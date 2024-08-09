Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
La barre de son LG SC9S à 3.1.3 canaux s’agence parfaitement aux télés OLED evo de la série C avec les technologies IMAX® Enhanced et Dolby AtmosMD

  • Économiser 300 $ sur la barre de son SC9S de LG à l'achat d'un téléviseur OLED evo C3 de 77, 65 ou 55 po de LG.

SC9S

Vue frontale de la barre de son et du caisson de basses

Vue oblique du téléviseur série OLED C de LG et de sa barre de son SC9S. Les points forts sont affichés sur la barre de son pour mettre en évidence le support WOW de la barre de son SC9S. En bas à gauche, les images du support WOW sont agrandies.

Le support WOW correspond parfaitement à votre téléviseur LG série OLED C

Profitez de votre téléviseur LG OLED evo série C sur le mur ou sur un support avec le support WOW.

Un film sur la conception de la barre de son SC9S de LG. Jouer la vidéo.

Une synergie qui complète une toute nouvelle expérience

La barre de son LG est parfaite pour les téléviseurs LG. La meilleure synergie entre téléviseur et barre de son élève votre expérience de divertissement à un tout autre niveau. Profitez-en en une fois.

*Les images présentées sont à des fins d'illustration uniquement.

**Ce support exclusif est compatible avec les séries LG OLED evo C2/C3/C4 195 cm/77", 164 cm/65", 139 cm/55".

Support WOW

Complète parfaitement votre téléviseur LG OLED evo série C 

Un support exclusif vous permet de placer la barre de son dans la bonne position afin que vous puissiez entendre le meilleur son. Qu’elle soit posée sur un socle ou fixée au mur, votre barre de son offre un son optimal et une conception élégante.

Une vidéo est disponible ci-haut. En-dessous, trois images filtrées en gris sont montrées : un support, un socle et un téléviseur fixé au mur (de gauche à droite).

*Support compatible avec les modèles LG OLED evo séries C2 / C3 / C4 195 cm/77", 164 cm/65", 139 cm/55"

Orchestre WOW

Une barre de son qui fonctionne en harmonie avec le son de votre téléviseur LG

La barre de son LG donne un son harmonieux parfait avec le téléviseur LG. Il utilise simultanément le son du téléviseur LG et de la barre de son LG pour une expérience d'écoute ultime. Ressentez chaque vibration du son. 

Des ondes sonores bleues de formes variées sont émises par la barre de son et le téléviseur.

*Images d’écran simulées. 

*Les téléviseurs compatibles à WOW Orchestra sont les suivants : OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80. Les téléviseurs compatibles peuvent varier par année de sortie. Le support QND 80 se limite aux modèles 2022 et 2023.

*Veuillez noter que le service peut être indisponible au moment de l’achat. Une connexion réseau est requise pour les mises à jour.

*WOW Orchestra peut varier selon le modèle de la barre de son.

Interface WOW

Commandez la barre de son depuis l'interface de votre téléviseur LG

Commandez votre barre de son via LG TV avec une seule télécommande. D’un simple clic sur la télécommande, vous pouvez voir le menu et les paramètres de la barre de son sur l’écran du téléviseur. Tels que les commandes du volume, la vérification de l'état de la connexion et même la sélection d'un mode sonore.

*Images d’écran simulées. 

*Les téléviseurs compatibles à WOW Orchestra sont les suivants : OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80. Les téléviseurs compatibles peuvent varier par année de sortie. Le support QND 80 se limite aux modèles 2022 et 2023.

*Veuillez noter que le service peut être indisponible au moment de l’achat. Une connexion réseau est requise pour les mises à jour.

*WOW Orchestra peut varier selon le modèle de la barre de son.

WOWCAST

Connectez-vous sans fil à votre téléviseur LG

Profitez du contenu sans aucun câble ni distraction sonore. LG WOWCAST connecte sans fil la barre de son LG* et le téléviseur LG pour offrir un son de haute qualité de manière plus pratique. Découvrez la puissance de Dolby Atmos pour une expérience audio plus immersive.

*Images d’écran simulées. 

*Les téléviseurs compatibles avec WOWCAST sont les suivants : OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3, QNED 99/95/90/85. Les téléviseurs compatibles peuvent varier par année de sortie.

*Veuillez noter que le service peut être indisponible au moment de l’achat. Une connexion réseau est requise pour les mises à jour.

*WOWCAST Ready peut varier selon le modèle de barre de son.

