Barre de son LG S45TR pour téléviseur à 4.1 canaux

Barre de son LG S45TR pour téléviseur à 4.1 canaux

S45TR

Barre de son LG S45TR pour téléviseur à 4.1 canaux

Vue avant de la barre de son LG S45TR, du caisson de basses et des haut-parleurs arrière

Barre de son LG sur un fond noir, éclairée par un projecteur.

Le compagnon sonore idéal pour votre téléviseur de LG

Complétez l’expérience du téléviseur de LG avec la barre de son qui s’harmonise magnifiquement à sa conception et à ses performances sonores.

Des paysages sonores époustouflants vous entourent

LG Remote is pointing towards a LG TV with LG Soundbar underneath. LG TV is showing the WOW Interface menu on the screen. LG Soundbar, LG TV, rear speakers and subwoofer are in a living room displaying screen image with playing a musical performance. Three branches of white soundwaves made up of droplets project from the soundbar and a subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom.

*Images d’écran simulées. 

Les barres de son LG complètent l’expérience du téléviseur de LG.

Interface WOW

La simplicité au bout des doigts

Accédez à l’interface WOW à partir de votre téléviseur de LG, pour un contrôle simple et facile de la barre de son, comme le changement des modes sonores, des profils et l’accès à d’autres fonctions pratiques. 

La télécommande de LG est dirigée vers un téléviseur de LG avec une barre de son LG en dessous. Le téléviseur de LG affiche le menu de l’interface WOW à l’écran.

*Images d’écran simulées. 

**L’utilisation de la télécommande du téléviseur de LG est limitée à certaines fonctions seulement. 

***Téléviseurs compatibles avec l’interface WOW : OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/77/75, UHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. Les téléviseurs pleine HD de 63 po compatibles peuvent varier selon l’année de sortie.

****Téléviseurs compatibles avec WOW Ochestra : OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80. Les téléviseurs compatibles peuvent varier en fonction de l’année de sortie. La prise en charge par les téléviseurs QNED  de 80 po est limitée aux modèles 2022 et 2023.

*****Veuillez noter que les services peuvent ne pas être offerts au moment de l’achat. Une connexion réseau est nécessaire pour les mises à jour.

******L’interface WOW peut varier en fonction du modèle de la barre de son.

Ressentez la puissance d’un paysage sonore

Son ambiophonique à 4.1 canaux

Un son enveloppant des plus captivants

Rehaussez votre expérience du téléviseur de LG grâce à un son ambiophonique à 4.1 canaux de 400 W, un caisson de basses et des haut-parleurs arrière.

La barre de son LG, le téléviseur de LG, les haut-parleurs arrière et le caisson de basses se trouvent dans un salon avec vue sur les gratte-ciel. Une performance musicale est diffusée à l’écran. Deux ondes sonores blanches composées de gouttelettes sont projetées à partir de la barre de son et un caisson de basses crée un effet sonore à partir du bas.

*Images d’écran simulées. 

Haut-parleurs arrière à 2 canaux

Profitez de la commodité des haut-parleurs arrière sans fil

Installez les haut-parleurs arrière n’importe où dans votre espace sans vous soucier des fils, grâce au récepteur sans fil intégré. 

*Images d’écran simulées.

**Les haut-parleurs arrière sont connectés par des câbles.

Un son qui s’adapte à vos préférences d’écoute

Son IA Pro

L’ambiance et les sons parfaits, à tout coup

La fonction son IA Pro classe les différents sons en catégories, comme les effets, la musique et les voix, puis applique les paramètres idéaux pour créer une expérience sonore optimale.

La barre de son LG montre trois écrans de télévision différents. Celui qui se trouve juste au-dessus de la barre de son joue un concert de musique avec une femme qui chante. L’écran du téléviseur montrant un journal télévisé se déplace vers le milieu et commence à jouer. Ensuite, l’écran du téléviseur montrant une scène d’action avec une femme qui monte les escaliers en courant se déplace vers le milieu et commence à jouer. Entre le téléviseur et la barre de son, une onde sonore change de couleur chaque fois que l’écran du téléviseur passe d’une couleur à l’autre, en corrélation avec le genre.

*Images d’écran simulées.

Un son propre pour une planète propre

Intérieur recyclé

Pièces internes fabriquées avec du plastique recyclé

Les parties supérieures et intérieures des barres de son LG sont fabriquées avec du plastique recyclé. Il s’agit là de la preuve que nous adoptons une approche plus écologique de la fabrication de barres de son.

Il y a une vue avant de l’arrière de la barre de son et une image du cadre métallique de la barre de son à l’avant. Une vue inclinée de l’arrière du cadre métallique de la barre de son avec les mots « Plastique recyclé » et où des flèches pointent vers le bord du cadre.

*Les certifications exactes peuvent varier selon le modèle de la barre de son.

**Images d’écran simulées. 

***L’utilisation de plastique recyclé et les certifications peuvent varier d’un modèle à l’autre.

*Les certifications exactes peuvent varier selon le modèle de la barre de son.

**Images d’écran simulées. 

***L’utilisation de plastique recyclé et les certifications peuvent varier d’un modèle à l’autre.

Imprimer

Toutes les spécifications

