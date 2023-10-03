About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Barre de son LG SQC4R

Caractéristiques

Galerie

Spécifications

Avis

Assistance

Où acheter

Barre de son LG SQC4R

SQC4R

Barre de son LG SQC4R

Vue avant du haut-parleur et du caisson de basses

La barre de son LG SQC4R et le téléviseur de LG sont placés ensemble dans le salon. Le téléviseur est allumé et affiche une image graphique.

Compact et sans fil
avec un son puissant

Grâce à son élégance discrète, la barre de son s’intègre parfaitement à son

environnement. Elle est spécialement conçue pour s’harmoniser

à votre téléviseur et le mettre en valeur. 

Dans le salon, le téléviseur de LG est fixé au mur. La barre de son LG SQC4R est placée sous le téléviseur. À droite, il y a un caisson de basses sans fil. Sous le caisson de basses, des graphiques sonores sont émis, illustrant la puissance des basses.

Caisson de basses sans fil,
des basses superbes sans nécessiter de fils.

Placez le caisson de basses pour optimiser le décor autant que le son, sans vous soucier des fils.

Des haut-parleurs arrière sans fil pour une scène sonore plus large

Découvrez de nouvelles profondeurs sonores grâce à nos haut-parleurs arrière sans fil. Grâce à une meilleure portée de réception, vous pouvez élargir votre scène sonore et profiter d’un véritable son ambiophonique.

*Les haut-parleurs arrière sont connectés au récepteur sans fil inclus, mais ce dernier ne figure pas sur l’image.

Un téléviseur de LG est fixé au mur. L’écran montre deux couples allongés dans l’herbe. Devant eux, il y a une lampe. La barre de son LG est sous le téléviseur de LG. Le graphique sonore sort de l’avant de la barre de son. Le logo Bluetooth est dans le coin inférieur gauche de l’image.

Diffusez tout ce que vous voulez par Bluetooth

Diffusez de la musique en continu sans fil directement depuis votre téléphone intelligent ou tout autre appareil compatible et vivez une expérience sonore impeccable.

La barre de son LG se trouve sur l’étagère blanche. Un graphique sonore sort du haut-parleur. Il affiche les icônes USB et Optique.

Branchez-vous à votre
divertissement

N’hésitez pas à vous connecter à l’appareil de votre choix grâce à la connectivité USB, optique, portable et Bluetooth.  

Une personne tient une télécommande de LG, qui commande le téléviseur et la barre de son simultanément. On voit des icônes du téléviseur de LG et de la barre de son LG.

Contrôle avec
la télécommande de votre téléviseur

Une télécommande est comprise avec la barre de son LG, mais vous pouvez choisir d’utiliser votre propre télécommande. 

*Vous pouvez aussi utiliser la télécommande du téléviseur.

*Télécommandes LG, Sony, Philips, Sharp, Panasonic, Vizio, Toshiba et Samsung.

*Vous ne pouvez régler le volume de la barre de son qu’à l’aide des touches de volume et de sourdine de la télécommande de votre téléviseur.

Imprimer

Toutes les spécifications

CODE BARRE

Code Barre

195174070895

ACCESSOIRE

Stand Bracket

Oui

FORMAT AUDIO

Dolby Digital

Oui

CONNECTIVITÉ

Version Bluetooth

Oui

Optique

Oui

USB

Oui (Lecture)

DIMENSIONS (LXHXP)

Principal

660 x 56 x 99

Caisson de Graves

Noir

boîte sans fil

Oui

GÉNÉRAL

Nombre de Canaux

4,1 canaux

Puissance de Sortie

220W

ÉNERGIE

Consommation d'Énergie (Barre)

18W

Consommation d'Énergie (Caisson de graves)

24W

Consommation d'Énergie en veille (Barre)

0,5W↓

Consommation d'Énergie en veille (Caisson de graves)

0,5W↓

EFFET SONORE

Bass Blast / Bass Blast + (Renforcement des Basses)

Oui

Standard

Oui

POIDS

Poids Brut

7,91kg

Principal

1,31kg

Enceintes Arrière (2 unités)

0,73kg

Caisson de Graves

2,98kg

Ce que les gens disent

Acheter directement

Vue avant du haut-parleur et du caisson de basses

SQC4R

Barre de son LG SQC4R