Un son comme au cinéma

La barre de son de LG combine les technologies Dolby Atmos, DTS:X et IMAX Enhanced pour offrir un son digne d’une salle de cinéma dans votre salon. Le son clair et réaliste vous entoure de tous les côtés, vous plaçant au centre de vos films préférés.

Des ondes sonores bleues de formes variées sont émises par la barre de son et le téléviseur dans tout le salon.

*Dolby et Dolby Vision sont des marques déposées de Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
**Le symbole double-D est une marque de commerce de Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

La première barre de son Dolby Atmos au monde avec trois canaux à rayonnement vers le haut

Voici les premiers triples canaux à rayonnement vers le haut au monde. Cela signifie que la barre de son SC9S de LG offre un espace audio plus large et plus riche. Profitez d’une expérience sonore immersive exceptionnelle à la maison.

Une barre de son est placée sur le meuble et des ondes sonores bleues en forme de cercle partent de la barre de son et arrivent juste devant le téléviseur.

Le son spatial à trois niveaux crée
un dôme sonore virtuel

La barre de son SC9S de LG repousse les limites de l’expérience de divertissement. Votre barre de son offre un son spatial à trois niveaux : une expérience sonore plus immersive et plus précise. Grâce à un moteur 3D HRTF (fonction de transfert asservie aux mouvements de la tête), votre barre de son crée une couche intermédiaire virtuelle. Cela signifie que les couches sonores permettent d’obtenir un son ambiophonique sophistiqué que l’on ne trouve qu’au cinéma.

Des ondes sonores en forme de dôme bleu et à trois couches couvrent la barre de son et la télévision accrochées au mur du salon.

* Le son spatial à trois niveaux est disponible avec les modes CINÉMA et son IA Pro de la barre de son.
** La couche intermédiaire est créée à l’aide du canal des haut-parleurs de la barre de son. Le son des haut-parleurs avant et avant-supérieur est synthétisé pour créer un champ sonore.
*** Sans haut-parleur arrière, le champ arrière ne peut pas être créé.

Sentez le rugissement de la basse

Ressentez des basses plus fortes et plus profondes dans vos chansons et vos films préférés. Le caisson de basses sans fil atteint facilement les notes graves, avec un volume et une qualité des basses accrus et transmis sur une plus longue distance.

Une barre de son est placée sur le meuble. À côté, un caisson de basses sans fil est placé sur le sol. Des ondes sonores bleues sortent du caisson de basses.

Expérience de contenu exceptionnelle

Connectez votre barre de son SC9S de LG à une console de jeu ou à un lecteur Blu-ray pour vous immerger dans vos jeux, émissions de télévision et films préférés. Votre barre de son offre une expérience de visionnement sans décalage avec la meilleure image et le meilleur son.

 

La barre de son et le téléviseur sont placés sur la table blanche et sept chevaux blancs apparaissent sur le téléviseur.

La transmission 4K permet
de conserver une qualité élevée

La barre de son de LG est dotée d’une fonction de passage en 4K. Cela permet de transmettre les données sans perte de qualité. Vous pouvez ainsi profiter d’un son et d’une image exceptionnels avec un minimum de connexions.
La barre de son est placée sur le meuble et la scène du jeu de course est montrée sur le téléviseur connecté à la barre de son. Une manette de jeu se trouve en bas à droite de l’image, tenue par deux mains.

Le TRV et le MAFL optimisent le jeu

La barre de son de LG est conçue pour offrir la meilleure expérience de jeu grâce au TRV et au MAFL. Le taux de rafraîchissement variable (TRV) va jusqu’à 120 Hz. Son temps de réponse quasi instantané vous donne un avantage dans les jeux et crée une expérience visuelle réaliste. Le mode automatique à faible latence (MAFL) permet un visionnement et une interactivité fluide et sans décalage.

*Le téléviseur et la barre de son doivent tous deux prendre en charge le TRV et le MAFL.
** La console doit prendre en charge le TRV. Le passage TRV est limité au contenu 60 Hz.

Un téléviseur OLED de la série C de LG est accroché au mur et la barre de son SC9S de LG est fixée en dessous à l’aide du support exclusif. Le caisson de basses est placé en dessous. La télévision montre une scène de concert.

Profitez de services de musique en haute définition

Faites jouer de la musique sur la barre de son. Elle est compatible avec Spotify et Tidal Connect. La barre de son de LG prend en charge le format MQA (Master Quality Authenticated) qui offre un son de haute qualité par Wi-Fi.

