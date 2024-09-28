Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Barre de son LG S77S à 3.1.3 canaux et de 400W

Barre de son LG S77S à 3.1.3 canaux et de 400W

S77S

Barre de son LG S77S à 3.1.3 canaux et de 400W

Un téléviseur est accroché au mur, affichant une image néon. En dessous, une barre de son est placée sur un meuble blanc. À droite se trouve un fauteuil de couleur crème.

Profitez d’un véritable son cinématographique à la maison.

Un son ambiophonique réaliste que vous pouvez ressentir. La barre de son S77S est conçue pour offrir une excellente performance sonore dans une barre et un caisson de basses de conception attrayante.

WOW Orchestra crée un son captivant

La barre de son LG offre un son parfaitement harmonieux avec le téléviseur de LG. Le son du téléviseur de LG et celui de la barre de son LG sont diffusés simultanément pour offrir une expérience d’écoute optimale. Ressentez chaque détail du son.

Des ondes sonores bleues de formes variées sont émises par la barre de son et le téléviseur.

*Téléviseurs compatibles : OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80.

*Veuillez noter que le service peut ne pas être offert au moment de l’achat. Une connexion réseau est nécessaire pour la mise à jour.

Utilisation facile grâce à l’interface WOW

Désormais, la commodité est entre vos mains. Commandez votre barre de son au moyen de votre téléviseur de LG à l’aide d’une seule télécommande. D’un simple clic sur la télécommande, vous pouvez afficher le menu et les paramètres de la barre de son sur l’écran du téléviseur. Vous pouvez notamment régler le volume, vérifier l’état de la connexion et même sélectionner un mode sonore.

L’écran de paramètres de la barre de son LG est affiché sur le téléviseur fixé au mur. La barre de son est également accrochée au mur, juste sous le téléviseur.

*Téléviseurs compatibles : OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/75, UHD UR/UQ, FHD 63.

*Cette fonctionnalité permet de vérifier l’état de la barre de son et de modifier les paramètres à l’aide du téléviseur, de faire correspondre le volume (de 0 à 100) et de régler le mode de la barre de son.

*Veuillez noter que le service peut ne pas être offert au moment de l’achat. Une connexion réseau est nécessaire pour la mise à jour.

Son ambiophonique immersif à 3.1.3 canaux et de 400W

La barre de son S77S à 3.1.3 canaux et de 400W s’allie à Dolby Atmos et à DTS:X pour créer une nouvelle dimension sonore et vous offrir un son puissant et immersif.

Un téléviseur est accroché au mur et une barre de son est placée sur un meuble noir, face au côté droit de l’image. Des ondes sonores bleues de formes variées proviennent de la barre de son. Une onde sonore bleue en forme de dôme les recouvre entièrement.

*Dolby et Dolby Vision sont des marques déposées de Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

*Le symbole double-D est une marque de commerce de Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

Une barre de son Dolby Atmos avec trois canaux à rayonnement vers le haut

Profitez d’une expérience cinématographique immersive à la maison grâce à la barre de son LG S77S. En combinant les trois canaux à rayonnement vers le haut et la technologie Dolby Atmos, la barre de son offre un environnement sonore plus vaste et plus riche.

Vue de dessus à 45 degrés d’un téléviseur de LG et de la barre de son. Un téléviseur est accroché au mur et la barre de son LG est placée sur le meuble marbré. Le téléviseur affiche une scène de film et des motifs sonores circulaires sont émis par les trois canaux à rayonnement vers le haut.

Des basses équilibrées et résonnantes

Les basses n’ont jamais été aussi profondes. Le nouveau caisson de basses bass-reflex accentue l’intensité des basses.

Le caisson de basses est placé sur le plancher et les motifs sonores sortent par le bas.

*L’image des motifs sonores est simulée à des fins d’illustration seulement.

La barre de son et le téléviseur sont placés sur la table blanche et une scène de course apparaît sur le téléviseur.

La transmission en 4K permet de conserver une qualité élevée

La barre de son LG est dotée d’une fonction de passage en 4K. Cela permet de transmettre les données sans perte de qualité. Vous pouvez ainsi profiter d’un son et d’une image exceptionnels avec un minimum de connexions. 

*La connexion HDMI doit prendre en charge le passage en 4K.

La barre de son est placée sur le meuble et la scène du jeu de course est montrée sur le téléviseur connecté à la barre de son. Une manette de jeu se trouve en bas à droite de l’image, tenue par deux mains.

