Pro

L’IA optimise le son pour chaque genre

L’IA analyse le genre du contenu et adapte le son selon l’un des trois modes optimisés. Elle définit automatiquement le mode optimal en fonction des résultats de l’analyse.

Engagement pour une vie meilleure

LG s’est engagée à créer une vie meilleure pour tout le monde. Nous repensons nes processus de fabrication pour utiliser des matériaux durables, y compris de la résine recyclée. Nous continuerons à explorer et à mettre en place de nouvelles technologies durables. Nos produits sont la preuve de notre promesse.

Imprimer

Toutes les spécifications

Ce que les gens disent

Nos choix pour vous

Trouver localement

Faites l’expérience de ce produit autour de vous.