*Enregistrement en format MQA officiel requis.

La barre de son est accrochée au mur et le téléviseur se trouve juste au-dessus. Des ondes sonores les traversent et changent leur couleur du rouge au bleu.

Connectez-vous à la plateforme que vous utilisez

Les barres de son LG sont dotées d’une compatibilité plus large pour fonctionner avec Google, Alexa et Apple Airplay2. Contrôlez la barre de son de LG avec la plateforme de votre choix.

*Certaines fonctions requièrent un abonnement ou un compte auprès d’un tiers.
**Google est une marque de commerce de Google LLC.
***L’Assistant Google n’est pas offert dans certaines langues et dans certains pays.
****Amazon, Alexa et toutes les marques associées sont des marques de commerce d’Amazon.com, inc. ou de ses filiales.

Le mixeur ascendant intelligent de LG vous permet d’écouter un son amélioré

Faites l’expérience d’un son riche avec les barres de son LG. Elles sont munies du mixeur ascendant intelligent de LG, qui convertit le son à 2 canaux en son ambiophonique multicanal pour une immersion sonore plus riche.

*Disponible dans les modes Son IA Pro, Cinéma, Voix claires pro, Sports, Jeu.
**La sortie 9.1.5 canaux dépend de la configuration des canaux.

La calibration intelligente de la pièce professionnelle améliorée permet d’obtenir un son optimal

La barre de son de LG tient compte de l’espace où se trouve le son. Grâce à la calibration intelligente de la pièce, votre barre de son offre un son optimal. En faisant correspondre les fréquences de référence à une plage étendue de 400 Hz, elle peut analyser l’espace avec précision et corriger la distorsion du son.

* La calibration intelligente de la pièce est une technologie de réglage automatique du son qui compense l’environnement dans lequel la barre de son est placée, en utilisant des algorithmes qui améliorent les performances sonores de la barre de son.

Le son IA Pro de LG optimise le son en fonction du contenu

Profitez de votre contenu grâce à des modes sonores spécialisés : Son IA Pro. Il analyse intelligemment votre contenu pour vous offrir un son optimal, que vous regardiez des films, que vous suiviez l’actualité ou que vous écoutiez de la musique.

this_video_shows_how_to_install_the_sc9s_stand_with_lg_oled_c2/C3. Click to watch.

Vue aérienne d’une forêt verdoyante.

Vers un avenir meilleur

De la production à l’expédition, notre processus est certifié. L’emballage est fabriqué à partir de cartons recyclables et ne contient que le strict nécessaire pour que le colis arrive à bon port.
Des cubes gris de différentes hauteurs sont placés au hasard.

Fabriqué avec du plastique recyclé

La barre de son de LG a été homologuée par UL comme produit ECV (Environmental Claims Validation) parce que certaines parties de son boîtier contiennent du plastique recyclé. Nous adoptons une approche plus réfléchie pour la production de barres de son portables.

*L’image ci-dessus sert à des fins de représentation

Le boîtier de la barre de son est placé sur le côté droit de l’image. Il est ouvert pour montrer le matériau de remplissage en mousse de polystyrène cellulaire.

Emballage en pâte recyclée

La barre de son de LG a été homologuée par SGS, puisque l’emballage intérieur a été remplacé par de la pâte moulée recyclée, au lieu de la mousse de polystyrène cellulaire et des sacs en plastique.

*SGS est une société multinationale suisse qui fournit des services d’inspection, de vérification, d’essai et de certification.
*L’image ci-dessus sert à des fins de représentation, puisque l’image réelle du produit peut varier.

Toutes les spécifications

RENSEIGNEMENTS SUR LE MODÈLE

  • Renseignements sur la marque

    Barre de son de LG

  • Nom du modèle

    SC9S

  • Nom du modèle du caisson de basses

    SPS8-W

  • Système (puce principale)

    MT8532

  • Couleur de l’enceinte principale/du caisson de basses

    Noir/Noir

DIMENSIONS(L X H X P, MM)

  • Enceinte principale (avec pied)

    975 x 63 x 125 mm

  • Taille de téléviseurs compatibles

    De 55 po à 65 po

  • Caisson de basses

    221 x 390 x 313 mm

MATÉRIAU

  • Enceinte principale – Avant/Haut/Bas

    Métal/Moule/Moule

  • Caisson de basses – Avant/Boîtier

    Jersey/Bois

POIDS(KG)