Le TRV et le MAFL optimisent le jeu

La barre de son LG est conçue pour offrir la meilleure expérience de jeu grâce au TRV et au MAFL. Le taux de rafraîchissement variable (TRV) va jusqu’à 120 Hz. Son temps de réponse quasi instantané vous donne un avantage dans les jeux et crée une expérience visuelle réaliste. Le mode automatique à faible latence (MAFL) permet un visionnement et une interactivité fluide et sans décalage.

*Le téléviseur et la barre de son doivent tous deux prendre en charge le TRV et le MAFL.

*La console doit prendre en charge le TRV. Le passage TRV est limité au contenu 60Hz.

Le son spatial à trois niveaux crée un dôme sonore virtuel

La barre de son LG S77S repousse les limites de l’expérience de divertissement. Votre barre de son offre un son spatial à trois niveaux, ce qui procure une expérience sonore plus immersive et plus précise. Grâce à un moteur 3D HRTF (fonction de transfert asservie aux mouvements de la tête), votre barre de son crée une couche intermédiaire virtuelle. Cela signifie que les couches sonores permettent d’obtenir un son ambiophonique sophistiqué que l’on ne trouve qu’au cinéma.

Des ondes sonores en forme de dôme bleu et à trois couches couvrent la barre de son et le téléviseur accrochés au mur du salon.

*Le son spatial à trois niveaux est disponible avec les modes CINÉMA et son AI Pro de la barre de son.

**La couche intermédiaire est créée à l’aide du canal des haut-parleurs de la barre de son. Le son des haut-parleurs avant et avant-supérieur est synthétisé pour créer un champ sonore.

*Sans haut-parleur arrière, le champ arrière ne peut pas être créé.

*L’image des motifs sonores est simulée à des fins d’illustration seulement.

Une expérience audio à canaux multiples qui dépasse les attentes

Grâce à la barre de son LG S77S, profitez de votre contenu avec une qualité sonore inégalée. Elle convertit le son à deux canaux en son à plusieurs canaux, optimisant ainsi votre expérience sonore.

*Disponible dans les modes Son AI Pro, Cinéma, Voix claires pro, Sports et Jeu.

Le son AI Pro de LG optimise le son en fonction du contenu

Profitez de votre contenu grâce à des modes sonores spécialisés, comme le mode Son AI Pro. Il analyse intelligemment votre contenu pour vous offrir un son optimal, que vous regardiez des films, que vous suiviez l’actualité ou que vous écoutiez de la musique.

Une barre de son est posée sur un espace infini. Des icônes de connectivité sont affichées au-dessus de la barre de son.

Connectez-vous et profitez de plus de divertissement

Connectez la barre de son LG S77S comme vous le souhaitez. Pour les jeux, utilisez une connexion HDMI pour profiter du TRV, du MAFL et d’un taux de rafraîchissement de 120 Hz. Pour la musique, utilisez une connexion Bluetooth ou optique.

*La connexion HDMI doit prendre en charge le passage en 4K.

*Le téléviseur et la barre de son doivent tous deux prendre en charge le TRV et le MAFL.

*La console doit prendre en charge le TRV. Le passage TRV est limité au contenu 120 Hz.

Vue aérienne d’une forêt verdoyante.

Des cubes gris de différentes hauteurs sont placés au hasard.

Fabriquée avec du plastique recyclé

UL a validé la barre de son LG en tant que produit ECV (Environmental Claims Validation) puisque certaines parties du boîtier de la barre de son contiennent du plastique recyclé. Nous adoptons une approche plus réfléchie pour la production de barres de son portables.

*L’image ci-dessus sert à des fins de représentation.

Le boîtier de la barre de son est placé sur le côté droit de l’image. Il est ouvert pour montrer le matériau de remplissage en mousse EPS.

Emballage en pâte à papier recyclé

La barre de son LG a été certifiée par SGS, puisque l’emballage intérieur a été remplacé par de la pâte moulée recyclée, au lieu de la mousse EPS (mousse de polystyrène) et des sacs en plastique.

*SGS est une société multinationale suisse qui fournit des services d’inspection, de vérification, d’essai et de certification.

*L’image ci-dessus sert à des fins de représentation, puisque l’image réelle du produit peut varier.

Toutes les spécifications