  • Principal

    4,1 kg

  • Caisson de basses

    7,8 kg

  • Poids brut

    22,7 kg

BOÎTE EN CARTON

  • Dimensions (L x H x P, mm)

    1221 x 477 x 284 mm

  • Type

    Impression flexographique

  • Couleur

    Jaune

QUANTITÉ PAR CONTENEUR

  • 20 pi

    128

  • 40 pi

    288

  • 40 pi (conteneur à grand volume)

    340

NOMBRE DE CANAUX

  • Nombre de canaux

    3.1.3 canaux

PUISSANCE DE SORTIE(THD DE 10%)

  • Total

    400 W

  • Avant

    30 W x 2

  • Centre

    30 W

  • Haut

    30 W x 2

  • Centre supérieur

    30 W

  • Caisson de basses

    220 W (sans fil)

HAUT-PARLEUR FRONTAL(G/D)

  • SPL

    83 dB

  • Système

    Fermé

  • Haut-parleur d’aigus

    20 mm (nouveau)

  • Caisson de basses

    52 mm x 93 mm

  • Impédance

    6 ohm

HAUT-PARLEUR CENTRAL

  • SPL

    83 dB

  • Système

    Fermé

  • Caisson de basses

    2 po

  • Impédance

    6 ohm

HAUT-PARLEUR SUPÉRIEUR(G/D)

  • SPL

    83 dB

  • Système

    Fermé

  • Caisson de basses

    2,3 po

  • Impédance

    6 ohm

HAUT-PARLEUR FRONTAL SUPÉRIEUR

  • SPL

    85 dB

  • Système SPL

    Fermé

  • Haut-parleur d’aigus

    20 mm (nouveau)

  • Impédance

    6 ohm

HAUT-PARLEUR CAISSON DE BASSES

  • SPL

    85 dB

  • Système

    Réflexe des basses

  • Caisson de basses

    7 po

  • Impédance

    3 ohm

COMPOSANT PASSIF

  • Récupérateur passif (taille, quantité)

    127 x 47 mm, 2 ch.

NOMBRE DE HAUT-PARLEURS

  • Nombre de haut-parleurs

    9 ch.

CONNECTIVITÉ GÉNÉRALE

  • Optique

    Oui (1)

  • Entrée/Sortie HDMI

    Oui (1)/Oui (1)

  • USB

    Oui

CONNECTIVITÉ SANS FIL

  • Version Bluetooth

    5

  • Codec Bluetooth – SBC/AAC

    Oui/Oui

  • Wi-Fi (2,4 G / 5 G)

    Oui

  • Haut-parleur arrière sans fil

    Oui (1:2)

RENSEIGNEMENTS SUR L’AFFICHAGE

  • Type d’affichage

    Voyants à DEL (3 ch.)

  • Couleur de l’indicateur à DEL

    Multicolore

SON HAUTE RÉSOLUTION

  • Échantillonnage – « 24 bits/192 kHz » / « 24 bits/96 kHz »

    Non/Oui

  • Suréchantillonage – « 24 bit/192 kHz » / « 24 bit/96 kHz »

    Non/Oui

EFFETS SONORES

  • Son IA Pro

    Oui

  • Normal

    Oui

  • Musique

    Oui (avec technologie Meridian)

  • Cinema

    Oui

  • Voix claires

    Oui

  • Sports

    Oui

  • Jeu

    Oui

  • Explosion de basses/Explosion de basses+

    Oui

  • Dolby Atmos (Codec)

    Oui

  • DTS:X (Codec)

    Oui

  • IMAX Enhanced (Codec)

    Oui

CONTRÔLE DU SON

  • Égalisateur (aigus/basses, -5 ~ 5 dB, 1 dB/graduel) – Télécommande/Application

    Oui/Oui

  • Activation/désactivation du mode nuit – Télécommande/Application

    Oui/Oui

  • Activation/désactivation de la gamme dynamique – Télécommande/Application

    Non/Oui

  • Activation/désactivation de l’égaliseur automatique de volume – Télécommande/Application

    Non/Oui

  • Activation/désactivation du son ambiophonique – Télécommande/Application

    Oui/Oui

  • Calibration intelligente de la pièce (deux entrées micro) – Application

    Oui

  • Commande du mode barre de son (par l’interface utilisateur graphique du téléviseur)

    Oui

  • Partage du mode sonore du téléviseur

    Oui

  • WOW Orchestra

    Oui

PRISE EN CHARGE HDMI

  • Passage

    Oui

  • Passage (4K)

    Oui

  • TRV/MAFL

    Oui

  • 120 Hz (4:2:0)

    Oui

  • HDR10/HDR 10+

    Oui/Non

  • Dolby Vision

    Oui

  • Canal de retour audio (ARC)

    Oui

  • Canal de retour audio (e-ARC)

    Oui

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Oui

PRISE EN CHARGE ALEXA

  • Fonctionne avec Alexa (Contrôlé)

    Oui

PRISE EN CHARGE SPOTIFY

  • Connexion Spotify

    Oui

PRISE EN CHARGE TIDAL

  • Tidal Connect

    Oui

PRISE EN CHARGE APPLE

  • AirPlay 2

    Oui

PRISE EN CHARGE GOOGLE

  • Fonctionne avec l’Assistant Google (Contrôlé)

    Oui

  • Chromecast

    Oui

  • Google Multi Zone (une source → plusieurs haut-parleurs)

    Oui

CARACTÉRISTIQUES PRATIQUES

  • Application à distance – iOS/Android

    Oui/Oui

  • Lecture de fichiers sur téléphone intelligent (Bluetooth)

    Oui

  • Configuration EZ (BLE)

    Oui

  • NSU/FOTA

    Oui/Non

  • Contrôle avec la télécommande du téléviseur (Volume+/-, sourdine)

    Oui/Oui

  • Synchronisation sonore – Bluetooth (téléviseur de LG)/Optique

    Non/Oui

  • Alimentation automatique (marche/arrêt) – Bluetooth (téléviseur de LG)/Optique

    Non/Oui

  • Alimentation automatique (marche/arrêt) – Télécommande/Application

    Oui/Oui

  • Synchronisation A/V (de 0 à 300 ms) – Télécommande/Application

    Non/Oui

  • Niveau du caisson de basses (de -15 à 6 dB, 1 dB/graduel)

    Oui

  • Niveau des canaux (de -6 à 6 dB, 1 dB/graduel)_Barre de son principale - Haut/Centre (supérieur)/Ambiophonique

    Oui/Oui/Non

  • Niveau des canaux (de -6 à 6 dB, 1 dB/graduel) Barre de son arrière - Arrière_avant/Arrière ambiophonique/Arrière supérieur

    Oui/Non/Non

  • Sourdine

    Oui

  • Gradateur automatique/Arrêt – Télécommande/Application

    Non/Oui

  • Port USB/Recharge

    Oui/Non

FORMAT AUDIO(FLUX BINAIRE)

  • LPCM

    Oui

  • Dolby Atmos

    Oui

  • Dolby TrueHD

    Oui

  • Dolby Digital Plus

    Oui

  • Dolby Digital

    Oui

  • DTS:X

    Oui

  • DTS-HD Master Audio

    Oui

  • DTS-HD High Resolution

    Oui

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Oui

  • AAC/AAC+

    Oui/Oui

  • MQA (avec Tidal)

    Oui

FORMAT DU FICHIER

  • FLAC – C4A / USB

    Oui/Oui

  • OGG – C4A/USB

    Oui/Oui

  • WAV – C4A/USB

    Oui/Oui

  • MP3 – C4A/USB

    Oui/Oui

  • AAC – C4A / USB

    Oui/Oui

ALIMENTATION PRINCIPALE

  • Type

    Adaptateur (23 V/2,61 A)

  • Consommation d’énergie à l’arrêt

    0,5 W ↓

  • Consommation d’énergie

    37 W

ALIMENTATION CAISSON DE BASSES

  • Type

    Alimentation à découpage

  • Consommation d’énergie à l’arrêt

    0,5 W ↓

  • Consommation d’énergie

    38 W

  • Fréquence sans fil

    5 GHz

ACCESSOIRES(MANUEL)

  • Manuel en ligne (fichier)

    Oui (complet)

  • Manuel intégré (livre) (simple ou complet)

    Oui (simple)

  • Guide de fixation murale

    Oui

  • Logiciel libre – Oui (complet ou simple) / Non

    Oui (complet)

  • Bon de garantie

    Oui

ACCESSOIRE(TÉLÉCOMMANDE)

  • Nom du modèle

    RAV21

  • Batterie (taille)

    AA x 2

  • Batterie intégrée

    Oui

ACCESSOIRES(AUTRES)

  • Support à téléviseur Synergy (support mural et socle)

    Oui

  • Câble HDMI

    Oui

